Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Nebraska governor names predecessor to US Senate seat
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s new governor, Republican Jim Pillen has named Pete Ricketts to fill the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat. Pillen surprised no one Thursday in naming the former governor to the seat vacated Sunday by Ben Sasse, even as some Republicans expressed reservations about Pillen selecting his benefactor. Pillen was elected in November in large part because of Ricketts’ backing, which included more than $100,000 of his own money contributed directly to Pillen’s campaign. Sasse announced last fall that he would be leaving the Senate to take a job as president of the University of Florida.
abc17news.com
Nebraska Gov. Pillen appoints Pete Ricketts to Sasse’s Senate seat
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday said he is appointing former Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Republican Ben Sasse‘s resignation. Ricketts, a Republican who completed his second term as governor earlier this month, will hold the seat until a special election in 2024. The seat will then be on Nebraska’s ballot again in 2026 for a full six-year term.
abc17news.com
Kansas right pushing back more aggressively on LGBTQ rights
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Kansas legislators are pushing back more aggressively this year on LGBTQ-rights issues than in the past two years. They now propose to ban gender-affirming care for trangender youth and restrict how public schools discuss sexual orientation and gender identity. Those are in addition to the ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s K-through-12, club and college sports they pursued in 2021 and 2022. The measure on transgender athletes is part of GOP leaders’ agenda for this year, and Senate President Ty Masterson said he wants to pursue restrictions on how schools deal with human sexuality issues in their classrooms. Two GOP senators have introduced the measure on gender-affirming care.
abc17news.com
Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in as Arkansas governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been sworn in as Arkansas’ 47th governor, and the first woman to hold the office her father once held. The former White House press secretary took the oath of office Tuesday in the state House of Representatives. The 40-year-old Republican portrayed herself as part of a new generation of leaders for her home state. Sanders won the election last year after focusing heavily on national issues and her work for former President Donald Trump. She becomes the first female governor of Arkansas. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor for more than a decade.
abc17news.com
EPA, pipeline operator reach deal to clean up Kansas spill
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with a pipeline operator to clean up a spill that dumped 14,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a rural Kansas creek. The agency said in a news release that the Dec. 7 rupture of the Keystone pipeline affected 3 1/2 miles of a creek as it flows through rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles northwest of Kansas City. The order requires TC Oil Pipeline Operations Inc. to recover oil and oil-contaminated soil and vegetation and contain the further spread of oil in the creek.
abc17news.com
Oklahoma set to execute man convicted of killing couple
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma plans to execute a man convicted of killing an older couple and committing other crimes before authorities caught up to him in Texas 20 years ago. Scott James Eizember is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. His attorneys did not deny he killed A.J. Cantrell and his wife, Patsy Cantrell, on Oct. 18, 2003. They were both in their 70s. But his attorneys urged the state’s Pardon and Parole Board last month to recommend that his life be spared. The board voted 3-2 to reject a clemency recommendation.
abc17news.com
Strong storms capable of tornadoes sweep the Southeast, and injuries are reported in northern Alabama
Severe storms capable of tornadoes are sweeping across the Southeast Thursday, already injuring several people in Alabama and leaving damage in several states with the potential for hours of more destruction ahead, authorities and forecasters say. In northern Alabama’s Morgan County alone, a storm caused 10 to 15 injuries —...
abc17news.com
New York nurses strike ends after tentative deal reached with hospitals
A nurses strike at two private New York City hospital systems has come to an end after 7,000 nurses spent three days on the picket line. The New York State Nurses Association union reached tentative deals with Mount Sinai Health System and Montefiore Health System, which operates three hospitals in the Bronx that had been struck. The nurses had been arguing that immense staffing shortages have caused widespread burnout, hindering their ability to properly care for their patients.
abc17news.com
Officials: No injuries in fire at Illinois chemical plant
La SALLE, Ill. (AP) — Officials say a large fire that sent smoke plumes towering over a northern Illinois chemical plant has been contained and no injuries have been reported. The fire at Carus Chemical in La Salle was reported around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Nearby residents were told to shelter in place until that order was lifted at 5 p.m. La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick says officials are considering their next steps. He says he can’t confirm earlier reports of explosions. It’s not known yet what caused the blaze. La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said no injuries have been reported and all of the plant’s workers are safe.
abc17news.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 6:14AM CST until January 12 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Springfield MO
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional slushy snow accumulations up to two. inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central,. southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN…Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous. conditions could...
abc17news.com
A deeper dive into Thursday’s wintry mix
Scattered showers are expected to begin around midnight heading into Thursday morning. These showers are expected to transform into a wintery mix bring the possibility of snow, rain, and sleet to Central Missouri. Thankfully, two things are working against this incoming low pressure system to aid in safer travels for the Thursday commute.
abc17news.com
Insider Blog: Wintry mix, snow could slow down the Thursday morning commute
After a beautiful spring-like few days across Mid-Missouri, messy and cold weather is expected to return overnight into Thursday morning. Low pressure to our west will push rain showers into the area later tonight as temperatures remain above freezing until very early Thursday morning. As temperatures drop into the low...
abc17news.com
Tracking one more mild day before rain and snow move in
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s to around 40. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Showers possible after sunset. EXTENDED: Lows fall to about 40 overnight thanks to cloud cover, but we can expect some peeks of sunshine tomorrow that will help us warm into the upper 50s with southwest winds. Low pressure moves in from the Plains tomorrow night, bringing showers likely after about 8-9:00 p.m. Temperatures should remain above freezing well after midnight, with rain changing over to a sleet mix from northwest to southeast starting at around 3-4:00 a.m. in our northwestern counties from Macon to Brunswick, and changing over to a wet snow thereafter. The back edge of precipitation looks to move through Columbia and Jefferson City between about 6-8 a.m. and completely move east of Mid-Missouri by late morning. Right now it still looks like the best chance for accumulation will be along and north of Highway 50, with a dusting possible. With warm road and soil temperatures over the last several days, I'm not expecting many impacts. Temperatures fall into the 30s for the rest of the day, with clouds stubborn to exit until evening. Friday starts off chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s, and highs in the upper 30s. The weekend is looking great as sunshine returns and highs get into the upper 40s on Saturday, and mid-50s on Sunday. Next week is looking rather active but will be warmer than average, leading to multiple rain chances. Some showers could move in late Sunday night and continue into Monday, but highs Monday should still reach the upper 50s.
abc17news.com
UCF defeats Memphis 107-104 in double overtime
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ithiel Horton scored 30 points and UCF overcame a 42-point effort by Memphis’ Kendric Davis, defeating the Tigers 107-104 in double overtime. Davis’ 42 points is his career high and is tied for the fifth most in program history. UCF forced overtime with a last-minute 3-pointer in regulation. Memphis’ Keonte Kennedy came up with a steal and a dunk to tie the score at 87 with 15 seconds left in the first OT period. The Tigers’ Johnathan Lawson nailed a contested 3-point shot from the corner to get Memphis within 105-104 with 14.7 seconds left in the second overtime. Central Florida put the game away with two free throws by Tyem Freeman before Davis missed a potential tying 3-pointer.
Comments / 0