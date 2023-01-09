Read full article on original website
When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal in Premier League? Date, time, early odds and history
Arsenal can complete a Premier League double over Tottenham Hotspur for the first time since 2013/14 by winning at Spurs when the arch-rivals meet on Sunday, January 15. Victory would be particularly sweet for either side because of the impact it would have at the top of the table, where Arsenal hold a five-point lead over Manchester City before the latest round of games.
Ranking Naoya Inoue's top super bantamweight opponents: Who will 'The Monster' fight at 122 pounds
Japanese boxing star Naoya Inoue officially vacated a plethora of bantamweight world titles on January 13 and will now go on the hunt for bigger game. Following a four-and-a-half-year reign of terror at 118 pounds, "The Monster" emerged as the first undisputed bantamweight champion in almost half a century. He also emulated the accomplishment of his legendary countryman Fighting Harada, who held that title during the sixties.
The chaotic domino effect caused by Naoya Inoue moving up weight & vacating bantamweight titles
For years Naoya Inoue held a firm grip on boxing’s bantamweight division. ‘The Monster” was unstoppable, beating everyone in front of him with ease. It is now a new era for the division, as Inoue will be moving to bigger things, literally. During a press conference in...
What is PFL Europe? Schedule, how to watch new international league of MMA promotion
With a firm hold on the U.S. MMA market, the Professional Fighters League is looking to expand its influence. The organization, which already features several fighters from around the world, is literally looking to turn into a global phenomenon. The PFL recently announced the launch of PFL Europe, a standalone...
Netflix statement: Behind-the-scenes Six Nations series confirmed
Netflix have confirmed they are to film a behind-the-scenes documentary series on the upcoming 2023 Guinness Six Nations. The tournament begins on February 4 with Ireland visiting Wales in Cardiff and England hosting Scotland in London and the footage shot by the streaming service will be ready for broadcast in 2024.
Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online without cable
Arsenal fans can feel the Premier League title pressure beginning to rise at the start of 2023 and they face a huge derby trip to Tottenham this weekend. Manchester City will be looking to put pressure on Mikel Arteta's side in their own local showdown at Manchester United, the day before, and Arsenal will need to react.
Man United vs Man City lineups, starting 11 for Premier League Manchester derby showdown
Manchester United were hammered 6-3 by Manchester City earlier this season but head into Saturday's return clash with renewed optimism. Erik ten Hag's side are on an eight-match winning run spanning all competitions and a ninth successive victory would move them to within a point of reigning champions City in the Premier League table.
Don't boo Novak Djokovic: Australian Open fans to be kicked out for bad behaviour
Australian Open fans will be evicted from Melbourne Park for taunting Novak Djokovic or any other poor behaviour, according to tournament director Craig Tiley. A minority of fans at last year's event were described by finalist Daniil Medvedev as having 'empty brains', with the tournament marred by incidents of the crowd interrupting service actions and making noise before points had ended.
Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham
Looks like Sunderland will be backed by a massive away following at Fulham.
