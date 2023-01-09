ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

K-State enters AP Top 25, Kansas moves up one spot

By Jared Bush
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats not only entered the Associated Press Top 25 this week, but are sitting right outside the top 10.

They are now ranked number 11 after back-to-back road wins against the 10th ranked Texas Longhorns and previously ranked Baylor Bears.

K-State upsets #19 Baylor on the road

Although a minor boost, the Kansas Jayhawks also saw a rise in the rankings.

Kansas moved up one spot, to number three in the country, after road wins against Texas Tech and West Virginia.

Kansas and K-State will meet each other in what should be a highly anticipated Dillon’s Sunflower Showdown on January 17 in Manhattan at Bramlage Coliseum.

