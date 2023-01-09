ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Brian Daboll on Giants' playoff preparation: 'It's a one-game season now'

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHoH6_0k8kOP2Z00

Gregg Giannotti is still confident that the New York Giants will march into Minnesota on Sunday and beat the Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend.

But what about the Giants themselves?

“I think you’d have to ask them, because every week is a new week in the NFL,” head coach Brian Daboll said Sunday when asked if he thinks the Giants’ close Week 16 loss gives them confidence. “We have obviously division games, played teams twice, and usually in the playoffs you're playing good teams. You probably get a crack at them twice, too. We need our best week of preparation."

Okay, so how about Daboll?

"I just know I have to do a great job of doing my job. Coaches have to do a great job of preparing. Like I said, each week is a different week,” Daboll said. “This week will be a different week than it was the last time we played them. Just like Washington was different. Just like the Philly game and Dallas. They're all different. We'll just control the things we can control which is our preparation and practice. We'll figure out when we're going to play I'm assuming after this game tonight."

Not many thought the Giants would be in the position they’re in right now – even Gio said the Giants would win four or five games – but they always believed, and here they are.

“We did enough to get to the postseason. In terms of the evaluation of all that, that will be another time and place. You want to win every game, but I was proud of the way our guys competed today,” Daboll said. “Unfortunately, you come up short. The results weren't there but all the process and the preparation, like it's been all year, has been good. We are going to be at our best this week."

For many Giants, this is their first taste of the postseason, but Daboll has been to the postseason in eight of his last nine NFL seasons…but like everything else, he thinks this time is a new experience, and all that past experience will be is just that: past.

“They’re all a little bit different, you know? The first one was 21 years ago and the last one was an unbelievable game last year at Kansas City. And all in between there's about 30 of them,” he said. “Each experience is different. I think you can definitely learn, absolutely. You can learn things just like you do in the regular season, but how it goes for that particular game that you are getting ready to play, it really doesn't have much bearing at all. You have to play well, you have to coach well. It's a one game season, that's what it's at."

As he noted, the first time Daboll was part of a Super Bowl in New England, "the quarterback there didn't have any playoff experience" - and Tom Brady turned out okay, which is one of the reasons Daboll believes playoff experience is "overrated."

"I think really what you make out of it is the experience probably is overrated, to be honest with you. It's how you prepare, how you practice, and ultimately how you play the game and coach the game on whatever day it is," Daboll said. "I've been around a lot of different teams that had varying levels of experience, and I think really what matters is taking advantage of your opportunities when they come and playing a good football game, coaching a good football game."

One thing he can count on: he will get the Giants ready to play to the best of their ability.

"Look, we try to do the best job we can every time we play. The results aren't always what we want, but how we competed, how we prepared, I give those guys in our locker room a lot of credit,” Daboll said. “They work extremely hard. They are smart, tough, and dependable, and we’ll go home, get in the training room, get in the meeting rooms, and have our best week of preparation. The most important thing is playing and coaching well, and I think the focus has to be where it's always at: this particular week. We're guaranteed one more week, that's it."

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker

<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After

<p>The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/2-vikings-free-agents-will-be">2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Rumors: Jefferson’s Contract, Donatell in 2023, & Upcoming Cuts

Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the upcoming Justin Jefferson extension, Ed Donatell potentially returning in 2023, and which Vikings players could be getting to the end of their purple careers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Jets Owner's Announcement

Jets owner Woody Johnson addressed the media this Thursday about the team's recent moves. The front office has already parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and offensive line coach John Benton.  Johnson also revealed his plans for the team's quarterback room.  Though ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

New York Jets considering major moves

The New York Jets were one of the surprise teams to begin the season at 5-2. By the midway point, the Jets looked to be in a comfortable position for a playoff spot as well. Unfortunately for Jets fans, the season promptly fell off a cliff. The Jets finished the season on a six-game losing Read more... The post New York Jets considering major moves appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Sean McVay decides to keep coaching, stays with LA Rams

By GREG BEACHAM LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay has decided to return for a seventh season with the Los Angeles Rams after taking a break to contemplate his future following the first losing season of his career. Sean McStay. https://t.co/Y2cbSKRLXj— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 13, 2023 The youngest head coach in NFL history to The post Sean McVay decides to keep coaching, stays with LA Rams appeared first on KESQ.
KELOLAND

Vikings’ Bradbury to start on Sunday

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been cleared to return to the starting lineup. He missed the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Bradbury would start against the New York Giants in the wild card round playoff game. Austin Schlottman started […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to bold Jets quarterback news

The New York Jets thought they were selecting a franchise quarterback when they took former BYU star Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But after some absolutely brutal play from Wilson this year, the quarterback was benched and his future with the team is in doubt, so it seems the team is willing to make some major moves at the quarterback position.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Mets linked to former Buck Showalter Orioles star

The New York Mets may be reaching into manager Buck Showalter’s bag of old connections. The Mets are among the teams to have shown interest in free agent reliever Zack Britton, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Tuesday. Britton, 35, is still unsigned after undergoing Tommy John surgery in Sept. 2021 then making... The post Mets linked to former Buck Showalter Orioles star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants declared just $1.52 million in unused 2022 cap space

The New York Giants may be a playoff team this season but the truth is, they are still in rebuilding mode. Big Blue will need all the resources possible at their disposal to improve their 2023 roster. One resource they won’t be relying on is ‘carryover’ cap space from this season. They only have approximately $1.52 million in available 2022 cap space to add onto next year’s number.
NEW YORK STATE
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy