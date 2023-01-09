ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s coral reefs are eroding

By Joe Hiti
 4 days ago

A study from last month has found that Florida’s coral reefs have been eroding, with researchers estimating that close to 70% have disappeared and suffered a net loss of reef habitat.

The research was conducted by a team of scientists from NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory and the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Studies.

Data for the study was collected from a total of 723 reef sites in three different regions across the state’s reef tract, which goes on for 350 miles from the Dry Tortugas to the St. Lucie Inlet.

Out of the 723 sites monitored, the study found that ​​506 were losing reef habitat on a year-to-year basis.

The study has helped provide new details on the condition of the Florida Reef Tract , the only living coral barrier reef in the continental United States and the third largest barrier reef system in the world.

The study’s lead author John Morris shared that scientists have a better understanding of how to stop habitat loss.

“This research helps us to better understand which reefs along Florida’s reef tract are vulnerable to habitat loss and require management and restoration efforts to prevent further habitat loss,” Morris, a researcher at NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory, said in a press release. “On the contrary, we also identified reefs that may be potential hold-outs to reef development and are more likely to persist in the future.”

The study also shared that scientists will now be able to better understand which reefs require management as they begin eroding.

Erica Towle, one of the study’s co-authors and the coordinator of NOAA’s National Coral Reef Monitoring Program, shared in a release that the study will play a massive part in understanding how to maintain the reef.

“These findings underscore the need for enhanced management strategies like outplanting corals to help restore coral structure that has been lost,” Towle said. “Moving forward, we can use this as a baseline to implement and track the success of management strategies.”

The reefs have more of an impact than on just the wildlife too. According to NOAA, the reef tract generates about $8.5 billion in annual sales and income, as well as supporting nearly 70,000 jobs in the area.

They also help protect the coastlines from flooding and storm surges during powerful tropical storms.

Bottom line, researchers shared that action needs to be taken in order to prevent the issue from getting worse.

“Unless management strategies are implemented, Florida’s eroding reefs will likely reduce the extent to which coral reefs can sustain these important economic and ecosystem services,” Morris said.

Philadelphia, PA
