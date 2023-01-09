ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes shares thoughts on change to AFC playoff format

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpnER_0k8kKlMp00

Patrick Mahomes was prepared for whatever scheduling or rules adjustment the NFL threw the Chiefs’ way.

With the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game being declared a no-contest after the frightening Damar Hamlin situation, the NFL had to make some adjustments to the AFC playoff format heading into Week 18.

With the final games of the regular season now concluded, the biggest potential impact is that the Chiefs and Bills would have to play at a neutral site if they met in the AFC Championship.

Before the NFL landed on a decision, a variety of theories were thrown out about possibilities – including some that would include the No. 1 seed no longer having a first-round bye. Ultimately, the worst-case scenario for Kansas City is playing the conference title game away from Arrowhead Stadium. Not ideal, but also not something that should tank their playoff hopes.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered his thoughts on the sudden changes in his weekly appearance on “The Drive.”

“I was ready for whatever it was going to be, whatever the conclusion was going to be" Mahomes said. "I mean it’s not going to be fair for (everyone) really in any scenario, so it’s something that there’s much bigger things that they had to make sure were OK and take care of.

“We had to get the season to keep going once we knew that (Hamlin) was doing alright. I knew the NFL would come up with some idea and we’d have to be able to just adjust. I think that’s what we’re doing here. We’ve got the one seed now, we know we’ve got at least one home game, we’ve got a bye and then we’ll play that (divisional round matchup), try to win that game and wherever we have to play the next game, we’ll be ready to play.”

Thanks to their spot atop the AFC, the Chiefs will face the lowest remaining seed in the divisional round at Arrowhead.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game

This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather.  The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds.  AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti

Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en […] The post Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

NFC foe interested in Cowboys’ coordinator

With the success the Dallas Cowboys have had over the last two seasons, it’s no secret that teams would want to snag ingredients from their recipe. Defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, is one of the top candidates for the head coaching gig with the Denver Broncos. Much like this time...
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Chris Simms: Mac Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back to fix offense

Mac Jones reportedly attempted to take matters into his own hands to fix a sputtering Patriots offense. According to NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk analyst Chris Simms, Jones went behind Bill Belichick’s back in search of solutions. Mike Florio, who hosted the segment with Simms, said that Belichick made “Jones aware of it,” causing the outside conversations to stop during an 8-9 season that ended without a postseason berth.  “Mac Jones wasn’t happy,” Simms said Tuesday on “Pro Football Talk.” “He was telling people he wasn’t happy. He was calling people about, ‘Hey, can you help us with ideas and do...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Sean Payton's Feelings On Kyler Murray Revealed

Over the past few days, three NFL teams have requested permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The Denver Broncos were the first, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans today. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Payton was ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Comeback

New York Jets considering major moves

The New York Jets were one of the surprise teams to begin the season at 5-2. By the midway point, the Jets looked to be in a comfortable position for a playoff spot as well. Unfortunately for Jets fans, the season promptly fell off a cliff. The Jets finished the season on a six-game losing Read more... The post New York Jets considering major moves appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Big Announcement

The Jacksonville Jaguars will welcome back a familiar face for Saturday night's AFC Wild Card game.  Former Jaguars standout defensive tackle John Henderson will lead the "DUUUUVAL" chant before Jacksonville takes on the Los Angeles Chargers.  If you're not familiar with Henderson, he was ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL Referees Have Reportedly Received Notable Instruction

With the NFL playoffs set to begin this Saturday, officials have received special instructions for the Wild Card round.  According to Football Zebras, officials have been told to watch for foreign objects being used to assist field goals and extra point attempts.  These "foreign objects" ...
ATLANTA, GA
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy