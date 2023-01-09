Read full article on original website
Related
WILX-TV
Woman confesses to Calhoun County arson, sheriff says
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old woman from Sturgis was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a Jan. 3 house fire. According to authorities, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was informed by Michigan State Police troopers that the woman could be responsible for a house fire in Pennfield Township, near the intersection of Vanarmon and Sharon avenues.
Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase
JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
WILX-TV
5 women arrested following Brighton mall shooting
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Five women were taken into custody Thursday night following a police shooting at Green Oak Village Place Mall. According to authorities, Green Oak Township police responded to the Ulta Store just after 8 p.m. on reports of five women who had entered the store and were filling bags with merchandise. Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post came to assist.
Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school
SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
wkzo.com
UPDATE: Missing Kalamazoo County woman found safe
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte who was reported missing has been found safe. They appreciate the community’s help as well as the rapid response from their service partners. ORIGINAL STORY:. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies are...
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Homicide suspect assaults deputy at Ingham County Jail
The deputy was able to call for backup and fight off the attack, but did suffer significant injuries from multiple punches to the face and head.
WILX-TV
Lansing police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have released a portion of the body camera footage of the Jan. 5 shooting. A 35-year-old man was killed in the shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man as Nicolas Micko. Police Chief Ellery Sosebee called it a “tragic and unfortunate incident...
fox2detroit.com
89-year-old man killed when train hits vehicle in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash after his vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday afternoon. The 89-year-old Sumpter Township man was driving on Rawsonville south of Bemis on the border of Wayne and Washtenaw counties when he was hit just before 2 p.m.
WILX-TV
Former Hillsdale County Deputy sentenced for misconduct in office
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township was sentenced on Wednesday for misconduct in office, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Background: Former Hillsdale County deputy charged with misconduct, potential victims asked to come forward. Barkley was sentenced to three years’ probation,...
abc57.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle while checking mail, hospitalized with internal injuries
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US Highway 20 around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. Responding deputies determined that the driver, a 23-year-old woman from Lagrange, was travelling west on US Highway 20 in...
WILX-TV
Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A corrections deputy working at the Ingham County Jail was “brutally attacked” by an inmate while completing safety and well-being checks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 according to authorities. The injured deputy has been serving in corrections for just under a year. Authorities said...
WILX-TV
State police seek volunteers to participate in training exercises with recruits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) has created a Civilian Actor Program (CAP) and is looking for citizen volunteers who want to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School (TRS) and their instructors. The goal of CAP is to create a...
Missing mom of 8 connected to man with ‘murder-for-hire’ history
The mother of eight who disappeared more than a month ago had been dating a man whose criminal record includes a murder-for-hire plot, according to those close to her.
Police identify woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a 35-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle crash Friday. Thera Wilson, 35, of Waterloo Township, was killed in the single-vehicle crash at about 1:15 p.m. Jan. 6 at the intersection of Seymour and Willis roads in Waterloo Township in northeastern Jackson County.
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case
If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
thevillagereporter.com
Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury
On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
WILX-TV
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Erickson has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a Saturday collision. According to authorities, a man was critically injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue just before 2 a.m. Background: One...
wlen.com
9-Year-Old Girl Hit by Car in Adrian Township Wednesday; in Stable Condition at Ann Arbor Hospital
Adrian Twp., MI – Police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash in Adrian Township Wednesday afternoon shortly before 5pm. Adrian Township Police and Fire units were dispatched at approximately 4:51pm to M-52, in the area of Shepard road for the report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a car. The ATPD say that a 9-year-old female was attempting to cross M-52 from the west side of the roadway to get to a residence on the east side of the roadway.
Comments / 1