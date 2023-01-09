ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Treasury Yields Fall as CPI Posts a Slight Decline as Expected

Treasury yields fell on Thursday as investors digested a key inflation report that showed a small decline in price pressures. The yield on the benchmark 10-year was down by about 5 basis points at 3.508%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading nearly 6 basis points lower at around 4.17%. Yields...
NBC New York

Biden Advisor Says Oil Price Cap Is Working as Russia Takes Economic Hit

The Group of Seven's oil price cap scheme, which seeks to limit Russian oil export revenues, is working "so far so good," according to Amos Hochstein, special presidential coordinator to President Joe Biden. "There's no doubt it has so far, as we sit today, achieved our interest," he told CNBC's...
NBC New York

European Stocks Close at Highest Level Since April 2022 After U.S. Inflation Print

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets on Thursday closed at their highest level since April 2022, despite a choppy afternoon following the release of U.S. inflation data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed 0.7% higher, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Retail...
NBC New York

Treasury Yields Are Flat as Investors Digest Inflation Data

U.S. Treasury yields ticked higher on Friday as investors digested the latest inflation report and considered the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell more than 1 basis point to 3.434%. The 30-year rate slipped by 1 basis point to 3.561%. The 2-year rate, meanwhile, added 1 basis point to trade at 4.152%.
NBC New York

China's Exports Slump Less Than Expected in December

BEIJING — China's exports and imports fell less than expected in December, the customs administration said Friday. The milder slump meant trade still grew for all of 2022. China's exports fell by 9.9% in December from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, slightly better than the 10% decline forecast by a Reuters' poll.
NBC New York

Kelly Evans: The Fed Pause Is Nearly at Hand

The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
NBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Cognizant — Shares of Cognizant rose 7% after the IT company raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance. It also named Ravi Kumar S as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. Kumar was previously president of Infosys. American Airlines...
NBC New York

Jim Cramer Explains Why the December CPI Number Is a ‘Big Deal'

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday broke down the significance of the December consumer price index report for investors. "Unless inflation's coming down in all the right places, this earnings season could be very rough," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday broke down the significance of the December consumer...

