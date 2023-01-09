Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Announcement
NASCAR legend Richard Petty made a major announcement on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the Petty name will not be featured during the 2023 NASCAR Season. The Petty GMS Racing team has officially changed its name to the Legacy Motor Club. The change was made after seven-time Cup Series ...
thecomeback.com
Jimmie Johnson makes a major announcement
Jimmie Johnson was on The Today Show to make a major announcement. The seven-time NASCAR champ revealed on Wednesday that Petty GMS Motorsports is rebranding as “Legacy Motor Club” and Johnson’s car number will be #84 (48 flipped) when he races a partial Cup schedule in 2023.
NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Retirement Decision
The 2023 season will be Kevin Harvick's last as a full-time driver, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. At 47 years old, Harvick is the oldest active driver in the NASCAR Cup Series who's still competing on a full-time schedule. Harvick, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, is ...
Martin Truex Jr. gives update on retirement decision ahead of the 2023 season
Martin Truex Jr. gives out an update regarding his retirement decision ahead of the 2023 Daytona 500 after an unexpected down year.
Driver thrown from car during crash at Chili Bowl Nationals
10 laps into a 30 lap race, 16-year-old Ashton Torgerson clipped a wall causing his car to turn sideways and flip. He was ejected from the car.
16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash
A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.
Autoweek.com
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, Justin Marks Buy CARS Tour Late Model Series
Dale Earnhardt Jr., former Cup Series drivers Kevin Harvick and Jeff Burton, along with Trackhouse Racing founder and co-owner Justin Marks have purchased CARS Tour Late Model series. The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour is a southeast regional asphalt racing series that features Pro Late Models and Late Model stock...
NASCAR Fans Think Chase Elliott’s New 2023 Paint Scheme is Boring
Another year and another season of Chase Elliott and NAPA Auto Parts teaming up. But NASCAR fans are far from impressed with the new paint scheme. In fact, they think it is downright boring. There is just something about the No. 9 car that leaves something to be desired. While...
Ross Chastain enters the season as NASCAR’s top free agent for 2024
Ross Chastain headlines the top free agents in the NASCAR Cup Series alongside other notable names, such as Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman.
Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way
Mike Helton regularly intimidated drivers during sometimes intense exchanges. Larry McReynolds recently recalled on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a time when Darrell Waltrip was in the broadcast booth and abruptly ended a tongue-lashing from the angry leader in an unbelievable way. The post Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today
We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
racer.com
Harvick to retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2023 season
Kevin Harvick will call it a career after one more season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing announced Thursday morning this would be Harvick’s final run in the No. 4 Ford Mustang. The Athletic first reported Harvick’s decision. In early December, the 47-year-old Harvick admitted...
CNBC
'Malcolm in the Middle' star Frankie Muniz announces he’s now a full-time race car driver: ‘You can always chase your dreams’
Frankie Muniz is putting his racing career into high gear. The "Malcolm in the Middle" star shared on Instagram Wednesday that he will compete full time in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Series. "Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always...
Ashton Torgerson ejected from car in Chili Bowl crash; Transported
The dirt midget racer crashed on Wednesday night of the Chili Bowl Nationals. The Chili Bowl Nationals is underway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The indoor dirt race is the biggest dirt midget race of the season. The event is currently in preliminary action. Only the top 2 from the Wednesday portion...
Cadillac’s New V-LMDh Race Cars Look Fantastic in Colorful Liveries
CadillacBetween the paint and the noise, you're not going to miss these cars.
Petty GMS Racing's rebrand means there won't be a NASCAR team with the Petty family name in 2023
The 2023 NASCAR season will be the first without a team bearing the Petty family name. Petty GMS Racing announced Wednesday that it was changing its team name to Legacy Motor Club. The name change comes after seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson joined the team’s ownership group at the end of the 2022 season.
Austin Hill and Dynamic, Multi-Partner Lineup Return to Richard Childress Racing for Sophomore NASCAR Xfinity Series Campaign
Richard Childress Racing announced today Austin Hill will return as driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro SS to chase a championship in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Bennett Family of Companies, Global Industrial, United Rentals, and Alsco Uniforms will continue as partners for Hill’s sophomore campaign, while long-standing RCR partner, Realtree, joins the fold. Hill, who earned Rookie of the Year honors, two victories, and a sixth-place finish in the driver point standings during his rookie year, remains focused to improve those results this season.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
NBC Sports
Long: Through the years, Kevin Harvick has provided a spark for NASCAR
The assignment for the sixth grade class in Bakersfield, California, was to write about career goals. Even then, Kevin Harvick stood out. The son of a firefighter, Harvick didn’t forecast riding siren-screaming trucks to emergencies. Instead, he detailed how he would race wheel-screeching cars and reach the NASCAR Winston Cup Series by age 30.
Comments / 0