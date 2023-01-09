Read full article on original website
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
Could In-N-Out Burger Come To Missouri?
With the announcement earlier this week that In-N-Out Burger will be expanding East, could we see one coming to Missouri?. I have never had an In-N-Out Burger, so I can't tell you either way if I would like to have a restaurant closer or not. But many of my friends have said it's one of the best burgers they've ever had. The California-based company which has over 385 restaurants already made a BIG announcement about the future. Currently only based in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas the company announced that they are expanding east with a brand new location in Tennessee.
Best BBQ in Missouri, according to the Food Network
Many people want to know which place in their state was honored in the "50 States of Barbecue" list.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this month
A beloved local grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing one of its Missouri store locations this month. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Missouri grocery store chain Sun Fresh Market will be closing its store location at 11212 Holmes Road in Kansas City at the end of the month.
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
Missouri Circus Elephants Retiring and Will ‘Roam the Land’
What do you do when you're an elephant and it's time to retire? If you're an elephant with a Missouri circus, the answer apparently is "roam the land" and no, I'm not kidding. This is not a fictional elephant urban legend, this is a real story shared by Newsweek even of what the Missouri Moolah Circus plans to do with its elephants once they're too old to be a part of their show. It appears this was part of an investigative report that was done by KSDK in St. Louis.
See a Tiny Illinois Place Located Inside an Animal Rescue Ranch
If you wanna get away, but not too far away from animals, you need to see this tiny Illinois place that's located inside of a rescue ranch. Animals of just about every variety are everywhere. I found this neat place on Airbnb located near Princeton, Illinois. That's the north-central part...
Is This Really a Black Wolf That Was Spotted Near Kansas City?
I am still asking myself how this is possible. There's a video that appears to show a real black wolf near the Kansas City area. I've narrowed this down to a couple of possibilities and have the video you can watch and decide for yourself. I'm not certain on the...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch
Better grades, improved health and higher lifetime earnings are why Missouri should join the growing list of states that provide universal school meals to all public school students. In 2017, researchers at Syracuse University published a study on the impact of free school lunches on all New York City middle school students. The findings showed […] The post Missouri should consider the Rocky Mountain road to universal school lunch appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Nashville’s Getting In-N-Out Burger Will Missouri Get Some Too?
In-N-Out Burger, the famous California hamburger chain that calls itself California's first "drive-thru" hamburger stand is coming east of Texas to Tennessee, Nashville for starters. So does that mean St. Louis or Kansas City will see In-N-Out Burger anytime soon?. In a surprising announcement yesterday In-N-Out Burger announce they're opening...
Growing lavender in Missouri
MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
Here are the 16 nominees for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games from Missouri
Nominations for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games were announced on Wednesday morning and 16 senior basketball players from the state of Missouri were on the list. There were 722 boys and girls high school seniors who were nominated for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games, which will be ...
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage
Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
Here it is…The ‘Most Unusual’ Town in Illinois
A small town in Illinois is famous for its large-scale everyday item, which makes it deserving of the title The Most Unusual Town in Illinois. The website called alotofhealth.com created a list of the most unusual town in every state, and when they got to Illinois they chose the tiny town of Collinsville, Illinois, and they're right, it is the most unusual town in the Land of Lincoln. What makes Collinsville so unique? On the site they say...
