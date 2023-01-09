Nancy Fons Conforti, age 90, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on the water of Lake Michigan, Nancy has resided in Spring Lake, in her blue and white house a block from the ocean for the last 55 years.

Nancy was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Milwaukee at the age of 16 and went on to Marquette University in Wisconsin. Following her graduation from college, Nancy taught English in Silver Spring, Maryland. She met the love of her life, Nicholas in Washington, DC and they were married at Immaculate Conception RC Church in Milwaukee.

Nancy was an avid horse and dog lover. While her family was her greatest joy, she loved playing golf, especially hitting a hole in one, 123 yards on the 8th hole at Spring Lake. She also enjoyed reading, watching golf and going to the horse track, particularly with her son-in-law, Robert.

Nancy was very proud of her faith; raising a Catholic family was a dream of hers. She was a communicant of St. Catharine’s/St. Margaret’s Parish in Spring Lake for many years.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Nicholas A. Conforti in 2011; her father, Senator Leonard C. Fons, Sr., whom she adored and was immensely proud of; her mother, Marjorie A. Driscoll; her brother Leonard C. Fons and his wife Patricia; her brother Philip Fons; and her sister Mary Canning and her husband John.

Surviving are her loving children, Mary Beth Heeder and her husband Bruce, Cathleen Fareri and her husband Robert, Chris Conforti and his wife Maura, John Conforti and his wife Patti, Paul Conforti and his wife Danielle and Michael Conforti and his wife Blythe; her adoring grandchildren, who knew her as Grandma, Ma or Yaya, Megan, Paul (Elizabeth), Matthew, Christopher “Kia”, Annie and Katie Heeder; Nicholas A. and Justin Conforti; Audrey, Noah and Isabella Conforti; and Caroline, Catherine and Mary Conforti.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine’s Church, Spring Lake. Committal will follow at St. Catharine’s Cemetery, Sea Girt. Family and friends are invited to meet directly at the Church.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ( www.stjude.org ), Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC, 20090-6231( www.smiletrain.org ) or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

To send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com .