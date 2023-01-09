ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Caesars Palace casino on Las Vegas Strip robbed, suspect in custody

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImIE2_0k8kL7ab00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was in custody Monday for a reported casino robbery at Caesars Palace, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.

The robbery was reported in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard around midnight, police said. The address places the robbery at the casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

The alleged robber told the cage worker he had a gun, but no gun was ever shown, a source told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The man was taken into custody sometime Monday morning.

It was unclear Monday if the robbery was connected to other unsolved casino-cage robberies across the Las Vegas valley in recent months.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 6

Sandra Luther
3d ago

hopefully he's one of a kind. he's the one that did all the other ones the taxi cab drive off the other ones that were held up. keep him in jail maybe he's the original guy, and if he is you got it made in the shade

Reply(1)
2
Jim Hayes
4d ago

None of this ever would have happened when the mob controlled the strip

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police identify victim in deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man who was gunned down in the central valley on Monday, Jan. 9, has been identified. Jose Antonio Soto, 39, was killed near the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, in an area between Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, police said. An investigation by the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded car

A man attempting to get his car returned to him after it was impounded by a tow company is accused of shooting and killing an employee, according to Las Vegas police. Las Vegas police: Man shoots employee over impounded …. A man attempting to get his car returned to him...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy