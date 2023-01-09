Read full article on original website
Torrential rains wreaking havoc on California communities proving beneficial for state's forests
(NEW YORK) -- California's precious trees are receiving a much-needed reprieve from the extreme drought conditions they have been experiencing for several decades. The same atmospheric river storm system that is bringing devastating flooding to communities all over California is providing relief to the state's forests, according to experts. Data...
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 10 at 1:57AM CST until January 10 at 12:00PM CST by NWS
..DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Highway 10 and Highway 23 east of St. Cloud to be reconstructed
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The Highway 10 and 23 reconstruction project on the east side of St. Cloud could have a major impact traffic in central Minnesota for the next two summers. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says they'll be adding a ten-foot-high noise wall when they rebuild the Highway 23 bridge over Highway 10. She says the biggest change will be under Highway 10 which will be lowered about ten feet. Hodel says work on the 49-million-dollar project is just a few months away. The St. Cloud City Council got an update on the project during its meeting last (Monday) night.
Baker fears DFL will pass no tax cuts this session
(Willmar MN-) On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Representative Dave Baker of Willmar talked about the atmosphere at the state capitol now that the DFL has taken control of The Minnesota Senate. Baker is the Assistant Minority Leader, and said the Democrats have been emboldened, knowing their policies cannot be checked by a Republican-controlled Senate. The DFL maintained control of The House and the governor's office...
Governor Walz to sign tax cut bill Thursday
(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz this afternoon (3pm) signs the first bill of the 2023 session passed by the legislature -- bringing Minnesota into line with new federal tax laws called "tax conformity". Both parties agree it will result in over 100 million dollars in tax savings for Minnesotans. Democrats spotlight student loan debt, pandemic-affected businesses and filers with charitable contributions. Republicans emphasize expanding eligible expenses to college savings accounts and increasing the amount a business can provide for employee child care. But Senate Republican Minority Leader Mark Johnson says Democrats refused to reduce personal income tax rates or eliminate state income tax on Social Security benefits. Democrats have talked about possibly reducing taxes on Social Security, but not until later in the session.
Baker opposes DFL proposal for paid family leave
(St. Paul MN-) Democrats' fast-tracked plan for paid family and medical leave has its first Minnesota Senate hearing today (Wed), after Governor Tim Walz spotlighted it Tuesday afternoon at a small business in Saint Paul:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Backers want a state-run program financed by...
