Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
Biden slams GOP for criticizing his border policies when they refuse to pass his new legislation
President Biden said his new immigration policy makes it easier for migrants to come to the U.S. and avoid the arduous journey, while Mexico's president thanked him on the wall.
Larry Kudlow: The Bidens' 'Declaration of North America' and immigration policy should be thrown away
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow slams Biden's border policy as the border crisis continues and rips into the Biden administration's 'Declaration of North America' on 'Kudlow.'
As Biden hunts for answers to migrant crisis, his policies are increasingly tied up in court
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden hopes to broker a solution to the migrant crisis when he meets with his Mexican and Canadian counterparts this week, but his efforts may be limited by the fact that much of his immigration agenda remains tied up in court. The Supreme Court recently...
Trump Pledges to 'Destroy' Cartels While Railing Against Biden on Border
The former president, who is running again in 2024, said the border wasn't an issue in the 2020 election because he "fixed it."
Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’
Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Biden says US can't 'wall ourselves off' as his Delaware beach house adds new barrier
President Joe Biden said that "we cannot wall ourselves off from shared problems" at a summit with the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Tuesday.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump
Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
Biden spokeswoman blames Trump ahead of border visit: 'The president inherited a mess'
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre blamed former President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress for the illegal immigration crisis facing the Biden administration.
Jimmy Fallon Lets Fox News Have It With Jab On Biden's Documents
Fallon didn’t waste time taking a swipe at Fox News as he flipped to a doctored clip mocking the network's coverage.
Biden Vows To Veto Bill Aimed At Abolishing IRS
President Joe Biden said Thursday he would veto any bill passed by the newly Republican-led House of Representatives that would significantly reduce IRS funding and raise taxes on middle-class Americans. What Happened: Biden spoke about the economy and the White House's efforts to combat inflation, which the Labor Department reported...
Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left
President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
Biden currently leads PredictIt’s 2024 presidential general election market
As of January 9, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows incumbent Joe Biden (D) holding a lead at $0.34, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) at $0.31, and former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.16. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price. Trump is the...
TUCKER CARLSON: This is the beginning of the end for Biden
Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls out President Biden's alleged mishandling of documents and weighs in on how Democrats are reacting on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
