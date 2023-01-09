ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

PHOTOS: Las Vegas police looking for robbery turned homicide suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide. According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police identify victim in deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man who was gunned down in the central valley on Monday, Jan. 9, has been identified. Jose Antonio Soto, 39, was killed near the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, in an area between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, police said. An investigation by the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

18-year-old facing murder charge in Las Vegas 7-Eleven shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old is accused of firing a gun several times into a 7-Eleven, killing a person inside, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said. Edwin Medrano-Sanchez faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy murder, and two other charges, documents said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab wounds

A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman suffered from stab wounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One injured following overnight shooting at Henderson residence

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person Thursday. Authorities responded to the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court, near Horizon Ridge Pkwy and Stephanie Street, around 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a victim...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of employee over impounded car

Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say

A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man dead after struck by car in two crashes on I-11 in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after getting struck by a car in two crashes on the I-11 in Henderson. Nevada State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on I-11 north of Horizon Dr. around 4:48 a.m. on Sunday, January 8. According to the investigation, a silver...
HENDERSON, NV

