ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQcLk_0k8kHv3U00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023.

SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22.

Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most popular items and invite more people to experience their menus.

Some restaurants offer special menus or deals only available during the 10-day event.

Here in the Lowcountry, the following restaurants are participating:

Restaurant Location Menu Deals Reservations
82 Queen Charleston Area View Lunch: 2 for $25
Dinner: 3 for $50 		Reserve a Table
Blu Oyster Sushi + Seafood Charleston Area View
Bohemian Bull Charleston Area View Dinner: 3 courses for 2 people
Butcher & Bee Charleston Area View
Church and Union Charleston Area View Dinner: 3-COURSE PRIX-FIXE $45
CO Charleston Area View Dinner: 3 for $25 or 4 for $30
Coast Bar and Grill Charleston Area View Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
Galpao Gaucho Charleston Area View Dinner: $55 per person
Gingerline Charleston Area View Dinner: $45 Three Course Tasting
Iron Rose Charleston Area View Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
Jalisco’s Taqueria & Tequila Charleston Area View Dinner: 3 for $30 Reserve a Table
Ms. Rose’s Fine Foods + Cocktails Charleston Area View
Victor’s Seafood & Steak Charleston Area View Dinner: 3 for $55
Well Hung Vineyard Charleston Area View Dinner: Restaurant Week Menu Reserve a Table
39 Rue de Jean City of Charleston View Dinner: 3 courses for $45
Amen St. Fish & Raw Bar City of Charleston View Dinner: Three courses for $45
BLU Beach Bar and Grill City of Charleston View Dinner: 3 for $40 Reserve a Table
Bourbon N’ Bubbles City of Charleston View Dinner: $45 per person
Delaney Oyster House City of Charleston View Dinner: $55 per person Reserve a Table
Fam’s Brewing Co. City of Charleston
Gabrielle of Charleston City of Charleston View Reserve a Table
Halls Chophouse Charleston City of Charleston View Dinner: THREE COURSES – $60
High Cotton City of Charleston View Dinner: Three Courses $60
Hyman’s Seafood City of Charleston View Dinner: 5 Courses + Wine for $30
Indaco City of Charleston View Reserve a Table
Little Palm City of Charleston View Lunch: $35 per person
MESU City of Charleston View Dinner: 3 Courses for $40 Reserve a Table
Oak Steakhouse City of Charleston View Reserve a Table
Park & Grove City of Charleston View Dinner: 3 courses for $45 Reserve a Table
Pink Cactus City of Charleston View Dinner: 3 Courses for $30 Reserve a Table
Revival City of Charleston View Dinner: Restaurant Week Menu Reserve a Table
Rudy Royale City of Charleston View Dinner: 3 for $35 Reserve a Table
Saffire Restaurant City of Charleston View Dinner: 3 for $45
Slightly North of Broad City of Charleston View Dinner: 3 Courses | 60 Reserve a Table
Stars Rooftop Bar & Grill Room City of Charleston View Reserve a Table
Swamp Fox Restaurant & Bar at Francis Marion Hotel City of Charleston View Lunch: 2 for $20
Dinner: 3 for $40 		Reserve a Table
Tempest City of Charleston View Dinner: $45 per person Reserve a Table
The Watch: Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits City of Charleston View Lunch: 2 Courses for $23 Reserve a Table
Veranda Lounge at The Loutrel City of Charleston View Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
Vincent Chicco’s City of Charleston View Dinner: 3 for $45 Reserve a Table
Rita’s Seaside Grille Folly Beach
Coastal Provisions Isle of Palms View Dinner: 3 Courses for $40 Reserve a Table
FortyEight – Wine Bar & Kitchen Kiawah Island View Dinner: 3 Courses for $45 pp Reserve a Table
Basil Mt. Pleasant View Dinner: 3 for $30 Reserve a Table
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails Mt. Pleasant View Lunch: 3 Courses for $21 (per person)
Dinner: 4 Courses for $44 (per person)
Grace & Grit Mt. Pleasant View Dinner: 3 Courses for $40 Reserve a Table
High Tide Restaurant Mt. Pleasant View Dinner: 3 for $40 Reserve a Table
Ty’s Roadside Coastal Kitchen Mt. Pleasant View Lunch: 3 Courses for $32
Dinner: 3 Courses for $32 		Reserve a Table
Carolina Ale House – Summerville Summerville View Lunch: 3 Courses for $45
Dinner: 3 Courses for $45 		Reserve a Table
Halls Chophouse Nexton Summerville View Reserve a Table
Via SC Restaurant Week

Reservations are encouraged where available as seats are expected to fill up quickly.

