Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already...
Proposed Child Tax Credit From Nebraska To Give Up To $1,000
Nebraska families could soon be able to claim a child tax credit if a new proposal is approved. A new bill introduced in the state legislature on Wednesday calls for a child tax credit of up to $1,000 from Nebraska that covers about 81% of the state’s children. State...
Nearly 900,000 Nebraskans would benefit from proposed state child tax credit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill could help close to 900,000 Nebraskans. Introduced by Sen. Danielle Conrad, the Nebraska Child Tax Credit bill would benefit about 81% of the state’s children. Also known as Legislative Bill 294, it would provide families under a certain income level a...
Nebraska senators introduce ‘Parental Bill of Rights’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday, 10 Nebraska state senators introduced LB374, which aims to create a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ when it comes to their child’s education. It’s in an effort to keep schools completely transparent about happenings inside the classroom. That bill allows parents more...
Bill targets school library books and critical race theory in Nebraska classrooms
Nebraska school districts would be required to make learning materials available for public inspection and create a process for parents to object to books in the school library under a bill introduced at the Legislature on Thursday. The Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency Act (LB374) from Sen. Dave...
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official: Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading to Washington, D.C., to become Nebraska’s next senator. Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning announced he was appointing Ricketts as his replacement. “I’m very grateful for this...
Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
Some Gage County retailers still collecting half-cent tax that rolled off the books
BEATRICE – A half-cent countywide sales tax used in Gage County to help pay off a huge federal civil rights judgment rolled off the books as the new year began. But apparently, some retail establishments may still be inadvertently collecting the half-cent. Nebraska State lawmaker Myron Dorn of Adams...
Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal
Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
How much would the $1.35 billion Mega Millions winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big to start the new year. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot is worth an estimated $1.35 billion — the second-largest in the game's history. The cash option is $707.9 million. The only...
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
New Nebraska anti-abortion bill seeks ban at six weeks
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One week into the new legislative session, and many senators are picking up where they left off last year: Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda. State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for...
New bills in Nebraska Legislature introduced
More bills introduced in Nebraska legislature include forbidding ban of short-term rentals. Several bills were introduced in the Nebraska legislature Tuesday, including forbidding the banning of short-term rentals like Vrbo. Iowa Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State tonight. Updated: 4 hours ago. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver...
New specialty license plate will help fund History Nebraska’s educational programs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – History Nebraska has released a new specialty license plate that will help fund its educational programs. The plate was released on Thursday and features a design similar to the Good Life highway signs seen across the state. “The Good Life signs we see on the...
Proposed bills would add further requirements to Nebraska’s new voter ID law
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Bills aimed at addressing Nebraska’s new voter ID law are drawing national attention. Two of the measures introduced by Sen. Steve Erdman go far beyond requiring government issued identification. One option would eliminate voting by mail in the future for many Nebraskans. Only people...
New bills in Nebraska Legislature include youth wage, LGBTQ protections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday was day four of introducing bills in the Nebraska Legislature. Among bills introduced this week is LB 15, sponsored by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion. The legislation would establish a youth and training wage across the state of Nebraska. This bill comes after voters...
Douglas County landfill to turn into solar panel facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s not much you can do with an old mound of trash, but the Omaha Public Power District and Douglas County have a plan. It’s to take a capped landfill that closed in 1989 and turn it into a solar array. A solar facility of utility-scale on a landfill is the first of its kind in Nebraska. The project is a partnership between OPPD and Douglas County.
