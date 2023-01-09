Read full article on original website
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ players need only point to the first page of the players handbook to rightfully defy Wizards of the Coast
The tabletop role-playing game community has been experiencing a wave of drama never before experienced in the wake of leaked documents that indicate Dungeons & Dragons‘ owners, Wizards of the Coast, will be changing the Open Gaming License that allows developers to use, modify, and copy the D&D gaming mechanics. The proposed changes have resulted in an uproar of protests online and elsewhere. And a recent post suggests that it goes against the spirit of the game as designed.
Wizards of the Coast Breaks Its Silence on Dungeons and Dragons' Open Game License
Wizards of the Coast, the Hasbro subsidiary that publishes Dungeons & Dragons, revealed details of its new Open Game License on Friday and attempted to answer questions about the future of the D&D community that were raised after io9 broke the news about the contents of a draft of the document last week.
Paizo announces their own open game license as ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ continues to face controversy
Leaked documents suggesting that Dungeons and Dragons publisher, Wizards of the Coast, is planning to replace its Open Gaming License (OGL) with a much more restrictive version, dubbed OGL 1.1, have sparked a massive amount of controversy within the tabletop roleplaying games fandom. Especially as, according to the previously leaked documents, this new license would attempt to deauthorize the previous version, forcing all creators to use this new version of the OGL.
Latest Fantasy News: Hasbro faces a potential lawsuit over DnD as viewers grow increasingly convinced Dwayne Johnson was in ‘The Way of Water’
Dwayne Johnson has starred in more than 60 film and television projects over the years, so it’s no wonder people sometimes get confused. The wrestler turned actor has dipped his toes into a number of high-profile franchises, but Avatar isn’t one of them. Despite this fact, a number of viewers are convinced the star had a cameo in the latest Avatar release, and they won’t be easily persuaded otherwise.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Action Figures Add Holga, Forge, and Simon
Back in July of 2022, Hasbro released a Gelatinous Cube as the first entry in their Golden Archive figure collection inspired by the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Since then, Hasbro has released some awesome Dicelings figures and a collection of D&D blasters and roleplay items in their Nerf lineup. Now, three additional figures in the Golden Archives collection are available – Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), Forge (Hugh Grant), and Simon (Justice Smith). You can find these figures via the links below. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 during the month of January 2023.
What's a Warhammer and Why Are There 40K of Them?
With news that Henry Cavill is about to launch a Warhammer 40K Cinematic Universe on Prime Video, many people are asking the very valid and important question "What the heck is Warhammer 40K?" The popular British science-fiction franchise is one of the biggest IPs in the world that hasn't had a serious movie or TV adaptation, in part because of its satirically dark themes and its complex and singular canon that stretches over 30 years, nine game editions, and thousands of novels. It's going to be hard to adapt Warhammer 40K into a live-action franchise, in part because it has lurked just outside of the periphery of mainstream fandom for generations.
Disney Suffers Huge Attack
Disney management now is up against a take-no-prisoners activist investor.
Hasbro delays new Dungeons & Dragons licensing rules following fan backlash
Hasbro postponed its update of its Dungeons & Dragons licensing terms after thousands of the game's players pushed back on proposed changes. The attempt to create a new D&D open game license comes as Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast unit looks to capitalize on a surge in popularity of the nearly 50-year-old game.
15 best anime games, ranked
Granted, when one thinks ‘video games,’ it isn’t necessarily anime-inspired titles that spring to mind. However, gamers and anime fans have co-existed in perfect harmony for decades, so there’s an audience out there that’s just ripe for the picking. There aren’t too many gamers that would also consider themselves anime lovers, but there’s a reasonable portion of dual-fans that aren’t opposed to experiencing their favorite series from an entirely different perspective.
Dungeons & Dragons Releases Statement on New OGL, Retracts Royalties and License Back Language
Wizards of the Coast has released a new statement about their new Open Gaming License, stating their intent to remove some of the most controversial components of the proposed new legal framework. Today, Wizards of the Coast issued a new statement about their plans for the Open Gaming License (OGL), which provides a legal framework that allows third-party publishers to make Dungeons & Dragons compatible material. The statement comes a full week after leaked drafts of the OGL were published online, which revealed a stifling royalty structure for larger publishers and a controversial license back language granting Wizards a perpetual license to use material published under the new OGL.
Official 'Games of Thrones' NFT Collection: 'No Creative Vision and Terrible'
When an official Game of Thrones NFT set hits the blockchain, regardless of your opinions of nonfungible tokens, you might at least expect the art to look good. Alas, no. On Tuesday, Warner Bros.' blockchain division launched Build Your Realm, a collection of Game of Thrones NFTs that will seemingly eventually double as a role-playing digital card game. It was sold in the form of Hero Boxes, each of which contained a set of cards: one "hero" card, three story cards and nine resource cards. There were 4,950 Hero Boxes, each of which sold for $150 (0.11 ether).
EverQuest designer leaves Amazon Games after 6 years and no games
John Smedley was a headline hire, but is off to do "something new".
‘Roblox’ Rumored to Launch on Meta Quest in Late 2023 – Road to VR
Roblox already supports PC VR headsets in addition to every conceivable traditional platform out there, although a recent report maintains the metaverse powerhouse may land on Quest later this year. The report arrives from The Verge’s newly released paid newsletter, Command Line, which was created by The Verge’s deputy editor...
Wonder Woman Game Adds God of War Ragnarok Veteran
WB Games' upcoming Wonder Woman video game has added a veteran developer that recently worked on God of War Ragnarok. In case you may have forgotten, at the end of 2021, WB Games and Monolith Productions announced that Wonder Woman was in the works. The title was shown off solely via a CGI teaser trailer, though, which means we still don't know a lot about how it will play. And while this silence surrounding the project will likely come to an end later this year, we now know that Monolith continues to assemble a strong development staff.
9 layers of power: MTG worldbuilding video shows off New Phyrexia
New details of the Magic: The Gathering plane New Phyrexia were dropped today by Wizards of the Coast, showcasing what the plane looks like now and the horrors that await the planeswalkers attempting to stop Elesh Norn within the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. Scheduled to release through...
God of War Ragnarok Scores Double Digit DICE Award Nominations
The 26th annual DICE Awards will take place next month, honoring some of the best video games of 2022. In total, 61 games are nominated for awards, but God of War Ragnarok has the distinct honor of being nominated for a stunning 12 categories in total! Naturally, the PlayStation title is nominated for Game of the Year, but it also picked up a slew of other nominations, as well. It remains to be seen how many awards the game will actually win, but it's certainly impressive. The game is nominated for the following categories:
Microsoft will show off Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, and more at its "Developer Direct" event
Xbox didn't have much in the way of first-party original IPs in 2022. Sony, on the other hand, had quite a lot in its tank with titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, and The Last of Us Part 1. Microsoft wants to remedy that in 2023 with its own portfolio, neither of which are likely to be available on PlayStation due to the ongoing spat between the two console makers.
Ubisoft is having a bad time, cancels more unannounced games as its share price plunges
Today’s Skull and Bones delay was just the tip of the iceberg.
