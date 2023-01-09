Read full article on original website
Coffee Shop Staffed by Individuals with Diverse Abilities Coming to Pittston
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — One area Non-profit will soon open a coffee shop in Luzerne County that will offer a unique employment and customer service experience. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar got to check out the future location of Coffee Inclusive, which is off Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston. Coffee...
Suspect wanted for shooting incident in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who is wanted on aggravated assault charges and lesser related charges for a shooting that occurred in Old Forge. 23-year-old Jordan Alexander Allen of Wilkes-Barre is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took...
Scranton Mayor to announce ARPA Small Business Grant recipients
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The City of Scranton is using $350,000 from the American Rescue Plan to help develop and expand small businesses. Organizations applied for grants through the City of Scranton last fall. So far, five organizations were selected for the first round of funding. Grants support...
Interview with Patricia Lawton, Democratic Candidate for PA-27
FOX56’s Josh Oculam sat down with Democrat Candidate Patricia Lawton in Bloomsburg today to talk about her background and what she would bring to the five counties. We will sit down with Republican Candidate Lynda Culver next week.
Schuylkill County school district mourns loss of student killed in a car accident
TOWEY CITY, Pa. (WOLF) — A school district is mourning the loss of a student who died in a motor vehicle accident. The Williams Valley School District announced Thursday that a 17-year-old student had died. Superintendent John Rizzo stated they can't release the name of the student due to...
Jewelry store inside Laurel Mall burglarized Wednesday afternoon
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the suspect who robbed the D'Jesus Jewelry Store inside the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township around 3:50 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say the male suspect was wearing a face mask when he went inside, sprayed a fire extinguisher...
Shapiro appoints Lackawanna County's Jason Kavulich as new Secretary of Aging
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Scranton's Jason P. Kavulich - the man known for promoting Lackawanna County's COVID-19 response - as the new Secretary of Aging, effective January 17. The older adults in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will soon learn what Lackawanna County residents...
Alleged drug dealer arrested in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — After a month-long investigation into multiple drug sales in Lackawanna County, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday in Scranton. The Pennsylvania Vice Unit along with the help of Lackawanna County District Attorney's Offices detectives arrested 44-year-old Matthew Tighe of Scranton. Police discovered approximately 800...
Pennsylvania State Police are Looking for Two Missing People in Luzerne County
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm they are looking for two missing people around the Pike Creek Reservoir on Silkworth Place Lane in Lehman Township, Luzerne County. Neighbors in the area tell FOX 56's Jake Sarwar they noticed the police presence being around midnight and...
Wyoming County DA warns of new drug in our area
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Wyoming County District Attorney is warning the community of a new drug that has been found in our community and on our streets. In our efforts to collect intelligence on emerging drug trends, we have uncovered the first instance of the animal tranquilizer "Tranq" being used in our county. By gathering this intelligence, we can get ahead of this emerging and dangerous drug through aggressive law enforcement and education of our community.
Shapiro nominates secretaries to serve in his cabinet, including Democrat from Luzerne Co.
PA (WOLF) — Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced four key cabinet appointments. Rick Siger was nominated to be Secretary of Community and Economic Development, and former state Rep. Michael Carroll - a Democrat from Luzerne County - was nominated to be Secretary of Transportation (PennDOT) Shapiro also nominated Sarah...
Shickshinny man charged with hundreds of citations for wildlife business
SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A 67-year-old man from Shickshinny is facing upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control and removal services without the required state and federal permits. The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Thursday that Nelson "Nick" Carter came under investigation after officers began receiving complaints from...
Fundraiser created for family of woman shot, killed last month
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — Community members are coming forward to help the family of a woman who was shot and killed in the Geisinger Danville parking lot late last month. On December 30th around 5 PM, 49-year-old Vikki Lynn Wetzel was shot multiple times in the employee parking...
Man arrested on stolen gun and drug charges in Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK TWP, Pa. (WOLF) — The Tunkhannock Township Police arrested a man Wednesday on stolen gun and drug charges. Police were called to a business located on Route 6 in Wyoming County on the report of a man in a suspicious vehicle around 9:30 AM. After an investigation, Officers...
Luzerne Co. man acquitted on criminal attempted murder charge
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Clayton Leroy Knorr, a man accused of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend in September 2021, was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit homicide. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the 42-year-old from Plymouth was also acquitted on the other...
Luzerne County Govt. Study Commission
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A special meeting was called in Luzerne County on Tuesday involving citizens of the county to comment their views on the Government Study Commission. This was meant to determine if the form of government needed to be changed. Two Luzerne County Council members spoke with...
Girardville Borough Votes to Terminate Officer in Charge, Fabrizio Bivona
GIRARDVILLE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO. — One Schuylkill County police officer who was suspended from the ranks back on December 11th and then again on December 30th ... is now challenging that suspension. At the Girardville Borough Council meeting Wednesday evening, under the new business section, appeared a line that...
PSP: Wanted man gives police fake ID during traffic stop
SHENANDOAH BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man wanted on multiple warrants was taken into custody in Schuylkill County after police say he provided them with a fake ID. State Police say that on January 7th around 11:30 AM, troopers pulled over a Jeep for traffic violations in Shenandoah Borough.
