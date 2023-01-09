ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Announcement

NASCAR legend Richard Petty made a major announcement on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the Petty name will not be featured during the 2023 NASCAR Season. The Petty GMS Racing team has officially changed its name to the Legacy Motor Club. The change was made after seven-time Cup Series ...
DARLINGTON, SC
thecomeback.com

Jimmie Johnson makes a major announcement

Jimmie Johnson was on The Today Show to make a major announcement. The seven-time NASCAR champ revealed on Wednesday that Petty GMS Motorsports is rebranding as “Legacy Motor Club” and Johnson’s car number will be #84 (48 flipped) when he races a partial Cup schedule in 2023.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Retirement Decision

The 2023 season will be Kevin Harvick's last as a full-time driver, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.  At 47 years old, Harvick is the oldest active driver in the NASCAR Cup Series who's still competing on a full-time schedule.  Harvick, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, is ...
BRISTOL, TN
Outsider.com

16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash

A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.
TULSA, OK
Sportscasting

Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way

Mike Helton regularly intimidated drivers during sometimes intense exchanges. Larry McReynolds recently recalled on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a time when Darrell Waltrip was in the broadcast booth and abruptly ended a tongue-lashing from the angry leader in an unbelievable way. The post Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Top Speed

10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today

We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
MADISON, IL
racer.com

Harvick to retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2023 season

Kevin Harvick will call it a career after one more season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing announced Thursday morning this would be Harvick’s final run in the No. 4 Ford Mustang. The Athletic first reported Harvick’s decision. In early December, the 47-year-old Harvick admitted...
Speedway Digest

Austin Hill and Dynamic, Multi-Partner Lineup Return to Richard Childress Racing for Sophomore NASCAR Xfinity Series Campaign

Richard Childress Racing announced today Austin Hill will return as driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro SS to chase a championship in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Bennett Family of Companies, Global Industrial, United Rentals, and Alsco Uniforms will continue as partners for Hill’s sophomore campaign, while long-standing RCR partner, Realtree, joins the fold. Hill, who earned Rookie of the Year honors, two victories, and a sixth-place finish in the driver point standings during his rookie year, remains focused to improve those results this season.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Long: Through the years, Kevin Harvick has provided a spark for NASCAR

The assignment for the sixth grade class in Bakersfield, California, was to write about career goals. Even then, Kevin Harvick stood out. The son of a firefighter, Harvick didn’t forecast riding siren-screaming trucks to emergencies. Instead, he detailed how he would race wheel-screeching cars and reach the NASCAR Winston Cup Series by age 30.

