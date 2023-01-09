Read full article on original website
Related
BetMGM Ohio: new player bonus is back with $1,000 first bet insurance
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When new users use the code CLEVELANDCOM here and create a BetMGM Ohio account, they’ll unlock up to $1,000 on the...
cleveland19.com
Sports gambling scams on the rise since legalization in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of the dangers of sports gambling scams just weeks after it was legalized in Ohio. According to the BBB, many people have been taking advantage of what they think are “risk-free bets” only to have their identity stolen. Below are some tips from the BBB:
N.J. wrestlers in the college rankings: 35 trying to punch tickets to Tulsa
In some ways, it seems like we’re just getting into the swing of the college wrestling season. Teams are about to jump into their conference schedule after a smattering of non-league duals and individual tournaments. But a season that began nine weeks ago has just six weeks left before the conference tournaments that determine the automatic qualifiers for the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla. in March.
Greg Schiano to host 20 elite football recruits for Rutgers Jr. Day, Ohio State hoops on Sunday
Rutgers is back at it again, convincing top players to visit to Piscataway-based campus to experience the best that Rutgers has to offer. Greg Schiano and the football staff have concocted a stacked list filled with top local underclassmen targets who will visit on Sunday, including a trip to Jersey Mike’s Arena to watch the men’s basketball team host the Ohio State Buckeyes.
BetMGM bonus code for Ohio: Claim your $1,000 bonus in site credit
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Ohio is still in the great honeymoon stage of online sports betting becoming legal, and to keep the good times rolling, BetMGM Sportsbook has an incredibly generous welcome offer. You can sign up here and claim insurance on your first bet up to $1,000 and to keep things simple, there’s no BetMGM bonus code for Ohio necessary.
Rutgers vs. Ohio State basketball tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Scarlet Knights’ home game on Sunday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
Rutgers faces Ohio State in an NCAA men’s college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 (1/15/23) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game via a free trial to fuboTV. BUY RUTGERS BASKETBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVIDSEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million hit in Ohio: See where the big winners were sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, there were still some big winners in Ohio -- including two tickets worth $1 million. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion; 2 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Could Friday the 13th end up being very lucky for someone?. There were no winners in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Mega Millions drawing for a jackpot of $1.1 billion, so it now increases to $1.35 billion for the next drawing on Friday, Jan. 13. Tuesday’s...
Only 1 top prize left in these multi-million dollar Ohio lottery games
With the Mega Millions jackpot continuing to grow to exorbitant amounts, it's important to remember there are other opportunities to win big lottery money.
The NJ.com Top 50 is BACK! Countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 3 of 5)
New Jersey’s 2022 high school football season is in the rearview mirror, and our all-state and all-group teams were picked by our high school staff last month. Now, let’s turn our attention to recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
fcnews.org
2023 Ohio fairs schedule released
Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the official dates for the 2023 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair will kick off...
13abc.com
Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 14 million kids and teens in America who are considered obese. Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
The Starting Five: Players of the Week in every boys basketball conference, Jan. 11
The calendar has flipped to January and the New Jersey high school boys basketball season is already close to its midpoint. Players throughout the state have turned in stellar performances and action is only going to get better as teams gear up for the postseason. Each week, the NJ Advance...
Changes to Ohio, PA SNAP benefits coming in 2023
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional
COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
Florida: The failed autocrat state | Sheneman
Retirees from all walks of life are inexorably drawn to Florida’s many natural wonders. Copious sunshine, beautiful beaches, Jacksonville. The world is your oyster!. The latest cohort to be drawn to Florida and its unique culture are failed autocrats. Donald Trump and his off-brand Brazilian knock-off, Jair Bolsonaro, have both been spending their retirement/ousting in the sunshine state. There’s no better place to mope around becoming a desiccated husk of your former self than America’s 27th state.
Rutgers QB signee Ajani Sheppard will enroll early, arrive in Piscataway this month
Rutgers’ quarterback room will get a shot in the arm from somewhere other than the transfer portal this spring. Greg Schiano made a splash in November by flipping Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) three-star (ESPN) quarterback Ajani Sheppard from the Old Dominion Big Blue, which originally earned Sheppard’s pledge on June 27.
Ohio man called plague on the community, sentenced after shipping drugs to Ohio via UPS
An Ohio man has been sentenced to jail after he tried to send drugs from California via UPS. Hakeem Cortez Herbert, 32, is labeled as a major drug offender by Jefferson County officials. Herbert was sentenced to a prison term of 11 to 16 1/2 years. After he is released, Herbert will be placed on […]
NJ.com
NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0