Mobile named Alabama’s lightning capital in 2022

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A report from Vaisala Weather has announced the top U.S. cities where lightning strikes and Mobile is on the list.

According to the annual report, the state of Alabama had a total of 6,423,162 lightning strikes in 2022, up 3% from 2021. The lightning density for the state was 47.31 an incline of 4% from 2021. Alabama also ranks ninth in the top ten states by lightning count.

Mobile had 225 lightning events per square kilometer for 2022, making it the state’s lightning capital. Florida’s lightning capital was Four Corners and Mississippi’s was Ariel.

WKRG Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham explained there are a few different reasons as to why more lightning is seen in our area.

“There are a number of reasons for that,” said Birmingham. “One of those reasons being we have two severe weather seasons in the fall and spring. It’s because our environment is a little more favorable for stronger and severe thunderstorms to develop that could lead to more lightning activity.”

Birmingham also said hurricane season and the sea breeze during the summer also play roles in the amount of lightning in Mobile.

“The sea breeze is just caused by the slight difference between the temperature over the land and over the water,” said Birmingham.

Here is a list of all the states:

State City # of lightning events
Alabama Mobile 225
Alaska NE of Lime Village 3
Arizona Paradise 110
Arkansas Amy 229
California Desert Center 52
Colorado Bethune 58
Connecticut Windsor 38
Delaware Seaford 66
Florida Four Corners 474
Georgia Homeland 316
Hawaii Hana 10
Idaho Clayton 31
Illinois Divernon Township 233
Indiana Mt. Vernon 124
Iowa Arthur 86
Kansas Howard 161
Kentucky Blackford 260
Louisiana Greensburg 387
Maine Shapleigh 16
Maryland East Riverdale 167
Massachusetts Phillipston 22
Michigan Rosebush 113
Minnesota Fort Ripley 115
Mississippi Ariel 376
Missouri Fredericktown 194
Montana Forsyth 100
Nebraska Broken Bow 102
Nevada Searchlight 54
New Hampshire Waterville Valley 20
New Jersey Wayne | Paterson 39
New Mexico Jal 97
New York Seneca Knolls 63
North Carolina Kannapolis 111
North Dakota Oberon 118
Ohio Willow Wood 153
Oklahoma Mulhall 302
Oregon Flora 24
Pennsylvania Quarryville 76
Rhode Island Bristol 18
South Carolina St. George 193
South Dakota Midland 141
Tennessee Camden 147
Texas Wesley Grove 262
Utah Modena 43
Vermont Danby 17
Virginia Patrick Springs 169
Washington Turk 29
West Virginia Mount Olive 133
Wisconsin Farmington 111
Wyoming Newcastle 65
