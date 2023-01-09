Mobile named Alabama’s lightning capital in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A report from Vaisala Weather has announced the top U.S. cities where lightning strikes and Mobile is on the list.

According to the annual report, the state of Alabama had a total of 6,423,162 lightning strikes in 2022, up 3% from 2021. The lightning density for the state was 47.31 an incline of 4% from 2021. Alabama also ranks ninth in the top ten states by lightning count.

Mobile had 225 lightning events per square kilometer for 2022, making it the state’s lightning capital. Florida’s lightning capital was Four Corners and Mississippi’s was Ariel.

WKRG Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham explained there are a few different reasons as to why more lightning is seen in our area.

“There are a number of reasons for that,” said Birmingham. “One of those reasons being we have two severe weather seasons in the fall and spring. It’s because our environment is a little more favorable for stronger and severe thunderstorms to develop that could lead to more lightning activity.”

Birmingham also said hurricane season and the sea breeze during the summer also play roles in the amount of lightning in Mobile.

“The sea breeze is just caused by the slight difference between the temperature over the land and over the water,” said Birmingham.

Here is a list of all the states:

State City # of lightning events Alabama Mobile 225 Alaska NE of Lime Village 3 Arizona Paradise 110 Arkansas Amy 229 California Desert Center 52 Colorado Bethune 58 Connecticut Windsor 38 Delaware Seaford 66 Florida Four Corners 474 Georgia Homeland 316 Hawaii Hana 10 Idaho Clayton 31 Illinois Divernon Township 233 Indiana Mt. Vernon 124 Iowa Arthur 86 Kansas Howard 161 Kentucky Blackford 260 Louisiana Greensburg 387 Maine Shapleigh 16 Maryland East Riverdale 167 Massachusetts Phillipston 22 Michigan Rosebush 113 Minnesota Fort Ripley 115 Mississippi Ariel 376 Missouri Fredericktown 194 Montana Forsyth 100 Nebraska Broken Bow 102 Nevada Searchlight 54 New Hampshire Waterville Valley 20 New Jersey Wayne | Paterson 39 New Mexico Jal 97 New York Seneca Knolls 63 North Carolina Kannapolis 111 North Dakota Oberon 118 Ohio Willow Wood 153 Oklahoma Mulhall 302 Oregon Flora 24 Pennsylvania Quarryville 76 Rhode Island Bristol 18 South Carolina St. George 193 South Dakota Midland 141 Tennessee Camden 147 Texas Wesley Grove 262 Utah Modena 43 Vermont Danby 17 Virginia Patrick Springs 169 Washington Turk 29 West Virginia Mount Olive 133 Wisconsin Farmington 111 Wyoming Newcastle 65

