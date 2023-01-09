Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023.

SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22.

Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most popular items and invite more people to experience their menus.

Some restaurants offer special menus or deals only available during the 10-day event.

Here in the Lowcountry, the following restaurants are participating:

Reservations are encouraged where available as seats are expected to fill up quickly.

Click here to view the full statewide list and for more information about the event.

