Live Oak, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

southeastagnet.com

North Florida Cattlemen Invite Producers to Annual Meeting

The North Florida Cattlemen’s Association is inviting producers to attend their annual meeting coming up Saturday, February 11th in Live Oak. They have an exciting meeting planned, which will discuss where your cattle operation fits in today’s beef industry. The event will feature nationally known speaker, Corbitt Wall,...
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

Rescued bald eagle released back into the wild in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A bald eagle is once again soaring in the wild after being rescued in Lake City. The eagle was injured after another bird left it unable to fly, suffering from a fractured right shoulder. The bird received treatment at the UF College of Veterinary Medicine...
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville

The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall. Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.
LAKE CITY, FL
yieldpro.com

Marcus & Millichap closes $7.31 million sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Amberwood Hills Apartments in Lake City, Florida. The 101-unit apartment complex sold for $7,310,000. “Even in a small market like Lake City, we were able to find...
LAKE CITY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Ga Releaf will give away free trees to residents

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Valdosta Tree Commission will be hosting a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant. The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and the Georgia Tree Council (GTC), working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, established the Ga Releaf Program to provide grant funds to help restore the many environmental, economic, and social health benefits that trees provided in these storm-struck Georgia communities. In addition the Georgia ReLeaf program also makes funding available for tree planting and tree giveaway projects that contribute to tree equity in underserved communities and/or projects that provide environmental benefits to assist with improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and/or mitigating the effects of urban heat islands. This program hopes to continue efforts to reestablish the community tree canopy by providing free trees for residents to plant around their homes.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
greenepublishing.com

Madison native named Teacher of the Year

Stephanie Gray is the Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School (SSE) Grandmaster Teacher of the. Year. A Madison native, Gray attended Florida State University (FSU), where she pursued degrees in the fields of Fashion Merchandising and Business. While at FSU, one of her Zeta Tau Alpha sorority sisters encouraged her to consider entering the teaching profession, declaring she would.
MADISON, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Emmitt Smith has message for Florida fans concerned with direction of program under Billy Napier

Emmitt Smith understands that the Florida football program has a long way to go before it returns to the heights it once enjoyed. The former Gator legend, one of the greatest running backs — and players — in the history of the sport, feels that it’s far too early to throw in the towel on Billy Napier after a 6-7 season that saw the Gators drop 5 of their last 7. Further driving discontent are concerns over the status of highly-regarded QB recruit Jaden Rashada, who was believed to have requested a release from his NLI, a report denied by his father.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta student apartment complex issues vacate notices for all residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A student living apartment complex in Valdosta has sent vacate notices to all it’s residents. Many Valdosta college students and their families complain they are not being treated fairly. Blanton Commons Student Living Apartment Homes in Valdosta sent out a lease non-renewal letter to all...
VALDOSTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida QB joining Gator baseball team for 2023 season

Florida QB Max Brown’s first regular-season appearance in orange and blue may come away from the gridiron. Brown has joined the UF baseball team. The Class of 2022 football signee is listed as an outfielder on the roster for Kevin O’Sullivan’s Florida baseball team ahead of the 2023 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash on Archer Road involving a person riding a bicycle. Officers say a man in his 30s who riding a bike was hit behind Kohl’s department store off Southwest Archer Road. Emergency rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer. A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.
GAINESVILLE, FL

