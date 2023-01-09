ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

1011now.com

Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural

LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already...
LINCOLN, NE
ValueWalk

Proposed Child Tax Credit From Nebraska To Give Up To $1,000

Nebraska families could soon be able to claim a child tax credit if a new proposal is approved. A new bill introduced in the state legislature on Wednesday calls for a child tax credit of up to $1,000 from Nebraska that covers about 81% of the state’s children. State...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska senators introduce ‘Parental Bill of Rights’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday, 10 Nebraska state senators introduced LB374, which aims to create a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ when it comes to their child’s education. It’s in an effort to keep schools completely transparent about happenings inside the classroom. That bill allows parents more...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Pillen appoints Ricketts as Nebraska’s new Senator

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official: Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is heading to Washington, D.C., to become Nebraska’s next senator. Days after Ben Sasse officially vacated his Senate seat, Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning announced he was appointing Ricketts as his replacement. “I’m very grateful for this...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Child tax credit bill proposed in Nebraska Legislature

6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Drought conditions persist across Nebraska, western Iowa. As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. Omaha fire crews battle...
NEBRASKA STATE
ourchanginglives.com

Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall

Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
NEBRASKA STATE
tsln.com

Come Hell or high water: Nebraska commits to a canal

Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. vccx. If Colorado keeps up its pace of use of the South Platte River, Nebraskans might have to drink whiskey instead. Ok, maybe that’s an exaggeration, but issues are brewing over water rights between the two states. Brief geography and...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
NORTH PLATTE, NE
WOWT

New Nebraska anti-abortion bill seeks ban at six weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One week into the new legislative session, and many senators are picking up where they left off last year: Abortion is back on Nebraska’s legislative agenda. State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston was joined by several Nebraska lawmakers in the capitol rotunda Wednesday morning for...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

New bills in Nebraska Legislature introduced

More bills introduced in Nebraska legislature include forbidding ban of short-term rentals. Several bills were introduced in the Nebraska legislature Tuesday, including forbidding the banning of short-term rentals like Vrbo. Iowa Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State tonight. Updated: 4 hours ago. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Douglas County landfill to turn into solar panel facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s not much you can do with an old mound of trash, but the Omaha Public Power District and Douglas County have a plan. It’s to take a capped landfill that closed in 1989 and turn it into a solar array. A solar facility of utility-scale on a landfill is the first of its kind in Nebraska. The project is a partnership between OPPD and Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

