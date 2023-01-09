ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Illinois?

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the bed of a pickup truck may be a liberating feeling, but is it legal in Illinois?

While there are no laws that specifically prohibit passengers from riding in the cargo area, the Illinois Vehicle Code requires that all passengers wear seatbelts, which means the answer is: no, you can’t.

The Vehicle Code (625 ILCS 5/) clearly states that “each driver and passenger of a motor vehicle operated on a street or highway in this State shall wear a properly adjusted and fastened seat safety belt.”

The Child Passenger Safety Act requires that all children under the age of 16 be secured by a seat belt or child safety seat.

Illinois also prohibits individuals from riding in a vehicle, such as a trailer, semitrailer, or wagon, which is being towed on a public highway.

There is an exception in the law which makes it legal to ride in a towed vehicle if it is being moving less than 15 miles per hour, making it legal “in connection with a parade, farming-related activity, or similar activity.”

Another exception to the law can be made in the event of an emergency, “to avoid an imminent threat to a person’s safety due to extreme weather conditions or another emergency situation.”

Craig Hearn
4d ago

I’ve ridden literally all over the country in the back of a pickup truck. In the ‘70’s. It’s illegal now and has been for over a decade at least, I believe.

Lissa e Auton
4d ago

buttttt if it doing anything to do with farming it didn't say it was illegal????Just highway or streets is mentioned!!!!?

CRACKHEAD 2 CEO
3d ago

I recall the day of piling in the back of friends truck and it was all good. We could smoke in bars, wear no seatbelts, pile in cars like clowns in a circus. The good ol day before the government cared about our safety. 🙄

