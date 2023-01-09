ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
Benzinga

Putin's Russia Replaces Top Military Chief After Just 3 Months As Ukraine Setbacks Mount

Russia named a new commander for its military forces, its second in just three months, as President Vladimir Putin‘s Ukraine campaign appeared to be faltering. What Happened: Putin's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff as Russia's overall commander for its war or Moscow's “special military operation” in Ukraine, the country's defense ministry said on Telegram.
The Atlantic

How China Is Using Vladimir Putin

Back in the 1960s, China and Russia squandered their chance to defeat the West when they became bitter rivals during the Cold War. Today, their presidents—who are expected to confer again this week—are trying to correct that fateful error. The world’s most powerful autocracies have joined forces for an assault on the liberal order led by the United States and its allies—a threat made all too real when Russia invaded democratic Ukraine in February with Chinese support. Authoritarianism was again on the march, and the world’s major democracies faced a grave challenge to their unity and resolve.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Ukraine on the verge of recapturing Kreminna from Russia, official says

Ukrainian forces are on the brink of recapturing the strategically important city of Kreminna in the east, according to a local official. Serhiy Haidai, regional governor of the contested Luhansk region, which was annexed by Vladimir Putin after a sham referendum, tweeted Monday that the military command of the Russian forces “has left #kreminna, which the Ukrainian military is approaching…” Haidi added that the fighting was already raging not far from the city. In a Telegram post Tuesday, the official wrote: “the Russians understand that if they lose Kreminna, their entire line of defense will ‘fall.'” In a Christmas Eve tweet, Haidai said that...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

Ukraine clinches U.S., German armoured vehicles, rejects Russian truce order

KYIV/BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukraine dismissed as a trick a unilateral order by Russia for a 36-hour ceasefire starting on Friday and the leaders of the United States and Germany said they were sending armoured fighting vehicles in a boost for the Kyiv government. The U.S. weapons package, to...
The Independent

Putin accuses West of using Ukraine to destroy his country as Russia launches latest missile salvo

Vladimir Putin has accused the West of using Ukraine to “destroy” his country, while Volodymyr Zelensky has said Moscow is in league with the devil – as Russian forces unleashed a fresh wave of more than 20 missile strikes on Kyiv and a number of other targets. At least one person was killed in the Ukrainian capital as explosions and air raid sirens filled Kyiv’s skies throughout Saturday during the second round of missile strikes on the capital in three days. At least a dozen people were injured in the attacks, dubbed as “Terror on New Year’s Eve” by...

