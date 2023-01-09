Read full article on original website
CBS42.com
Staying dry through Wednesday, Weather AWARE on Thursday
An area of high pressure will build over Alabama today. We will have a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tonight, clouds will build across the region and it will not be as cold. Lows will be...
wtaj.com
Clouds thicken Wednesday followed by some rain Thursday
Wednesday will start off with some sunshine and it will be relatively chilly with morning temperatures in the 30s. Even though clouds thicken, temperatures in the afternoon will reach to the lower 40s in most locations. As a warm front approaches, there may be a shower in some spots near the Maryland border by morning.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Gusty showers arrive tonight but lots of sun Friday through Monday
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: No sun to be had, but 50s aren’t bad. Today: Cloudy, a shower possible late afternoon. Highs: 53-57 Tonight: Rain with gusty winds. Lows: 42-46 Tomorrow: Clearing and breezy. Highs: 48-52 Forecast...
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?
Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday
A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
1-3 Severe Weather Heading Our Way
Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with thePhoto byor from the National Weather Service. Happy New Year! Looks like we may have some severe weather in the first days of the New Year.
'Leave now': Biden issues dire warning on monster winter storm sweeping US
President Biden warned travelers to "leave now" or face canceled plans amid a massive winter storm sweeping the U
How to Heat Your Home in a Blackout, Power Outage
More than 1 million people are without power in the U.S. as a severe winter storm crosses the nation.
Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm
It's likely going to be heavy, wet snow. The stuff that is difficult to shovel. The heaviest snow appears on track to fall Tuesday, though there remain some differences in the storm track. The American model takes the heavy snow through central Minnesota while the European and Canadian models appear to be honing in on southern Minnesota.
Forecast for ice and wind in Pacific Northwest makes preparation top priority
Freezing rain, frigid temperatures and strong Columbia River Gorge winds are forecast to hit the Pacific Northwest starting Thursday and continuing through Friday. Pacific Power is preparing for possible electric service outages. “Wintery blasts can be unpredictable and lead to power outages,” said Allen Berreth, vice president, operations. “We are always prepared to respond with crews at the ready to repair damage as fast as possible and reduce the amount of time any customer is without service. We are staging personnel and equipment to respond...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Get ready for a 'polar plunge.' The first week of winter brings snow and bitterly cold temperatures
Astronomical winter officially begins this Wednesday and Jack Frost will arrive in full force.
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
Severe storm threat for Southeast as Northeast sees snow and ice
The severe storm threat that brought dozens of tornado reports to the South shifts to the Southeast as the North sees snow and ice. CNN meteorologist Britley Ritz has the forecast.
January Meteor Shower Expected to Peak Tonight: How and When to Watch
If you’re looking to ring in the New Year but missed the fireworks when the ball dropped Sunday night, you’re in luck. Mother Nature is putting on her own fireworks display. The Quadrantids is an annual meteor shower that lights up the sky every January. Experts say it will hit its peak late tonight. So, break out the telescope and put on an extra pot of coffee.
Winter Storm Warning in effect
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KMOX listening area, including portions of south central and southwest Illinois, and portions of central, east central and southeast Missouri.
Where is the snow?
CONNECTICUT, USA — This mild winter shouldn't be too much of a surprise. It's exactly what our winter outlook released in late November called for. It's the third La Nina winter in a row, and most factors heading into the winter were not pointing to an overly snowy one.
