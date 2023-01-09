ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Action Star Donnie Yen Signs With APA (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
International superstar Donnie Yen has signed with APA .

The Chinese-born actor is a household name internationally thanks to his hugely popular and acclaimed Ip Man movie series and has crossed over to Hollywood with outings in Rogue One : A Star Wars Story , which grossed over a billion dollars, and Disney’s live-action remake, Mulan .

Yen next stars opposite Keanu Reeves in Lionsgate’s action thriller, John Wick: Chapter 4 , set for release March 24.

The agency sees the actor as a talent brand and, just as it turned rapper-actor-entrepreneur 50 Cent into an production empire, hopes to bring the same energy in order to elevate him to a new level.

A martial arts film icon, Yen made a splash into the Hong Kong cinema scene when he starred in director Yuen Woo-ping’s martial arts comedy Drunken Tai Chi. He has influenced action movies across the globe and has become a major figure not only in Chinese action cinema but also in motion pictures worldwide. Yen is a fistful of talent, not only acting in movies but also producing, directing and choreographing projects as well.

He produced, directed and starred in the passion project Sakra , an adaptation of the classic Chinese novel Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils and starred in and produced Chinese hits Dragon City and Raging Fire.

Yen first tackled Ip Man in 2008, portraying the martial arts master of Bruce Lee in a biopic. The movie became a hit and over the next decade, he made three more, all of which were hits in China and the U.S.

Yen’s signing continues APA’s hot streak of nabbing top talent that is often being overlooked by some of the bigger agencies as they jockey over corporate acquisitions, giving the agency the opportunity to become the largest full-service agency alternative to the big three of CAA, WME and UTA.

Since the CAA acquisition of ICM Partners, APA has been aggressive and successful in taking advantage of the marketplace disruption to sign 18 new agents, including 12 from ICM Partners, bringing in over 300 new clients. New clients include Regina Hall, William H. Macy, Ken Jeong, Nathalie Emanuel, Michael Rainey Jr, Michael Cera, Rosa Salazar and Marc Maron, as well as over 200 new touring clients in music and comedy. Over 50 new alternative television executive producers/ production companies have also been signed in recent months.

Peco Ng at Bullet Films, Yen’s production company, will continue to serve as the actor’s Hong Kong manager.

