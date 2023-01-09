ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Teen

Police in Hamilton Township asked for help finding the missing teen in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Elijah Ayo, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan 10 at about 6:30 am. Police say Ayo is Black and has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5' 6' tall and 190 pounds and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and white and black sneakers.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Early Wednesday Barn Fire Draws Large Response

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A dozen first-responder fire departments, companies, and other units turned out early Wednesday morning (Jan. 11, 2023) in below-freezing temperatures to battle a barn fire (at top, above, and below) off the east side of North Sanatoga Road at its intersection with Snell Road. No...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Earthquake? NJ Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling

Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13. Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com. The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states on...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $1M

There was one second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing that matched five of the five white balls for the $1 million prize. There was not top prize winner, so the jackpot rolls to $1.35 billion for the next drawing. The $1 million ticket...
BRICK, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles

New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
Bensalem Times

Unity Week set for Jan. 15-20

Building A Better Bensalem Together invites the public to its annual Unity Week, set for Sunday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 20. Each year, about a dozen houses of worship open their doors, beginning on MLK Day, to welcome Bensalem’s diverse population. Each house of worship presents a half-hour service, which includes details about their faith. All attendees are invited to share in a fellowship meal/refreshments.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem celebrates School Director Recognition Month

January is School Director Recognition Month in Pennsylvania, and the Bensalem Township School District is saluting its nine elected school board members who volunteer their time to serve Bensalem students, teachers and staff. School board members devote more than 20 hours per month to the complex responsibilities of board business,...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Times

Bensalem, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Bensalem, PA

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy