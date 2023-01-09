ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student hospitalized after fight on Fresno City College campus, officials say

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBV4W_0k8kEcvE00 A student has been hospitalized after Fresno City College officials say he was involved in a fight on campus.

Officials say the fight happened at about 9:15 Monday morning on the second floor of the Music/Speech building.

The student suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The second floor of the Music/Speech building was closed but has since reopened.

In a statement, FCC President Dr. Robert Pimentel said it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the campus.

