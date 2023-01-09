Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
PHOTOS: Las Vegas police looking for robbery turned homicide suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery turned homicide. According to a release, on Jan. 1 at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery near Spring Mountain and South Wynn roads. While talking to the police, the victim collapsed and died from injuries he sustained during the incident.
‘Maybe deep down I wanted to shoot the guy’: Las Vegas man arrested after shooting girlfriend’s friend ‘with benefits’ at trailer park: police
A Las Vegas man was arrested after shooting his girlfriend's friend "with benefits" at a trailer park Friday, according to Metro police.
Fox5 KVVU
One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
Only on 8: Family of Las Vegas man found shot, killed in car calls for justice
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Weeks after a man was found shot and killed in his car, his family shared his story exclusively with 8 News Now. According to police, 38-year-old Lynell Vallian was found shot and killed in a car on New Year’s Eve; officers said the vehicle had hit a waterline near M.L.K. Boulevard […]
KTNV
Major Closure of I-15 and Tropicana will shutdown roads for several days for "Dropicana"
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Commuters who travel along the I-15 North and South, as well as east and westbound Tropicana, will see some major traffic changes in the coming days.. It's all due to phase two of the I-15 Tropicana Project — which will replace a nearly 60-year-old bridge, overpass and ramps.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police identify victim in deadly shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man who was gunned down in the central valley on Monday, Jan. 9, has been identified. Jose Antonio Soto, 39, was killed near the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, in an area between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, police said. An investigation by the Las...
8newsnow.com
18-year-old facing murder charge in Las Vegas 7-Eleven shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old is accused of firing a gun several times into a 7-Eleven, killing a person inside, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said. Edwin Medrano-Sanchez faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy murder, and two other charges, documents said.
8newsnow.com
Police: 2 men force their way into Henderson home, shoot resident
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted incident” at a luxury home in MacDonald Highlands Thursday morning involving two men who forced their way into a residence. A shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home in the 400...
8newsnow.com
Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab wounds
A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is now considered a murder victim. According to Las Vegas police, the woman suffered from stab wounds. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/woman-found-dead-in-burning-apartment-suffered-stab-wounds/. Woman found dead in burning apartment suffered stab …. A woman who was discovered inside a burning apartment on Monday is...
Las Vegas murder suspect, teenage victims traded guns, took videos before double homicide: police
A 24-year-old man accused of killing two teenagers last summer reportedly fired at them point-blank after a meeting to exchange guns, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday.
news3lv.com
One injured following overnight shooting at Henderson residence
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person Thursday. Authorities responded to the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court, near Horizon Ridge Pkwy and Stephanie Street, around 3 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a victim...
8newsnow.com
Woman calls on community for help after friend dies suddenly of cardiac arrest
A local woman is sharing the story of her friend, who died suddenly from cardiac arrest Sunday; one of several who has suffered the same fate in Las Vegas this past week. Woman calls on community for help after friend dies …. A local woman is sharing the story of...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of employee over impounded car
Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-report-homicide-near-arts-district/. Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested in shooting of …. Las Vegas Metropolitian police arrested a 27-year-old man identified as Jaton Herder. His initial appearance is...
Homicide investigation in downtown Las Vegas prompts road closure
Part of Wyoming Avenue in downtown Las Vegas was shut down on Tuesday while detectives investigate a homicide.
Speeding motorcycle rider on meth accused of leading Las Vegas police on chase
A motorcycle rider who police suspect was high on meth led an officer on a chase near downtown Las Vegas before he hit a curb and flew off the bike, documents said.
Las Vegas man accused in deadly tow yard shooting ran from scene before turning self in, police say
A usually bustling business remained quiet on Wednesday, as employees of All-In Towing mourn their colleague, Jonet Dominguez.
Woman found dead with ‘suspicious injuries’ after Las Vegas apartment fire, police say
A woman was found dead with "suspicious injuries" after an apartment fire, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Lawsuit accuses Las Vegas Strip casino of not intervening before gunman shot customer
A lawsuit filed Thursday accuses security staff at a Las Vegas Strip casino of failing to protect a group of customers after a man threatened them with a gun. That man later shot a member of the group, leading to substantial injuries and multiple surgeries, documents said.
8newsnow.com
Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say
A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. Woman found dead inside Las Vegas home, police say. A woman was found shot and killed inside a residence on Sunday, according to Las Vegas police. Rain from the helipad 2 – Jan....
news3lv.com
Man dead after struck by car in two crashes on I-11 in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is dead after getting struck by a car in two crashes on the I-11 in Henderson. Nevada State Police responded to a four-vehicle crash on I-11 north of Horizon Dr. around 4:48 a.m. on Sunday, January 8. According to the investigation, a silver...
