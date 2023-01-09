ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury Market Basket officially opens its doors

SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Market Basket to open in Shrewsbury: Where moviegoers once roamed, shoppers now browse

SHREWSBURY – When Market Basket's glass front doors slide open at 7 a.m. Friday, some shoppers might get the feeling they've been there before. That could be true: The market was built on land that for many years was home to the Edgemere Drive-In. The Shrewsbury location will be Market Basket’s 88th location, covering 80,000 square feet, with orange-squared flooring holding more than 50,000 food items.
SHREWSBURY, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Amazon spends $15 million for two parcels on Grafton-Shrewsbury line

GRAFTON — A division of Amazon has paid $15.1 million for land straddling the Grafton-Shrewsbury line. Amazon Data Services Inc. bought the two parcels, totaling 22.3 acres, at 4 and 8 Centennial Drive in November from SSB Realty Inc., part of State Street Corporation in Boston. Sale documents filed...
GRAFTON, MA
natickreport.com

Natick business buzz: Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza; Metroworks opening across from Common

Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza. Pet World—including its Kitty City adoption space—will be making the move from its longtime location at 1262 Worcester St. (Rte. 9 east) just outside Sherwood Plaza…into the plaza itself. The business will increase its space by 50% from 8,000 sq. ft. to 12,000 sq. ft., situated between David’s Bridal and the Minado restaurant.
NATICK, MA
country1025.com

Browse That Attic – Antiques Roadshow is Coming to Massachusetts!

Antiques Roadshow has been surprising people (both in a good way and a crushing way) for years. Could you be the next Garage Sale Millionaire? If you’ve come across something interesting, maybe! Antiques Roadshow is bringing their appraisal show to Massachusetts and here’s everything you need to know about it:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Muffin House Cafe making Medway "fat and happy"

MEDWAY - There's a shop in Medway that makes thousands of delicious muffins every week and it's so popular they've opened more stores in nearby towns.Sheldon Strasnick is the owner of the Muffin House Café. He's worked in a bakery since he was a kid, when his dad would take him to work."He just used to wake me up at midnight with him. At ten years old, I used to go to the bakery and fall asleep on the flower bags and then I stayed with it," he told WBZ-TV.But it wasn't until he was older and a friend...
MEDWAY, MA
WCVB

New custom shoes or old shoe repair: to splurge or to save?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Daphne Board is an expert at making all your foot’s dreams come true. From her appointment-only shop in Holyoke, she specializes in custom handmade shoes and boots. Mike Heimall is apparently good at everything, except saying “No”. The owner of Providence Shoe Repair, his stuffed...
HOLYOKE, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood

HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-of-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
HANOVER, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market

ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

The Faces of Worcester: Mariann Paladino, Admissions and Marketing Director at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center

Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Why eggs are getting more expensive, harder to find

WALTHAM - As consumers have gotten more comfortable with more expensive grocery trips, one aisle is really starting to make them notice just how much money they're shelling out. Egg prices have risen 267% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Eggs have always been a good source of inexpensive protein, but not anymore," said Newton resident Tim Mahoney. He treks to the Waltham Market Basket to find cheaper prices. Still, wherever you look, eggs range from $4 a dozen to $6.59, depending on the type of egg. And for one of the cartons of...
WALTHAM, MA
GoLocalProv

Woman Says She Was Refused Service at RI Restaurant After “Tip-Shaming”

A woman says that she was publically “tip-shamed” and refused service at a restaurant in Rhode Island this week. Ericka Gomes said that on Wednesday night, she went with her brother and daughter to Miller’s Crossing in Cranston, which she said she had been “patronizing faithfully for the past four or so months.”
CRANSTON, RI

