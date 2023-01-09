Read full article on original website
Troopers Investigating Theft of Funds from Marching Band Boosters Organization
EAST WHEATFIELD TWP. – Troopers confirmed on Wednesday, January 11, that an investigation has been initiated regarding the theft of funds from an Indiana County marching band boosters organization. Members of the Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit are currently investigating after receiving a report regarding the theft of...
wccsradio.com
CRASH REPORTED THURSDAY EVENING IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Indiana County first responders were dispatched for a handful of incidents by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Along with the previously reported one-vehicle crash on Route 22 West, second vehicle accident was reported at 6:01 PM on Route 403 North in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township firefighters, Citizens Ambulance and State Police were dispatched at that time. Details on the crash have not yet been provided.
PennLive.com
Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report
Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
wccsradio.com
SUSPECTS IN GAREFFA KIDNAPPING, KILLING DUE IN COURT TODAY
Eight people charged in connection with the killing of a West Wheatfield Township man are expected in court today for preliminary hearings. The eight people are 21-year-old Issac Buchkowski, 18-year-old Mia Catalfano, 18-year-old Taylyn Edwards, 20-year-old Thomas Rivera, 18-year-old Summer Settlemeyer, 18-year-old Jesse Lee Wadsworth and 14-year-old Harmony Hayward, all of Johnstown, along with 21-year-old Desean Alvarez of Hammond, Indiana. All eight face charges of criminal homicide, kidnapping and aggravated assault along with conspiracy to each of those charges in the death of Hayden Gareffa on October 20th, 2022, while Edwards faces an additional charge of statutory sexual assault.
wccsradio.com
TWO OF THREE SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GOLF CART THEFT WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Three preliminary hearings were held today for the suspects involved with an incident at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage last October. The hearings for 22-year-old Jesse Toy and 23-year-old Brock Schrecengost, both of Kittanning, were waived and both will head to trial. Meanwhile, the hearing for 22-year-old Mason Meyer of Indiana was continued so he could find legal representation. All three went before District Judge Guy Haberl.
wccsradio.com
NOVEMBER PATROL YIELDS TWO DUI ARRESTS IN CLYMER BOROUGH
Clymer Borough Police announce that two arrests were made following a DUI Patrol in November. Officers say on November 12th, 30-year-old Shane Patrick Rummel of Clymer was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and driving on a DUI suspended license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 30th at 11:20 a.m. in front of District Judge Christopher Welch.
wccsradio.com
TWO SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GAREFFA KIDNAPPING, KILLING WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARING
explorejeffersonpa.com
DuBois Couple Face Criminal Trespass, Burglary Charges
WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois couple have been charged with criminal trespass and burglary after police found one of them in the basement of a vacant house. According to a criminal complaint filed on January 9, Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested 39-year-old Norman Edward Byerly and 22-year-old Paige Larue Pearsall, charging them with multiple counts following an incident the previous day inside a home on Egypt Road, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
wccsradio.com
TROOPERS SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED WITH DOLLAR GENERAL THEFT
State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for an incident of retail theft on New Year’s Day. Troopers say between 10:23 and 10:36 a.m., a man and woman entered into the Dollar General store along Ben Franklin Highway in Strongstown and left in an older style pickup truck without paying for several items. It’s unknown what type of truck it was, but troopers say it was tan in color.
PSP: Somerset Co. trio scams $90,000 from customers
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A trio in Somerset County have been accused of scamming customers of a trucking company out of over $90,000 under the intention of ordering them trucks. Beginning in December of 2022 Pennsylvania State Police began investigating Robert Frank Croyle-Rummel, 35, for fraud. According to his former employer, at the time […]
Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report
A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
wccsradio.com
PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: West Decatur Woman Sent to State Prison in Drug Case
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur woman will be serving time in state prison for possessing a quantity of drugs. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dana Lorraine Krause, 42, pleaded guilty during sentencing court Tuesday to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled...
wtae.com
Greensburg police seek second suspect in home invasion
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The case against a Greensburg man accused in a violent home invasion last month will move to trial. Watch the report in the video above. Patrick Rosenberry, 29, is facing robbery and assault charges stemming from the incident on Alwine Avenue in December. Prosecutors shared surveillance video in court Thursday that investigators said showed Rosenberry holding one of the homeowners at gunpoint while ransacking the home.
wccsradio.com
MEN CHARGED WITH STEALING GOLF CART FROM PARKING GARAGE DUE IN COURT TODAY
The three men charged in connection with an incident at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage last October will have their preliminary hearings today. Court documents show that 22-year-olds Mason Meyer of Indiana and Jesse Toy of Kittanning and 23-year-old Brock Schrecengost of Kittanning each face charges connected with the incident that happened in the late night hours of October 29th at the parking garage. Indiana Borough Police say the three stole a golf cart stored at the garage, then damaged a gate. The cart was found several blocks away. Community tips were able to lead police to the three suspects.
2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report
Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Disgruntled Customer Causes Disturbance Because Store Didn’t Have His Shoe Size
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for causing a disturbance at a Brookville Borough shoe store because the shop didn’t have his size. Court documents indicate the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 56-year-old Shannon Wade Hoffman, of Brookville, on Tuesday, January 10, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
Local Chief wants to see harsher punishment for those that threaten police
Hundreds of police officers from across the nation gathered Wednesday to honor fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. One official who was there says the funeral shouldn’t have happened in the first place.
Shop owner accused of handing out THC edibles at Hollidaysburg Festival
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A store owner is in hot water after a woman claimed she ate two edible samples at the Hollidaysburg PumpkinFest and had to call 911, leading police to set up controlled buys at Sunrise Botanicals. Police were called in Oct. 2022, to assist EMS with a woman that was “high” from […]
