(St. Cloud, MN) -- The Highway 10 and 23 reconstruction project on the east side of St. Cloud could have a major impact traffic in central Minnesota for the next two summers. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says they'll be adding a ten-foot-high noise wall when they rebuild the Highway 23 bridge over Highway 10. She says the biggest change will be under Highway 10 which will be lowered about ten feet. Hodel says work on the 49-million-dollar project is just a few months away. The St. Cloud City Council got an update on the project during its meeting last (Monday) night.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO