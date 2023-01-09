PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements will be constructed in Pender and Onslow counties. According to the announcement, the bridge over Crooked Run on N.C. 11 in Pender Co. will be replaced by S & C Construction of Wilmington. The $1.9 million contract will allow them to replace the already existing bridge, built in 1962, and improve nearby roads and intersections.

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO