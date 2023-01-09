Read full article on original website
Four Troubling Global Trade Trends Flashing Consumer Weakness for a Market Already Fearing Recession
Factory orders in China for U.S. companies are down between 40%-50%. Incoming global ocean freight bound for the U.S. is down. Canceled sailings around the world are skyrocketing indicating a future decrease in demand, and during a period of time when historically the trade has been high. Bank CEOs were...
Treasury Yields Fall as CPI Posts a Slight Decline as Expected
Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors digested a key inflation report that showed a small decline in price pressures. The yield on the benchmark 10-year was down by about 5 basis points at 3.508%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading nearly 6 basis points lower at around 4.17%. Yields...
Lithium Company Ioneer Scores $700 Million Conditional Loan From Energy Department for Nevada Plant
Lithium company Ioneer said Friday that it's secured a conditional commitment for a loan of up to $700 million from the Department of Energy. The company is developing a lithium site in Nevada that when fully operational will supply 400,000 electric vehicles per year. The loan is conditional and requires...
Biden Advisor Says Oil Price Cap Is Working as Russia Takes Economic Hit
The Group of Seven's oil price cap scheme, which seeks to limit Russian oil export revenues, is working "so far so good," according to Amos Hochstein, special presidential coordinator to President Joe Biden. "There's no doubt it has so far, as we sit today, achieved our interest," he told CNBC's...
European Stocks Close at Highest Level Since April 2022 After U.S. Inflation Print
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets on Thursday closed at their highest level since April 2022, despite a choppy afternoon following the release of U.S. inflation data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 0.7% higher, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Retail...
Wells Fargo Shares Rise Even as Bank's Profits Cut in Half by Higher Reserves, Settlement Costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Digest Inflation Data
U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Friday as investors digested the latest inflation report and considered the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell more than 1 basis point to 3.434%. The 30-year rate slipped by 1 basis point to 3.561%. The 2-year rate, meanwhile, added 1 basis point to trade at 4.152%.
UK Economy Ekes Out Growth in November Surprise — But Recession Still Seen as Inevitable
LONDON — U.K. GDP grew 0.1% in November, according to new data Friday from the Office for National Statistics, defying economists' expectations and reducing the likelihood that Britain entered a technical recession in the fourth quarter. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 0.2% contraction amid a bleak...
Citigroup's Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines by 21% as Bank Sets Aside More Money for Credit Losses
Citigroup profit fell by 21% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The bank also set aside more money for credit losses as it prepares for a weaker economic backdrop going forward. There were bright spots. Fixed income trading posted record fourth-quarter revenue. Citigroup said fourth-quarter net income decreased by more...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: JPMorgan, Virgin Galactic, Tesla and More
JPMorgan — The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue before the bell that topped Wall Street expectations. However, it said a mild recession is now the "central case." JPMorgan slid nearly 3% in permarket trading. Lockheed Martin — Goldman Sachs downgraded the defense contractor to sell from neutral and...
Nike CEO Touts Strength in Gen Z China Shopper as Covid Disruptions Dent Regional Sales
Nike CEO John Donahoe said the brand is "really focused" on Gen Z consumers in China and continues to see strong demand in the region. The brand has been grappling with a glut of inventory but aims to see levels normalized by the end of the fiscal year in May.
China's Exports Slump Less Than Expected in December
BEIJING — China's exports and imports fell less than expected in December, the customs administration said Friday. The milder slump meant trade still grew for all of 2022. China's exports fell by 9.9% in December from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, slightly better than the 10% decline forecast by a Reuters' poll.
Kelly Evans: The Fed Pause Is Nearly at Hand
The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Cognizant — Shares of Cognizant rose 7% after the IT company raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance. It also named Ravi Kumar S as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. Kumar was previously president of Infosys. American Airlines...
Jim Cramer Explains Why the December CPI Number Is a ‘Big Deal'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday broke down the significance of the December consumer price index report for investors. "Unless inflation's coming down in all the right places, this earnings season could be very rough," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday broke down the significance of the December consumer...
