ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Massive Hinton sinkhole filled by WVDOH

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSwxK_0k8kOI6i00

HINTON, WV ( WVNS ) — For months a sinkhole has been forming in Hinton and had reached a size that raised alarm for people in the area.

Today, January 9, 2023, WVDOH said they have filled the sinkhole.

Bill Gates visits West Virginia, considers building nuclear reactors

Since June 2022 a sinkhole, about six feet wide and 30 feet deep, opened on WV 20 next to the Hinton Police station. The cause was a 90-year-old drain under the road had started to fail causing the ground to cave in.

WVDOH work crews installed a 120-foot temporary culvert and fill material under the road, but heavy rains from Hurricane Nicole on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, washed out the fill and made the sinkhole worse.

In just two days WVDOH bridge crews installed a temporary bridge beside the sinkhole to divert traffic as crews started the temporary repairs.

WVDOH District 9 Engineer Jim Moore, P.E., said crews were able to install a new, temporary drainage pipe inside the old structure. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, crews began filling in the massive sinkhole with about 2,500 cubic yards of fill material.

Frustrations boil over as water crisis in Raleigh County continues past announced finishing day

That is almost enough material to fill an Olympic size swimming pool.

Work crews will now top the 2,500 cubic yards of filler with gravel and stone before grading the surface flat to get ready for permanent repairs in the spring. The temporary bridge will remain in place until then.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Parking problems plague Oceana roadway

OCEANA, WV (WVNS)–A mistake during a construction project in Oceana is causing problems for local businesses. Route 10 recently was part of a widening project to help with traffic flow, but the project ended up causing issues after a painting problem. Lines for the road were painted in the wrong places, taking up parking and […]
OCEANA, WV
lootpress.com

Traffic alert: Lane closure along Robert C. Byrd Drive

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Motorists traveling in the Raleigh County area may need to take note of ongoing roadwork along Robert C. Byrd Drive Thursday afternoon. Roadside crews are currently stationed along Robert C. Byrd Drive which has resulted in the closure of an extensive stretch of a far-right travel lane.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Here comes the snow! Some slick travel expected Friday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY MORNING: Summers, western Greenbrier, western Pocahontas, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell and Tazewell counties. Tonight features more shower activity. We do not expect any strong storms or severe weather tonight. Temperatures will begin to drop quickly after dark behind the...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Water crisis officially ends in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Management System officials declared a two-week water crisis in Raleigh County to be officially ended on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Officials of the private Beckley Water Company and non-profit public service districts in the county reported all communities had water service restored. More than 3,000 households in […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh county officials still do not know the total cost of the water crisis. Widespread water service disruptions throughout Raleigh County started on Christmas weekend and left an estimated 3,000 households without water service until Thursday, January 12, 2023, when representatives of the private Beckley Water Company and the county public […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

No lights planned for Slab Fork stretch of Coalfields Expressway

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Streetlights will not be added to a nearby stretch of the Coalfields Expressway despite pleas from residents. Residents have reported a higher number of accidents, however, the West Virginia Department of Transportation has no plans to place lights along the stretch of Coalfields Expressway between Crab Orchard and Mullens, a […]
SLAB FORK, WV
WECT

Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A utility worker in West Virginia died by electrocution while on the job Wednesday. West Virginia State Police said 24-year-old Daniel McGrath was installing fiber optic wire while working on a bucket truck near a road in Oakvale. American Electric Power said it was...
OAKVALE, WV
WVNS

Lake Stephens campsite reservations open in February

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens will open reservations for the campground sites and marina slips in February 2023. On February 14, 2023, Raleigh County residents may make reservations by phone. On February 16, 2023, Parks and Recreation Director Molly Williams said non-residents may make reservations by phone. The […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

3-Hour Delay, bus schedule changes announced for Wyoming County Schools

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wyoming County Schools will run on a delayed schedule Friday, January 13, 2023, according to the Wyoming County Board of Education. The announcement, made Thursday night by the Wyoming County Board of Education, comes ahead of predictions for late night rains which are anticipated to transition into snowfall during the AM hours.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Electric school bus pilot to expand into another local county

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– Another county in our area is getting its chance to put a new type of bus to the test. Wyoming County is testing an electric bus from GreenPower Motor Company.  The bus will transport special needs children in the town of Pineville and the Rolling Hills area of the County. The bus […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local Deputy wins award for service

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– January 13, 2023 was a special day for one southern West Virginia deputy. Lieutenant Scott Cook with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was recognized for his dedication to the department. Cook was honored for his 28 years of service and named the Wyoming County deputy of the year in a ceremony. […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local residents speak out amid growing trash problem

OCEANA, WV (WVNS)– Residents in one Wyoming County community continue to face consistent trash issues. Residents of Oceana gathered on Friday, January 13th to discuss their problem at the Public Commission Meeting in hopes of combatting the issue. Chris Beckensale, a businessman in the community, gave his ideas on a solution. “I know they have […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

McDowell County’s all-electric school bus deploys

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – McDowell County’s first all-electric school bus will be deployed to serve the local area. On January 10, 2023, the brand new zero-emission school bus nicknamed the ‘Beast’ will deploy. The all-electric zero emission bus will see its first day in action on Tuesday, January 10,2023, and will run the Bus […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

City of Bluefield plans to potentially update parks

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Parks in the City of Bluefield might receive much needed upgrades! Rick Showalter, Director of Parks and Recreation said his office applied for a grant for the funds to potentially put in a new playground and a potential splash pad. It’s a part of the Parks and Recreation master development plan. Showalter said […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Bluefield Fire Department is hiring full-time firefighters

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A local fire department is searching for firefighters. The Bluefield Fire Department wants interested individuals to apply for a full-time firefighter position. Pay starts at 36,000 with a benefits package. To learn how to apply or for more information on qualifications, stop by City Hall on Rogers Street. Applications are accepted until Friday, […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNT-TV

Gusty showers lead to snow ahead

Tonight features showers exiting the region. It’s a much milder night ahead overall, with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday, our next rainmaker begins to push in. Warmer air surges ahead of the rain helping temperatures push into the 50s by the early afternoon. A few of us will make a run at 60 degrees! By the early afternoon, a strong cold front will push through and will bring with it the chance for gusty showers, a few of which could be on the stronger side of things, especially in our western counties. Some of the gusty showers could provide brief heavy rainfall, with a quick half inch to an inch of rain possible. By the evening commute, the heaviest rain will slide east but the roadways will certainly be saturated. Rain continues off and on for the evening and overnight hours. As the front gets closer, we’ll also notice winds picking up out of the southwest 15-25 mph. After the front passes during the middle afternoon, we’ll see winds shift out of the west pushing 20-30 mph as cold air rushes in overnight.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Coal truck rollover crash temporarily closes part of U.S. 60

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 East was closed much of Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Campbells Creek area after a coal truck rollover accident, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Campbells Creek Drive. The lanes reopened around...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy