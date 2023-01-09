ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Nebraska State Troopers Make Interstate Drug Bust

The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrest two people after locating over six pounds of suspected cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop in Lincoln County. Earlier this week, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a license plate violation on Interstate 80, at mile marker 162, near Hershey. The...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers seize cocaine, fentanyl in car near North Platte

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers arrested two men after finding a mixture containing fentanyl and cocaine in a car near North Platte on Tuesday. Around 1:45 p.m., a trooper pulled over an SUV for a license plate violation on Interstate 80, just southwest of Hershey. While speaking with...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced in relation to deadly shooting

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man convicted of charges related to a deadly shooting has been sentenced. Zachary Walker, 20, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison for two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to buffalo county district court records.
KEARNEY, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash

BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former news director at radio station KRVN in Lexington is in critical condition after a Tuesday accident near Bertrand. Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before noon Tuesday one mile east of Bertrand. In a press release, the sheriff’s office...
BERTRAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Wrong-way driver triggers 4-vehicle crash on I-80 near Maxwell; 3 hurt

Three people were taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte Tuesday night after a four-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 near Maxwell. Vlastik Svacina, 86, of Reno, Nevada, was driving a Toyota sedan westbound in I-80’s eastbound lanes about 10 p.m., said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
MCCOOK, NE
North Platte Post

McCook man killed, four injured in crash near Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, Neb.-A McCook man was killed, and several others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. At around 4:17 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83. Authorities said reports indicated the vehicles...
WELLFLEET, NE
knopnews2.com

The real estate crises in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Housing in North Platte is hard to come by, and real estate agents are taking a huge hit. The lack of developers and the increasing interest rates and inflation, it is making their jobs more difficult. “Historically, there were more developers in town, and their...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte Public Schools welcomes new Board of Education members

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School Board of Education welcomed a pair of new members Monday evening. Emily Garrick and Cindy O’Conner were officially sworn in. Traditionally, the board does its reorganization as part of the first meeting of the new calendar year. Angela Blaesi...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

MPCC Ogallala Campus offers drawing classes

Aspiring artists will be able to hone their skills through two drawing classes at the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus next month. MPCC art instructor Dik Haneline will teach Graphite Drawing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11. The class will examine the techniques, materials and terms associated with using graphite to create artwork.
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy