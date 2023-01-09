Hamlin Transferred from Cincinnati to Buffalo Hospital

The safety went into cardiac arrest a week ago, but has made progress since.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center announced on Monday that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been transferred from the Cincinnati hospital to one in Buffalo.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football against the Bengals in Week 17 but has made positive progress since the on-field incident. According to ESPN’s Coley Harvey , doctors said Hamlin has been able to walk normally since Friday and eat a “regular diet.” Per Harvey, the 24-year-old was transferred directly from the Cincinnati intensive care unit to a Buffalo hospital, which Hamlin said was Buffalo General Medical Center.

UC Health doctors explained they feel good about Hamlin’s recovery after the progress he made over the weekend.

“He appears to be completely neurologically intact, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t continue on his path to recovery,” UC Health said, per Sports Illustrated ‘s Albert Breer.

Over the weekend, Hamlin posted on social media and interacted with his teammates and other players around the league. He was also able to watch the Bills beat the Patriots on Sunday, which included a loud reaction after Nyheim Hynes’s first return touchdown.

“We have permission from him and his family to let you know he watched the game on Sunday,” doctors said , via Breer . “He was beyond excited … When the opening kickoff was run back … he set off every alarm in the ICU.”

Hamlin confirmed he is heading home on social media, and he thanked everyone for the love and appreciation throughout the week.

“Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling,” he said.