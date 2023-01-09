Read full article on original website
southeastagnet.com
North Florida Cattlemen Invite Producers to Annual Meeting
The North Florida Cattlemen’s Association is inviting producers to attend their annual meeting coming up Saturday, February 11th in Live Oak. They have an exciting meeting planned, which will discuss where your cattle operation fits in today’s beef industry. The event will feature nationally known speaker, Corbitt Wall,...
WCJB
Rescued bald eagle released back into the wild in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A bald eagle is once again soaring in the wild after being rescued in Lake City. The eagle was injured after another bird left it unable to fly, suffering from a fractured right shoulder. The bird received treatment at the UF College of Veterinary Medicine...
WCJB
Columbia County pulls all parks and recs plans from Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County plans to pull all its parks and rec programs from the Richardson center by April 6th. County and Lake City leaders have been unable to agree on who should own the center, which has been operated by the county but is located in the city.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville
The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
WCJB
Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall. Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap closes $7.31 million sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments in Lake City, Florida. The 101-unit apartment complex sold for $7,310,000. “Even in a small market like Lake City, we were able to find...
First Coast News
Columbia, Suwannee counties are spotlighting these 3 cold cases, here's what you should know
BRANFORD, Fla. — Shining the light back on cold cases can be critical to bringing in new tips. So cold case advocate and creator of Suwannee Valley Unsolved, Jason Futch, is bringing together law enforcement and families to discuss three cases from the area with members of the public.
valdostatoday.com
Ga Releaf will give away free trees to residents
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and the Georgia Tree Council (GTC), working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, established the Ga Releaf Program to provide grant funds to help restore the many environmental, economic, and social health benefits that trees provided in these storm-struck Georgia communities. In addition the Georgia ReLeaf program also makes funding available for tree planting and tree giveaway projects that contribute to tree equity in underserved communities and/or projects that provide environmental benefits to assist with improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and/or mitigating the effects of urban heat islands. This program hopes to continue efforts to reestablish the community tree canopy by providing free trees for residents to plant around their homes.
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
2023 QB Depth Charts: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF
Looking at the Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF quarterback depth charts.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville
Gainesville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Gainesville.
greenepublishing.com
Madison native named Teacher of the Year
Stephanie Gray is the Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School (SSE) Grandmaster Teacher of the. Year. A Madison native, Gray attended Florida State University (FSU), where she pursued degrees in the fields of Fashion Merchandising and Business. While at FSU, one of her Zeta Tau Alpha sorority sisters encouraged her to consider entering the teaching profession, declaring she would.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier
Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
WALB 10
Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A student living apartment complex in Valdosta has sent vacate notices to all it’s residents. Many Valdosta college students and their families complain they are not being treated fairly. Blanton Commons Student Living Apartment Homes in Valdosta sent out a lease non-renewal letter to all...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season
Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
WALB 10
Full Interview: Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk talks 10 years of the Kendrick Johnson case
Before you board your fur baby, you may want to be aware of dog flu. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer...
WCJB
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
WCJB
Two people without a home following Gainesville apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are now in need of a home after a fire burned their apartment in Gainesville. At around 7pm on Tuesday, fire rescue crews from Gainesville and Alachua County responded to the apartment fire off of SW 20th avenue just off of 34th street. GFR...
WCJB
Lake City still assessing how to move forward after Columbia County’s Richardson decision
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - No Lake City meeting this week means residents will have to wait to hear how the city plans to deal with Columbia County leaders’ decision to pull out of the Richardson Community Center. Mayor Stephen Witt’s biggest concern is how the city will move...
