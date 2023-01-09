ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

cleveland19.com

Sports gambling scams on the rise since legalization in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of the dangers of sports gambling scams just weeks after it was legalized in Ohio. According to the BBB, many people have been taking advantage of what they think are “risk-free bets” only to have their identity stolen. Below are some tips from the BBB:
NJ.com

N.J. wrestlers in the college rankings: 35 trying to punch tickets to Tulsa

In some ways, it seems like we’re just getting into the swing of the college wrestling season. Teams are about to jump into their conference schedule after a smattering of non-league duals and individual tournaments. But a season that began nine weeks ago has just six weeks left before the conference tournaments that determine the automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla. in March.
NJ.com

Greg Schiano to host 20 elite football recruits for Rutgers Jr. Day, Ohio State hoops on Sunday

Rutgers is back at it again, convincing top players to visit to Piscataway-based campus to experience the best that Rutgers has to offer. Greg Schiano and the football staff have concocted a stacked list filled with top local underclassmen targets who will visit on Sunday, including a trip to Jersey Mike’s Arena to watch the men’s basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Syracuse.com

BetMGM bonus code for Ohio: Claim your $1,000 bonus in site credit

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Ohio is still in the great honeymoon stage of online sports betting becoming legal, and to keep the good times rolling, BetMGM Sportsbook has an incredibly generous welcome offer. You can sign up here and claim insurance on your first bet up to $1,000 and to keep things simple, there’s no BetMGM bonus code for Ohio necessary.
NJ.com

Rutgers vs. Ohio State basketball tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ home game on Sunday | Ticket prices, best deals, more

Rutgers faces Ohio State in an NCAA men’s college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 (1/15/23) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game via a free trial to fuboTV. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to...
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
NJ.com

The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)

New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
fcnews.org

2023 Ohio fairs schedule released

Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off...
13abc.com

Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 14 million kids and teens in America who are considered obese. Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
NJ.com

Florida: The failed autocrat state | Sheneman

Retirees from all walks of life are inexorably drawn to Florida’s many natural wonders. Copious sunshine, beautiful beaches, Jacksonville. The world is your oyster!. The latest cohort to be drawn to Florida and its unique culture are failed autocrats. Donald Trump and his off-brand Brazilian knock-off, Jair Bolsonaro, have both been spending their retirement/ousting in the sunshine state. There’s no better place to mope around becoming a desiccated husk of your former self than America’s 27th state.
