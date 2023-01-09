Read full article on original website
WECT
NCDOT announces two bridge replacements in Pender, Onslow counties
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements will be constructed in Pender and Onslow counties. According to the announcement, the bridge over Crooked Run on N.C. 11 in Pender Co. will be replaced by S & C Construction of Wilmington. The $1.9 million contract will allow them to replace the already existing bridge, built in 1962, and improve nearby roads and intersections.
WECT
Computer issues ground flights at ILM, lead to cancellations, delays
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Travelers had to wait a bit longer for takeoff from Wilmington’s ILM Airport on Wednesday after the FAA grounded all U.S. flights due to a computer system outage. “The Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system is the system pilots use to get information about the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
Jet fuel tax exemption could expire without action from NC General Assembly this year
CHARLOTTE — The price of a gallon of gasoline is often a topic of discussion for many, but a rule affecting the price of jet fuel in North Carolina could have a big impact if it expires without action from the state General Assembly this year. Since 2016, there’s...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
After surgery and holidays, Cooper returning to public stage
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been recovering from recent outpatient knee surgery, which was performed during what is commonly a low ebb for public events for the chief executive. Cooper underwent a partial knee replacement surgery during the holidays, said Jordan Monaghan, a spokesperson for the governor. The governor’s office […]
WECT
Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 scheduled to end in March
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Emergency allotments due to COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023 nationally and in North Carolina, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, families enrolled in...
WECT
You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New Hanover...
WECT
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher assists other aquariums in saving cold-stunned sea turtles
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, along with the aquariums at Pine Knoll Shores and on Roanoke Island, received approximately 250 cold-stunned sea turtles over the holidays. Akin to hypothermia in humans, a sudden drop in temperature can cause cold-stunning in cold-blooded creatures, like...
WECT
Right whale suffering ‘serious injury’ spotted off N.C. coast, dead calf found day before
RODANTHE, N.C. (WECT) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported two tragic North Atlantic right whale incidents that occurred off of the North Carolina coast in the same week. On Jan. 8, NOAA stated that an aerial survey team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium spotted a North Atlantic right...
COVID-19 in North Carolina: 70% more virus found in sewage; hospital admissions keep climbing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 particles in North Carolina’s sewage spiked by nearly 70 percent to its highest point since last January. Hospital admissions across the state for COVID also reached their highest peak in nearly a year for the second consecutive week, according to the weekly update Wednesday from the state […]
wraltechwire.com
Mass layoffs, plant closures in NC hit lowest levels in 25 years despite slowing economy
RALEIGH – Unless there is a late arriving notice, 2022 ended up as the best year for North Carolina workers since at least 1997, despite recent headlines about recession, layoffs, and job cuts. That’s because North Carolina’s unemployment rate remains historically low, and workers in the state are on...
theonefeather.com
Tribe to seek North Carolina law changes on state income tax, cannabis issues
CHEROKEE, N.C. – With the passage of two pieces of legislation during its regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12, Tribal Council has authorized EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) officials to work with North Carolina lawmakers regarding cannabis issues and the state income taxation of EBCI tribal members. Council...
WECT
Franklin St. in Whiteville closed for sewer work
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Whiteville have announced that Franklin St. will be closed on Jan. 12 for thru traffic to accommodate work in the area. According to the announcement, crews will be installing new sewer lines. While the street is closed, businesses in the area will still be...
neusenews.com
NCDMV Customers: Beware of Scam Targeting N.C. Residents
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. Recently, several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam...
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island approves paid parking contract
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
WECT
Southport approves raising food and beverage sales tax
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen will ask state legislators to consider approving a 1% hike in sales tax at restaurants in the city. The board agreed to the proposal unanimously Thursday night. The additional revenue would allow the town to work on several infrastructure projects. “How...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s newest substance abuse treatment facility set to open in February
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Those in need of substance abuse treatment in the Cape Fear Region will soon have a place to get the care they need. New Hanover County Commissioners approved Monday a lease agreement with the operator of The Healing Place of New Hanover County. Contractors were...
WECT
Dark Horse Studios to add two new sound stages for $20 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dark Horse Studios has financed the construction of two new sound stages for $20 million after seeing success over the past couple of years. Dark Horse Studios President Kirk Englebright says they haven’t had a vacancy in the past 28 months. “With our active state...