Click here to view the full statewide list and for more information about the event.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Nashville-based BBQ and burger shop opens in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular Nashville barbecue and burger restaurant is calling the Lowcountry home. Hugh-Baby’s BBQ and Burger Shop, which offers “simple, delicious food and warm southern hospitality,” began welcoming customers Friday at its new location off Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Restaurant founder and Nashville native Pat Martin called the restaurant […]
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Popular Chicken Tender Restaurant Opens New South Carolina Location

Are you a fan of chicken tenders? I know I am. From Zaxby’s to Raising Cane’s there are so many great chicken tender spots. South Carolina is known for its great food and adding to it every year continues. One popular chicken tender spot is finding its way to South Carolina with a brand new location.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

5 Reasons Why Beaufort, SC Is The Ultimate Two-Night Getaway Destination

An hour and a half south of Charleston, the small South Carolina town of Beaufort is the perfect destination to visit with your family. Recently, my family and I were able to take a two-night getaway to The Emerald in Beaufort, SC. Whenever we plan to travel with our two-year-old son, I always get a bit of ‘motherly anxiety’ regarding our plans, the logistics of getting around, and most importantly, keeping my toddler happy and entertained. Our stay at The Emerald not only surpassed our expectations but secured a place on our list of easy getaways to make a repeat visit to. Below I will explain more about why this stunning town ranked so highly on our list for a family-friendly, mini-vacation spot:
BEAUFORT, SC
Charleston City Paper

What to do for the week of Jan. 11

The Mex 1 Coastal Cantina parking lot will be packed with 40,000 pounds of snow and converted into a snowboarding jump with a 20-foot ramp and rail. Amateur snowboarders from all over the country will gather to show off their skills. This year’s Rail Jam also celebrates Mex 1’s 10th anniversary with live music and a laser show plus outdoor bars, food stations and vendors. Children ages 12 and younger receive free admission.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

The Charleston Museum to mark 250 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Museum – known as America’s first museum – will mark 250 years during a special commemoration on Thursday evening. Members of the Charleston Library Society founded the museum on January 12, 1773. It was first established to preview South Carolina’s natural history but later evolved into the more cosmopolitan […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

The Charleston Museum celebrates 250th anniversary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds attended the Charleston Museum’s 250th anniversary celebration to commemorate this historic milestone. The Arthur Wilcox Auditorium at The Charleston Museum was filled Thursday evening as the institution celebrated 250 years of collection, preservation and education. “We have over 2.4 million objects in our collection,” Carl Borick, director of The Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Alice Cooper announces tour stop in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Spooky rocker Alice Cooper announced a new tour on Friday the 13th that includes a stop in North Charleston in the late spring. Cooper, who is known for his raspy voice and stage props and pyrotechnics, will bring his newly announced ‘Too Close For Comfort Tour’ to the North Charleston […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Gourmet sandwiches are making a big comeback

Open Instagram and you’ll likely see images of gourmet sandwiches with thinly sliced meats, rich cheeses and unusual greens dripping with sauce. While sandwiches have always been a rather common menu item, Charleston seems to be undergoing a sandwich renaissance. Gourmet sandwich shops like The Pass downtown, Cold Shoulder...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Topgolf announces opening date for North Charleston venue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A highly anticipated outdoor golf venue is set to open in North Charleston this month. Topgolf will open its doors on Friday, January 20, according to a company representative. The new venue located near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston will have two levels and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays allowing […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New chicken tender restaurant opens in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Put down that burger, a new chicken tender restaurant is now serving customers in the Lowcountry. Huey Magoo’s held a grand opening celebration on Tuesday for its new franchise store near the Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. The restaurant serves grilled, hand-breaded, or “sauces” premium chicken tenders – which it […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County hosting open interviews

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 20, Charleston County Government will host open interviews for several available positions within the county. Interviews will be held at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building room B339 (4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Candidates can apply and interview on site or apply […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in North Charleston, SC

North Charleston is a progressive city that offers a unique culture with its state-of-the-art recreation facilities. Marked with a different Southern charm, this city's laid-back atmosphere is what makes tourists come back to the place after a first visit. Back in 1901, the city was famous for being home to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Folly Beach Pier to close temporarily for parking lot renovations

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The newly reopened Folly Beach Fishing Pier will temporarily close later this month while its parking lot undergoes renovations. The Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier will close for about two weeks beginning Monday, January 23 while the parking lot receives new lighting fixtures, line restriping, and resurfacing. Restrooms, […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy