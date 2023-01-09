Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Market Basket officially opens its doors
SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
WCVB
Popular low-priced grocery store ALDI opening new Massachusetts location
DANVERS, Mass. — ALDI, a grocery store chain known for its low prices and for requiring a $0.25 deposit to use a shopping cart, is opening a new location in Massachusetts later this month. The company announced that a new store, at 100 Independence Way in Danvers, will open...
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
Market Basket to open in Shrewsbury: Where moviegoers once roamed, shoppers now browse
SHREWSBURY – When Market Basket's glass front doors slide open at 7 a.m. Friday, some shoppers might get the feeling they've been there before. That could be true: The market was built on land that for many years was home to the Edgemere Drive-In. The Shrewsbury location will be Market Basket’s 88th location, covering 80,000 square feet, with orange-squared flooring holding more than 50,000 food items.
thegraftonnews.com
Amazon spends $15 million for two parcels on Grafton-Shrewsbury line
GRAFTON — A division of Amazon has paid $15.1 million for land straddling the Grafton-Shrewsbury line. Amazon Data Services Inc. bought the two parcels, totaling 22.3 acres, at 4 and 8 Centennial Drive in November from SSB Realty Inc., part of State Street Corporation in Boston. Sale documents filed...
B.T.’s Smokehouse named best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network
B.T.’s Smokehouse was named the best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network. “His brisket Reuben is out of this world,” Food Network wrote. The restaurant opened in a roadside trailer in Sturbridge in 2007. It has since moved to a building and opened B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester. It also has a concession stand at Polar Park.
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza; Metroworks opening across from Common
Pet World—& Kitty City—moving to Sherwood Plaza. Pet World—including its Kitty City adoption space—will be making the move from its longtime location at 1262 Worcester St. (Rte. 9 east) just outside Sherwood Plaza…into the plaza itself. The business will increase its space by 50% from 8,000 sq. ft. to 12,000 sq. ft., situated between David’s Bridal and the Minado restaurant.
country1025.com
Browse That Attic – Antiques Roadshow is Coming to Massachusetts!
Antiques Roadshow has been surprising people (both in a good way and a crushing way) for years. Could you be the next Garage Sale Millionaire? If you’ve come across something interesting, maybe! Antiques Roadshow is bringing their appraisal show to Massachusetts and here’s everything you need to know about it:
Mass. State Lottery winner: $4 million ticket sold at Sunoco gas station
The largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts so far in 2023 was sold from a Sunoco gas station and claimed on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $4 million lottery prize was claimed from a winning “Emeralds 50X” scratch ticket. That multi-million-dollar ticket was...
Luxury Home of the Week: A contemporary ranch in Dover for $3.25 million
The mansion at 156 Farm St. features a built-in espresso machine, a dog-washing station, a craft studio, and a home theater. This week’s luxury home pick is chock-full of fun amenities and splendid ceilings. The ranch at 156 Farm St. in Dover hit the market just last week —...
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
Muffin House Cafe making Medway "fat and happy"
MEDWAY - There's a shop in Medway that makes thousands of delicious muffins every week and it's so popular they've opened more stores in nearby towns.Sheldon Strasnick is the owner of the Muffin House Café. He's worked in a bakery since he was a kid, when his dad would take him to work."He just used to wake me up at midnight with him. At ten years old, I used to go to the bakery and fall asleep on the flower bags and then I stayed with it," he told WBZ-TV.But it wasn't until he was older and a friend...
WCVB
New custom shoes or old shoe repair: to splurge or to save?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Daphne Board is an expert at making all your foot’s dreams come true. From her appointment-only shop in Holyoke, she specializes in custom handmade shoes and boots. Mike Heimall is apparently good at everything, except saying “No”. The owner of Providence Shoe Repair, his stuffed...
Wilmington Man Heading Overseas Because Of $1 Million Mass Lottery Prize
One local man will head overseas after winning it big in the Massachusetts State Lottery.Michael Paquette, of Wilmington, won a $1 million prize in the lottery's “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game, lottery officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Paquette, who plans on putting so…
WCVB
Massachusetts company creates custom tables from reclaimed antique wood
HANOVER, Mass. — Inside a modest-sized workshop in the South Shore region of Massachusetts, old wood is finding a brand-new purpose. The restoration comes from the skilled hands of Chris Benson, owner of Heirloom Table Company, a self-described mom-and-pop operation that creates handmade, one-of-a-kind, custom-designed farmhouse tables. "Most of...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Plummeting prices destabilize Mass. marijuana market
ON A RECENT DAY, a Brockton customer looking for some marijuana could have bought one-eighth of an ounce of LA Kush Cake flower for just $20 at Commonwealth Alternative Care. Nearby, Legal Greens was advertising one-eighth of an ounce of Jet Fuel flower for $25, according to the marijuana marketing website Leafly.
thisweekinworcester.com
The Faces of Worcester: Mariann Paladino, Admissions and Marketing Director at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center
Starting Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, ThisWeekinWorcester.com is partnering with Jessica Hopkins at The Faces of Worcester, to bring our readers special profiles each week and to share the wonderful work at TheFacesofWorcester.com. To nominate someone you know for the Faces of Worcester, click here. The following is an excerpt from...
Why eggs are getting more expensive, harder to find
WALTHAM - As consumers have gotten more comfortable with more expensive grocery trips, one aisle is really starting to make them notice just how much money they're shelling out. Egg prices have risen 267% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Eggs have always been a good source of inexpensive protein, but not anymore," said Newton resident Tim Mahoney. He treks to the Waltham Market Basket to find cheaper prices. Still, wherever you look, eggs range from $4 a dozen to $6.59, depending on the type of egg. And for one of the cartons of...
onekindesign.com
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
GoLocalProv
Woman Says She Was Refused Service at RI Restaurant After “Tip-Shaming”
A woman says that she was publically “tip-shamed” and refused service at a restaurant in Rhode Island this week. Ericka Gomes said that on Wednesday night, she went with her brother and daughter to Miller’s Crossing in Cranston, which she said she had been “patronizing faithfully for the past four or so months.”
