Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
Ashlee Simpson Ross Tells Waiter 'This Is My Kid' After Son Bronx, 14, Is Offered a Glass of Wine
Ashlee Simpson Ross shares her oldest, son Bronx Mowgli, 14, with ex Pete Wentz Ashlee Simpson Ross is dealing with the realities of her son growing up. Chatting with Jennifer Hudson on her eponymous talk show this week about what it's like to have a teenage son, the "Pieces of Me" singer marveled at how her oldest, son Bronx, 14, is "so tall." "He's like 5' 9½", he towers over me," said the singer, 38, who shares Bronx with ex Pete Wentz. "He's really chill, though, so I'm lucky for that." "He's...
Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'
Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
David Blaine Explains What Went Wrong After Stabbing His Hand with Ice Pick During Live Vegas Show
"The show must go on, so I just cleaned up the blood and started again a minute later," he tells PEOPLE David Blaine had a feeling his ice pick trick was going to go wrong during his recent live show in Las Vegas. Blaine, 49, stabbed his hand with an ice pick hidden underneath a styrofoam cup while on stage – a trick he says he's done "one thousand times" before without injury. "I felt like this was the one," he exclusively tells PEOPLE. When done as intended, Blaine...
Bryan Cranston Reveals He Was Starstruck When Anthony Hopkins Told Him He Loved Breaking Bad
The Emmy winner, who returns for season two of the Showtime series Your Honor on Jan. 15, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing Bryan Cranston is the first to admit he can get a little starstruck at times. A few years ago, the Emmy winner, 66, received "a beautiful letter" from veteran actor Anthony Hopkins. "He just loved Breaking Bad and thought it was phenomenal, and I was so touched by it," Cranston tells PEOPLE for this week's issue. The two actors eventually made plans to...
A Look Back at Lisa Marie Presley's Music Career: 'You're Going to See Who I Really Am'
Elvis' only daughter, who died on Thursday at age 54, jumpstarted her own music career with a debut album in 2003 It's hard to follow in the footsteps of a king, and Lisa Marie Presley did everything her own way. The singer-songwriter, who died on Thursday at age 54 after being rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest, is recognized by many as daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, but to fans who supported her music career in the early '00s and beyond, she was always a rockstar. With a posthumous collab with...
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? 'Outer Banks' Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star
Stokes posted a snap of himself getting close with a blonde he tagged as Ballerini on his Instagram Is Kelsea Ballerini ready to "jump right in" with Chase Stokes? The "Heartfirst" singer, 29, and Outer Banks actor, 30, were spotted getting cozy at Monday's Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Fans initially took note of an Instagram post from Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves featuring a group of musicians, actors and influencers he hosted in his suite for the playoff game, which Georgia won...
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT
"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Paramore Channel 'Dance Punk Vibes' with New Song 'C'est Comme Ça'
"I guess I was just feeling poetic and feeling a bit critical of myself and fused all that stuff," Williams told Apple Music 1 of the track Paramore is back and, if you couldn't tell by their new song title, they're getting "un-addicted to a survival narrative." On Thursday, the three-piece pop-punk group shared its third track off upcoming LP This Is Why, entitled "C'est Comme Ça." With a little French thrown in the mix, the song translates to "it's like that." And as lead vocalist Hayley Williams explained...
Amy Winehouse Biopic: See Industry Actress Marisa Abela Channel the Late Singer in First Photo
"Watch out everyone!" said director Sam Taylor-Johnson as she teased the upcoming film Marisa Abela is the spitting image of Amy Winehouse in the first photo from director Sam Taylor-Johnson's upcoming biopic Back to Black. The Industry actress, 26, stars as the late singer in a photo the director shared on Instagram Friday, showing Abela rocking Winehouse's signature beehive hairstyle and large hoop earrings. "Marisa Abela … watch out everyone! Cameras roll on Monday. Here we go!" Taylor-Johnson, 55, wrote in the caption. Abela shared the photo on her Instagram...
Margot Robbie Dazzles in Dramatic Red Valentino Gown at 'Babylon' Premiere in London
Margot Robbie stole the red carpet in London Thursday alongside Brad Pitt All eyes were on Margot Robbie at the London premiere of Babylon Thursday. The Australian actress stole the red carpet at the BFI Imax in Waterloo wearing a Valentino red poncho gown featuring a bare back and halter neck top. Robbie, 32, teamed her glamorous look with chunky tendrils from a chic updo, bright red lipstick and gold sandal heels. Alongside her, Brad Pitt also looked dapper in a checked grey suit and matching shirt. Robbie's dramatic gown follows her recent "Hollywood powerhouse"...
Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Alludes to Constant 'Darkness' for the Crew — and Even More Mysteries
The season 2 premiere of Yellowjackets will be available to stream on March 24, followed by its official Showtime debut on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET The Yellowjackets gang has a tough journey ahead. The first season 2 teaser for the high-stakes Showtime series is here — with more flashbacks, regrets and mystery. "Allow yourself to go back, no matter how difficult it gets," the trailer begins, as flashes of a snow-covered plane crash play across the screen. "What do you see?" As memories fly by, the response from Natalie (Juliette Lewis) is simple:...
See Inside Bella Thorne's Eye-Popping LA Home — Complete with a Cannabis Bar, Tiara Drawer and 'Party Shower'
The Shake It Up star welcomed MTV's Cribs into her hilltop California mansion Bella Thorne's Los Angeles home has some truly one of a kind features. The Shake It Up actress, 25, took MTV Cribs on a tour of her six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,654-square-foot personal palace, complete with massive flower installations and some very interesting leisure spaces. Faux blooms crawl up the walls of the foyer, adorning the staircase and cover a tree sculpture and swings outside. "It's very whimsical. It feels like a fresh breath of air,"...
Dick Cavett on his magical friendship with Groucho Marx
Viewers of ’60s-era television were often gifted with an appearance by Groucho Marx on “The Dick Cavett Show.” Marx, who died in 1977 at the age of 87, made many appearances on “The Dick Cavett Show,” and his relationship with Cavett blossomed beyond the host/guest dynamic into a close friendship — recounted in the “American Masters” PBS special, “Groucho & Cavett,” streaming for free (pbs.org/AmericanMasters) and on the PBS Video App through Jan. 25. “Groucho & Cavett” features a wealth of clips from Groucho’s many magical visits to “The Dick Cavett Show” (he often sang, too) and recollections from Cavett, who...
Amanda Seyfried Missed Golden Globes to Work on Thelma & Louise Musical with Evan Rachel Wood: Report
The star won best actress in a limited series at the Golden Globes on Tuesday for The Dropout Amanda Seyfried could be embarking on the road trip of a lifetime. The actress — who won best actress in a limited series at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday — reportedly missed the Los Angeles ceremony because she was across the country in New York City workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise with Evan Rachel Wood, according to Variety, which cited insiders. Reps for Seyfried, 37, did not immediately...
Amanda Kloots Reveals Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Has Died: 'The Definition of Resilience'
Remembering her late mother-in-law in an Instagram tribute, Amanda Kloots said the two "got very close" when Nick Cordero got COVID, adding: "This is when I absolutely hate death, loss and grief" Amanda Kloots is honoring the mother of her late husband, Nick Cordero, after her death. The Talk co-host, 40, announced the devastating news on Instagram Friday. Sharing a carousel of photos of her mother-in-law, Lesley, over the years — some of which included Cordero — Kloots wrote, "My heart is broken to today. Nick's mother, my mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero,...
Sydney Sweeney on Her Skin Journey and Shooting 'Exciting' Second Laneige Campaign: 'I'm Just Sydney'
The Euphoria actress spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about teaming up with Laneige for a second time, plus broke down her daily skincare routine and the road she took to get there Sydney Sweeney works around the clock playing fictional characters — but for her latest venture, she's being her authentic self. The Emmy-nominated actress — known for her roles as Cassie in Euphoria, Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus and Eden Spencer in The Handmaid's Tale — has teamed up with Laneige as the face of its Dreamy...
Paula Abdul Launches Empowering 15-Piece Athleisure Collection with Smash + Tess: 'A Labor of Love'
The legendary dancer, choreographer and singer opens up to PEOPLE exclusively about her newest clothing endeavor, finding a community on TikTok and encouraging a new generation of dancers When Paula Abdul was first introduced to Smash + Tess — a lifestyle brand founded by mother-daughter duo, Teresa and Ashley Freeborn — she felt an instant connection to the brand. "What got me right away was their mission statement of inclusivity because that's what I've been about my whole career," the iconic performer tells PEOPLE exclusively. Now, Abdul's love...
Elvis Director Baz Luhrmann Honors Lisa Marie Presley After Her Death: 'We Will Miss Your Warmth'
Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside Baz Luhrmann and the Elvis movie team on Tuesday, just two days before her death Baz Luhrmann is paying his respects to Lisa Marie Presley. The Elvis director, 60, remembered Lisa Marie, who died Thursday at the age of 54, in a message on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of Lisa Marie and Elvis actor Austin Butler laughing together. "Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace," Luhrmann wrote. "Her sudden, shocking loss...
