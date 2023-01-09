Northampton awarded funds to acquire hybrid police cruisers, electric vehicles

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state is providing funds to support clean energy projects for communities across the state.

Over $6.1 million in Green Communities for Designation and Competitive Grants have been awarded to 50 municipalities through the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER). In this current fund, the City of Northampton is slated to receive $60,283.

The grants will go to pay for multiple projects, including the purchase of hybrid police cruisers, battery-electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging stations, ventilation system upgrades, weatherization, and decarbonization of municipal buildings and facilities. Additionally, thirty-six percent of the grant awards will fund building electrification projects.

Under the Green Communities Act, cities and towns must meet five criteria to be designated a Green Community and receive funding. The grants provide financial support for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects to help meet communities’ clean energy goals. Two-hundred ninety Massachusetts cities and towns have currently earned the Green Communities designation.

For a full list and additional information on awarded projects and funding amounts, use this link .

