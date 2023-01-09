Elvis' only daughter, who died on Thursday at age 54, jumpstarted her own music career with a debut album in 2003 It's hard to follow in the footsteps of a king, and Lisa Marie Presley did everything her own way. The singer-songwriter, who died on Thursday at age 54 after being rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest, is recognized by many as daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, but to fans who supported her music career in the early '00s and beyond, she was always a rockstar. With a posthumous collab with...

4 HOURS AGO