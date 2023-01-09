ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Dr. Dre Slams “Divisive” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Over “Still D.R.E.” Usage

By Mya Abraham
 4 days ago
Dr. Dre is making it explicitly clear where he stands with politicians who illegally use his music to solicit politics he disagrees with. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia shared a video on Twitter early Monday morning (Jan. 9), which featured an instrumental version of Dre’s 1999 hit, “ Still D.R.E. .”

The now-removed video was a celebration of the role she played in getting Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected as Speaker of the House. It shows Greene walking the halls of Congress and allegedly texting Donald Trump .

The Compton native , though, spoke out against the use of his song in such a video. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” said Dre, 57, to TMZ .

Greene’s self-promotional video became the subject of contemptuous ridicule upon her posting it. Even the political website Mediaite said it “left many scratching their heads.” In the video’s tweet, the politician wrote, “It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming.”

There’s no word on whether or not Dre will pursue legal action against Greene, but he isn’t the first artist to denounce those attempting to align their music with the GOP.

Isaac Hayes’ estate threatened to sue Trump over the use of “Hold On I’m Coming” by Sam and Dave during his presidential bid announcement back in November 2022. Rihanna and Pharrell Williams have previously issued the former president cease-and-desists over their hits, “Don’t Stop The Music” and “Happy,” respectively.

Williams’s response read, “On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played [Williams’] song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana. There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

