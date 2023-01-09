West Elm Goes Vintage and Gender-Neutral With New Home Textiles Collab

Fashion collaborations in the home category have proved to be big business for companies such as Pottery Barn with popular collaborations with Monique Lhuillier and Lily Pulitzer , and West Elm , which launched a line with designer Mara Hoffman last fall.

Now West Elm adds a little fashion to its kids’ line with a collaboration with knitwear brand Misha & Puff. The 12-piece Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids collection includes textiles, furniture and accessories ranging from $34 to $799.

Designed by Misha & Puff founder Anna Wallack, the line features a gender-neutral palette with vintage-inspired pieces such as a patchwork triangle quilt.

“This collection is very near to my heart, showcasing signature Misha & Puff prints and colors and capturing the essence of the brand,” Wallack said. “Marrying vintage inspiration with contemporary styling, these are timeless pieces made to integrate into your existing decor and unique style.”

Vintage inspiration is a key influence in the West Elm x Misha & Puff collab.

The line was designed to work for kids’ rooms ranging from nurseries with crib sheets and changing pad covers to big kid and teen rooms, with rattan headboards and bedding in twin and full sizes.

Wallack founded Misha & Puff in 2012, partnering with artisans in Peru to handcraft her knitwear with natural fibers and low-impact dyes. That same craftsmanship shows up in the West Elm line in pieces such as the ruffle frame knit baby blanket and knit pillow cover.

The Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids collection is now available in the United States and Canada.