NBC Miami

Consumer Prices Jumped in December, But Do Signs Point to Inflation Easing?

The Consumer Price Index for December 2021 points to signs that inflation may be starting to ease. “We’re moving in the right direction but we still have a long way to go,” said Greg McBride, Chief Financial Analyst for Bankrate.com. “We’re confident in saying we’ve seen peak inflation, but we still need to see more improvement and broader-based improvement.”
Deseret News

What will 2023 bring to the housing market? Predictions include price drops, ‘terrible consolidation,’ but better buyer balance

What is going to happen to the U.S. real estate housing market in 2023? Will it be a better year to buy or sell? When will home prices drop? These are all questions U.S. economists, consulting firms and housing experts are grappling with. Here are the varying forecasts and what to expect if you’re considering buying or selling a home.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Miami

Insana Says the Case Is Clear That Inflation Is Over

Since the inflation debate began raising toward the "end" of the pandemic, I have made the case that inflation, as the Federal Reserve first suggested, would be transitory. Transitory never was intended to suggest that a burst of inflation would last only a couple months. Historically, notwithstanding the 1970s and...
NBC Miami

Time for the Fed to Declare Victory on Inflation? Not Yet

December's monthly decline in the consumer price index gets the Fed a step closer to beating inflation. Dean Baker, senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, insisted that it's "Time for the Fed to declare victory and stop rate hikes!" Other economists, though, think it's unlikely the...
NBC Miami

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Cognizant, American Airlines, Logitech and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Cognizant — Shares of Cognizant rose 8% after the IT company raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance. It also named Ravi Kumar S as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. Kumar was previously president of Infosys. American Airlines...
NBC Miami

Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading...

