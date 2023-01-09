ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILX-TV

Woman confesses to Calhoun County arson, sheriff says

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old woman from Sturgis was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a Jan. 3 house fire. According to authorities, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was informed by Michigan State Police troopers that the woman could be responsible for a house fire in Pennfield Township, near the intersection of Vanarmon and Sharon avenues.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County school locked down after ‘disorderly’ man prompts car chase

JACKSON, MI -- A man causing trouble in a school parking lot was found in possession of ammunition -- but no weapons -- following a vehicle chase Thursday, police said. At about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, officers from the Springport Township Police Department were dispatched to the Springport Middle School parking lot for a report of a disorderly suspect.
SPRINGPORT, MI
WILX-TV

5 women arrested following Brighton mall shooting

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Five women were taken into custody Thursday night following a police shooting at Green Oak Village Place Mall. According to authorities, Green Oak Township police responded to the Ulta Store just after 8 p.m. on reports of five women who had entered the store and were filling bags with merchandise. Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post came to assist.
BRIGHTON, MI
WLNS

Man arrested after causing lockdown at Springport school

SPRINGPORT TWP, Mich. (WLNS)- A man was jailed on Thursday after allegedly causing Springport Middle School to enter a lockdown. The man, an unnamed 39-year-old from Jackson, was accused of being disorderly in the school’s parking lot. Police say he was yelling at staff members and acting erratically. When police arrived, the suspect fled in […]
SPRINGPORT, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need help with credit card fraud, burglary

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs your help with three cases for the week. If you have any information regarding the cases below, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP. CASE ONE Do you know these two? The Lansing Police Department is asking for information on the identities of the two pictured […]
LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

UPDATE: Missing Kalamazoo County woman found safe

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that 64-year-old Kathy Lynn Prevatte who was reported missing has been found safe. They appreciate the community’s help as well as the rapid response from their service partners. ORIGINAL STORY:. Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies are...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have released a portion of the body camera footage of the Jan. 5 shooting. A 35-year-old man was killed in the shooting on Irene Street. Police identified the man as Nicolas Micko. Police Chief Ellery Sosebee called it a “tragic and unfortunate incident...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Former Hillsdale County Deputy sentenced for misconduct in office

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township was sentenced on Wednesday for misconduct in office, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Background: Former Hillsdale County deputy charged with misconduct, potential victims asked to come forward. Barkley was sentenced to three years’ probation,...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Corrections officer ‘brutally assaulted’ by homicide suspect

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A corrections deputy working at the Ingham County Jail was “brutally attacked” by an inmate while completing safety and well-being checks on Tuesday, Jan. 10 according to authorities. The injured deputy has been serving in corrections for just under a year. Authorities said...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case

If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Thirteen Individuals Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury

On January 9, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Joseph W. Hill, age 53, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about July 24, 2022, he...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WILX-TV

Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Erickson has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a Saturday collision. According to authorities, a man was critically injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue just before 2 a.m. Background: One...
LANSING, MI
wlen.com

9-Year-Old Girl Hit by Car in Adrian Township Wednesday; in Stable Condition at Ann Arbor Hospital

Adrian Twp., MI – Police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash in Adrian Township Wednesday afternoon shortly before 5pm. Adrian Township Police and Fire units were dispatched at approximately 4:51pm to M-52, in the area of Shepard road for the report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a car. The ATPD say that a 9-year-old female was attempting to cross M-52 from the west side of the roadway to get to a residence on the east side of the roadway.
ADRIAN, MI

