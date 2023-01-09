ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance premium volume nearly doubles

By Sam Sachs
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KfW79_0k8kF3Gx00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s so-called insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance, hit a new milestone for the number of Floridians it serves, but rather than a positive, the company cited “continued instability” in the state’s market as the cause.

At the end of 2021, Citizens Property Insurance insured a total of 759,305 policies. In 2022, amid a year of constant crisis for the state’s insurance market, Citizens reported the number of policies they served had gone up to 1,145,178 policies . In November, it was 1,126,319.

Florida property insurance special session passes overhaul bill

In the Citizens 2023 operating budget report, outgoing president Barry Gilway and compay CFO Jennifer Montero wrote that they expect the number of policies insured will be close to 1.7 million, with “more than $51. billion in premium volume.” They said it was owing to “continued instability within the Florida insurance market.”

The Citizens executive summary said 2023 will be a higher premium than the company has ever had in its 20 year history. Compared to previous years, the company said it has had growth rates approaching 500%.

“In 2019, Citizens wrote $877 million in premium and insured roughly 447,000 policyholders –
reflecting projected 5-year growth rates in premium and policyholders of 486% and 276%, respectively,” the report reads .

The report also said that the company is working towards delivering value and stabilizing internal business operations to reach “strategic objectives,” such as reducing exposure, ensuring scalability, flexibility, and resiliency, and serving customers while reducing litigation.

Florida insurance commissioner resigns

Insurance litigation in Florida’s property insurance market has been one of the issues state lawmakers worked to address in a recent special legislative session. However, as a solution to coverage needs and increasing premiums, the law passed in December did not have an immediate impact on residential premiums, nor did it include a provision to directly lower costs to consumers.

Instead, Senate Bill 2A , touted as a market overhaul, adjusted policies and programs used to handle insolvency and litigation, lowering the amount of time that claims can be taken to court and adding penalties for violating new protections put in place for reimbursement and contracts to cover policies.

SB 2A also created a “prompt pay law” regulation for Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation, while awarding one-way attorney fees for civil judgments.

The December special session was the second of 2022 to attempt addressing property insurance. However, while it passed what lawmakers called an overhaul, the session also included unrelated legislation such as a toll relief program, and disaster recovery programs for victims of hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

Shortly after the overhaul’s passage, David Altmeier, the state insurance commissioner, resigned.

Florida’s 2023 toll relief program has begun

For Florida’s insurance market, 2022 was a year of multiple companies exiting the state when it came to available insurers, as well as multiple companies entering insolvency, with their customers being shifted to Citizens, or other competitors.

Citizens said the “the increase in policy count will drive an increase in overall loss and loss adjustment expense activity.” The executive summary also reported a 13.5% increase in operating costs.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

$3M and $1M Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in Florida

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $1.35 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. The numbers for the drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. The game’s website says three players from Florida, Connecticut and...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

These Florida Residents Are The First To Win $1M Or More In 2023

These Florida residents are the first to win Millions in 2023 thanks to the Florida Lottery! The first two residents rang in the new year by winning the Powerball. According to reports, they won the money after matching five regular Powerball numbers and power play. Both residents won the $2M prize. Their identity has not been revealed.
FLORIDA STATE
newsnationnow.com

America’s downtowns are facing the fentanyl crisis

(NewsNation) — America’s downtowns are the new front lines in the fight against fentanyl, according to groups dedicated to stopping overdoses. Several months of 2022 saw record numbers for fentanyl busts across the country. The deadly drug is mainly coming in across the border from Mexico. Just weeks...
ORLANDO, FL
WMBB

WMBB

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy