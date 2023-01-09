ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WECT

NCDOT announces two bridge replacements in Pender, Onslow counties

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements will be constructed in Pender and Onslow counties. According to the announcement, the bridge over Crooked Run on N.C. 11 in Pender Co. will be replaced by S & C Construction of Wilmington. The $1.9 million contract will allow them to replace the already existing bridge, built in 1962, and improve nearby roads and intersections.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

After surgery and holidays, Cooper returning to public stage

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been recovering from recent outpatient knee surgery, which was performed during what is commonly a low ebb for public events for the chief executive. Cooper underwent a partial knee replacement surgery during the holidays, said Jordan Monaghan, a spokesperson for the governor. The governor’s office […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New Hanover...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Franklin St. in Whiteville closed for sewer work

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in Whiteville have announced that Franklin St. will be closed on Jan. 12 for thru traffic to accommodate work in the area. According to the announcement, crews will be installing new sewer lines. While the street is closed, businesses in the area will still be...
WHITEVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

NCDMV Customers: Beware of Scam Targeting N.C. Residents

ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. Recently, several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are receiving scam...
WXII 12

Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island approves paid parking contract

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Another beach town in the Cape Fear has opted to install a paid parking program. The Town of Oak Island Town Council voted 4 to 1 to approve a paid parking contract with Otto Connect at its meeting Tuesday night. Parking will be enforced...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Southport approves raising food and beverage sales tax

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen will ask state legislators to consider approving a 1% hike in sales tax at restaurants in the city. The board agreed to the proposal unanimously Thursday night. The additional revenue would allow the town to work on several infrastructure projects. “How...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Dark Horse Studios to add two new sound stages for $20 million

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dark Horse Studios has financed the construction of two new sound stages for $20 million after seeing success over the past couple of years. Dark Horse Studios President Kirk Englebright says they haven’t had a vacancy in the past 28 months. “With our active state...
