NBC Miami
Consumer Prices Jumped in December, But Do Signs Point to Inflation Easing?
The Consumer Price Index for December 2021 points to signs that inflation may be starting to ease. “We’re moving in the right direction but we still have a long way to go,” said Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst for Bankrate.com. “We’re confident in saying we’ve seen peak inflation, but we still need to see more improvement and broader-based improvement.”
NBC Miami
Four Troubling Global Trade Trends Flashing Consumer Weakness for a Market Already Fearing Recession
Factory orders in China for U.S. companies are down between 40%-50%. Incoming global ocean freight bound for the U.S. is down. Canceled sailings around the world are skyrocketing indicating a future decrease in demand, and during a period of time when historically the trade has been high. Bank CEOs were...
What will 2023 bring to the housing market? Predictions include price drops, ‘terrible consolidation,’ but better buyer balance
What is going to happen to the U.S. real estate housing market in 2023? Will it be a better year to buy or sell? When will home prices drop? These are all questions U.S. economists, consulting firms and housing experts are grappling with. Here are the varying forecasts and what to expect if you’re considering buying or selling a home.
NBC Miami
Lithium Company Ioneer Scores $700 Million Conditional Loan From Energy Department for Nevada Plant
Lithium company Ioneer said Friday that it's secured a conditional commitment for a loan of up to $700 million from the Department of Energy. The company is developing a lithium site in Nevada that when fully operational will supply 400,000 electric vehicles per year. The loan is conditional and requires...
NBC Miami
Insana Says the Case Is Clear That Inflation Is Over
Since the inflation debate began raising toward the "end" of the pandemic, I have made the case that inflation, as the Federal Reserve first suggested, would be transitory. Transitory never was intended to suggest that a burst of inflation would last only a couple months. Historically, notwithstanding the 1970s and...
NBC Miami
Time for the Fed to Declare Victory on Inflation? Not Yet
December's monthly decline in the consumer price index gets the Fed a step closer to beating inflation. Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, insisted that it's "Time for the Fed to declare victory and stop rate hikes!" Other economists, though, think it's unlikely the...
NBC Miami
Nike CEO Touts Strength in Gen Z China Shopper as Covid Disruptions Dent Regional Sales
Nike CEO John Donahoe said the brand is "really focused" on Gen Z consumers in China and continues to see strong demand in the region. The brand has been grappling with a glut of inventory but aims to see levels normalized by the end of the fiscal year in May.
NBC Miami
JPMorgan Tops Estimates for Fourth-Quarter Revenue, But Says Mild Recession Is Now ‘Central Case'
Here's what the company reported: Earnings of $3.57 per share, which doesn't compare with the $3.07 estimate, according to Refinitiv. Revenue of $35.57 billion vs. $34.3 billion estimate. JPMorgan Chase on Friday posted fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations as interest income at the bank surged 48% on higher...
NBC Miami
Citigroup's Fourth-Quarter Profit Declines by 21% as Bank Sets Aside More Money for Credit Losses
Citigroup profit fell by 21% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The bank also set aside more money for credit losses as it prepares for a weaker economic backdrop going forward. There were bright spots. Fixed income trading posted record fourth-quarter revenue. Citigroup said fourth-quarter net income decreased by more...
NBC Miami
Mark Cuban Predicts This Will Be the ‘Next Possible Implosion' in Crypto—Here's How to Avoid It
Billionaire Mark Cuban believes an age-old market manipulation tactic could be the next thing to rock the cryptocurrency industry. "I think the next possible implosion is the discovery and removal of wash trades on central exchanges," the longtime crypto investor tells TheStreet. A wash trade is when a trader buys...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: JPMorgan, Virgin Galactic, Tesla and More
JPMorgan — The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue before the bell that topped Wall Street expectations. However, it said a mild recession is now the "central case." JPMorgan slid nearly 3% in permarket trading. Lockheed Martin — Goldman Sachs downgraded the defense contractor to sell from neutral and...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Cognizant — Shares of Cognizant rose 8% after the IT company raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance. It also named Ravi Kumar S as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. Kumar was previously president of Infosys. American Airlines...
NBC Miami
Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading...
NBC Miami
JPMorgan Says College-Planning Firm It Bought Lied About Its Scale. Consumers May Have Been Misled, Too
The founder of a college planning platform allegedly lied to Chase to convince the bank to acquire it. Consumers who used the platform may have also been deceived. Before JPMorgan acquired the startup in 2021, lawmakers and a consumer watchdog expressed concerns over Frank's marketing claims. Earlier this week, JPMorgan...
