The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrest two people after locating over six pounds of suspected cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop in Lincoln County. Earlier this week, a trooper stopped a vehicle for a license plate violation on Interstate 80, at mile marker 162, near Hershey. The...
Nebraska troopers seize cocaine, fentanyl in car near North Platte
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers arrested two men after finding a mixture containing fentanyl and cocaine in a car near North Platte on Tuesday. Around 1:45 p.m., a trooper pulled over an SUV for a license plate violation on Interstate 80, just southwest of Hershey. While speaking with...
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people this week after locating over six pounds of suspected cocaine mixed with fentanyl during a traffic stop in Lincoln County. Tuesday, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound BMW SUV for a license plate violation....
Kearney man sentenced in relation to deadly shooting
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Kearney man convicted of charges related to a deadly shooting has been sentenced. Zachary Walker, 20, was sentenced to four to eight years in prison for two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to buffalo county district court records.
Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former news director at radio station KRVN in Lexington is in critical condition after a Tuesday accident near Bertrand. Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before noon Tuesday one mile east of Bertrand. In a press release, the sheriff’s office...
Wrong-way driver triggers 4-vehicle crash on I-80 near Maxwell; 3 hurt
Three people were taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte Tuesday night after a four-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 near Maxwell. Vlastik Svacina, 86, of Reno, Nevada, was driving a Toyota sedan westbound in I-80’s eastbound lanes about 10 p.m., said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol.
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
WELLFLEET, Neb.-A McCook man was killed, and several others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. At around 4:17 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83. Authorities said reports indicated the vehicles...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Patrick Neal Austin, 43, North Platte and Shari Marie Worford, 39, North Platte. Adrian Paul Martinez, 38, North Platte and Christina Marie Swedberg, 37, Sutherland.
The real estate crises in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Housing in North Platte is hard to come by, and real estate agents are taking a huge hit. The lack of developers and the increasing interest rates and inflation, it is making their jobs more difficult. “Historically, there were more developers in town, and their...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
🎧Miss Rodeo Nebraska Coronation Gala this Saturday in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Things will be official for Miss Rodeo Nebraska Rebel Sjeklocha this Saturday. The Coronation Gala for Sjeklocha will be held this Saturday at the D&N Event Center in North Platte, with a social hour at 5:30 and the coronation and dinner at 6:30. "Miss Rodeo Nebraska has a...
North Platte Public Schools welcomes new Board of Education members
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public School Board of Education welcomed a pair of new members Monday evening. Emily Garrick and Cindy O’Conner were officially sworn in. Traditionally, the board does its reorganization as part of the first meeting of the new calendar year. Angela Blaesi...
MPCC Ogallala Campus offers drawing classes
Aspiring artists will be able to hone their skills through two drawing classes at the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus next month. MPCC art instructor Dik Haneline will teach Graphite Drawing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11. The class will examine the techniques, materials and terms associated with using graphite to create artwork.
Connick named Operations, Group Tour and Convention Manager at Visit North Platte
Visit North Platte has announced that Amanda Connick has been named Operations, Group Tour, & Convention Manager. Amanda joined the Visitor Bureau five years ago and has played a key role in growing the group tour market in North Platte, along with setting an example of excellent customer service and leadership.
Maxwell Schools announce Honor Rolls for 1st semester, 2nd quarter
MAXWELL, Neb.-Maxwell Schools has announced Honor Rolls and Honorable Mentions for the first semester and second quarter. Maxwell Schools 7-12 Quarter 2 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention. All “A” Honor Roll:. 12th Grade: Taylor Cheek, Alejandra Mojer, Bryson Rush-Stultz. 11th Grade: Laynee Boltz, Jocelyn Cheek, Tyce Cumming, Asher...
🎧 Prairie Arts Center offering classes in Jan., live music with Rascal on Saturday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If you're in the mood for some live music and expanding your art skills, the Prairie Arts Center has you covered. Rascal Martinez will bring the second floor of PAC alive with live music this Saturday. Tickets for the event can be purchased online or at the door.
