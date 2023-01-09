Read full article on original website
Prominent NJ Attorney Stole $2M From Family's Offshore Bank Account, Feds Charge
A prominent attorney from Jersey City went to great lengths to swindle $2 million from a family he represented, federal authorities charged. The family had retained James R. Lisa, 67, to gather millions that had been moved into offshore bank accounts by relatives decades ago and to resolve any tax issues that arose as a result, they said.
N.J. state trooper hit by vehicle while investigating Parkway crash
A New Jersey State Police trooper was hospitalized Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, authorities said. The trooper, whose name was not released, was investigating a 6:40 p.m. crash involving multiple vehicles in the northbound lanes...
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Teen
Police in Hamilton Township asked for help finding the missing teen in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Elijah Ayo, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan 10 at about 6:30 am. Police say Ayo is Black and has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5' 6' tall and 190 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and white and black sneakers.
Police shocked by ages of Cracker Barrel shooting suspects
The 52-year old Cracker Barrel worker was shot in the elbow and buttocks. They say he could have easily been killed. Police later arrested three teenaged boys near Earth City, when the stolen Nissan they were riding in got a flat.
sanatogapost.com
Early Wednesday Barn Fire Draws Large Response
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A dozen first-responder fire departments, companies, and other units turned out early Wednesday morning (Jan. 11, 2023) in below-freezing temperatures to battle a barn fire (at top, above, and below) off the east side of North Sanatoga Road at its intersection with Snell Road. No...
3 injured after being ejected from vehicle in Pennsauken, NJ
The Action Cam on the scene showed a pickup truck with heavy front end damage and another mangled vehicle up on a lawn.
Dog rescued after being left outside N.J. home in freezing cold for 3 days
Two New Jersey residents are facing animal cruelty charges after they allegedly left their dog outside in the freezing cold for three days near Christmas, officials said. The Neptune Township pair vacated their home when their pipes froze, but left their 10-year-old Rottweiler on a short chain near a concrete area of the backyard, according to the Monmouth County SPCA.
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Earthquake? NJ Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13. Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com. The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states on...
Nine Lottery Winners Totaling $110K Sold Across New Jersey
Eight Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 and one good for $30,000 were sold across New Jersey. The tickets from the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing won the third-tier prize. The $30,000 winner was purchased with the Megaplier option, tripling the prize. A $1 million ticket was sold in Ocean County. Those...
NBC New York
Family Who Saw NJ Puppy Abandoned at Airport 1,000 Miles From Home Adopts Her
An adorable 1-year-old pup whose New Jersey owner allegedly tied her up outside an airport 1,000 miles from home — and then left her there as he flew back to the East Coast -- has been adopted by a family who spotted her the same day she was abandoned, the animal rescue group that took her in announced Thursday.
NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M
There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles
New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
It's been 10 months since I first reported about New Jersey residents reportedly seeing cougars or mountain lions in the Garden State. That first story, in March of 2022, was about a woman in Galloway Township who claims she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she came face to face with a cougar. It frightened both her and her dog.
Phillymag.com
Controversy Erupts After Main Line Cops Tase Black Woman in Wawa Parking Lot
Plus: Eagles playoff tickets go on sale, sell out immediately. But you can still get into the game, assuming you got a nice Christmas bonus. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
Unity Week set for Jan. 15-20
Building A Better Bensalem Together invites the public to its annual Unity Week, set for Sunday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 20. Each year, about a dozen houses of worship open their doors, beginning on MLK Day, to welcome Bensalem’s diverse population. Each house of worship presents a half-hour service, which includes details about their faith. All attendees are invited to share in a fellowship meal/refreshments.
Bensalem celebrates School Director Recognition Month
January is School Director Recognition Month in Pennsylvania, and the Bensalem Township School District is saluting its nine elected school board members who volunteer their time to serve Bensalem students, teachers and staff. School board members devote more than 20 hours per month to the complex responsibilities of board business,...
CBS News
New Jersey man missing in South Florida, car found abandoned
Trish Christakis reports Leo Moreno told his wife Sunday he was going out for a drive. He never returned.
