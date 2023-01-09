List: 2023 MLK Day events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People across the country and here in West Michigan will celebrate MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

There are plenty of lectures, celebrations and other events for you to attend to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Find an event near you:

VIRTUAL

GVSU | Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Week | Jan. 16 through Jan. 21 | Details

WMU Cooley Law School | MLK Day Remembrance with Robyn McCoy | Jan. 17 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

BIG RAPIDS

Ferris State University | 37th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration | Jan. 16, Jan. 18 | Details

GRAND RAPIDS

Arbor Circle at Wealthy Theatre | Growing Together: King in the Wilderness | Jan. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Ottawa Hills High School | Annual MLK Day Hoops Classic | Jan. 14 | Details

Various organizations | Grand Rapids Martin Luther King Jr Day Community Celebration | Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. | Details

Urban League of West Michigan at DeVos Place | Annual MLK Corporate Breakfast | Jan. 16 at 7 a.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. at Heartside Park | Silent March for Social Equality | Jan. 16 at 10:30 a.m. | Details

Calvin University | January Series – To Stick With Love: King’s Vision For Today’s Movement | Jan. 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Details

The Candied Yam Free Meal in Honor of Dr. King’s Legacy | Jan. 16 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Details

GVSU, GRCC and Davenport at Fountain Street Church | 37th Annual Rev. DR. Martin Luther King, JR. Commemoration Event | Jan. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids African American Health Institute at Brown Hutcherson Ministries | Dr. Charles Drew & Martin Luther King Jr. Blood Drive | Jan. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Details

HOLLAND

Hope College | Martin Luther King Jr. Day Leadership Summit | Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Holland Museum | MLK Day Celebration: How Can You Change the World? | Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Holland Public Schools at Holland Civic Center | MLK Day Community Celebration | Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO

City of Kalamazoo | Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service 2023 | Jan. 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Western Michigan University | MLK Day Teach-In | Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Wester Michigan University | An Evening with Jemele Hill | Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. | Details

MUSKEGON

Muskegon Community College | MLK Unity Breakfast | Jan. 13 | Details

Muskegon Art Museum | MLK Day free community day | Jan. 16 | Details

To add your organization’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com . Be sure to include a link.

