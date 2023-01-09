Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Unidentified body found on missing Fort Myers Beach man’s sunken boat
On Friday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office dive teams found a sunken boat belonging to a missing man and a body onboard. The dive team located the sunken sailboat ‘Good Girl’ in Matanzas Pass and say they are actively recovering it. The sheriff’s office says a body was...
Remains found in Fort Myers Beach identified as woman missing after Ian
On Thursday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains found in a Fort Myers Beach mangrove were identified as those of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes. Knes’ remains were discovered Tuesday near Fort Myers Beach Town Hall. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference that she was identified via her dental records.
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The human remains found Tuesday, January 11, deep in the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach have been identified as 82-year-old Ilonka Knes through dental records. On October 7, a well-being check was called in for Knes. Lee County deputies, as well as partners from...
3 options remaining for new Fort Myers Police Department headquarters
The City of Fort Myers has narrowed down its list of possible locations for a new police department headquarters. No location has been finalized as of Friday, but the city has narrowed the field down to three locations. And the spots being considered aren’t too far from the current police headquarters.
Teen hospitalized after Radio Road hit-and-run in Collier County
A teen was seriously injured in a Friday morning hit-and-run crash on Radio Road in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old bicyclist from Naples was traveling east in the pedestrian crosswalk area located near the Mobil gas station at 5680 Radio Road when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to NCH North in serious condition.
A Fort Myers Beach woman was arrested last month after detectives found probable cause connecting her to the death of an unidentified male.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the pair who attempted to steal several items from a Fort Myers Home Depot. The man and woman both entered the store, located at 3402 Forum Boulevard, on Wednesday, January 4. They began selecting several items and placed them in the shopping cart.
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The human remains that were found in the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach aren’t those of a man that’s been missing since Hurricane Ian hit the island more than 100 days ago. James ‘Denny’ Hurst rode out the storm on his sailboat...
The body of an 82-year-old Florida woman who went missing in September during Hurricane Ian was recovered Tuesday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said. A contract debris removal company cleaning an area near Fort Myers Beach found the remains of Ilonka Knes "deep within the mangroves," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference Thursday.
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are looking for a man in connection with an auto theft in North Fort Myers. The stolen vehicle, a 2005 Cadillac CTS Gold, was stolen on January 9 and abandoned later that day near Case Lane and Bartholomew Drive. A person was seen...
Man accused of stealing over $5K in vacuums in south Fort Myers
Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing over $5,500 in Dyson vacuums from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in south Fort Myers in December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 27 and left with the vacuums. He left the parking lot in a dark blue SUV of unknown make or model.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are asking the public to help gather information on a man’s homicide over 20 years ago in Fort Myers. Lee County deputies responded to the area of Markland Avenue and Diego Street on January 8, 2002, regarding a death investigation. Upon arrival, Harrison...
Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase
An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
Man accused of injuring 2 in shooting at Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte
A man was arrested after deputies say he shot two people outside the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte early Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Enoch Rogers was arrested after deputies responded to reports of an altercation and gunshots at the pub at 2681 S. Tamiami Trail shortly before 1:30 a.m. A 31-year-old woman had been shot in the hand, and a 22-year-old man had been shot in the back. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.
Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
One in custody after incident in Cape Coral leads to traffic mess on I-75, south of Alico Rd
A wild scene brought traffic on I-75, south of Alico Road in Lee County, to a halt on Wednesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO and the Cape Coral Police Department worked on a joint investigation that shut down the interstate. Traffic was impacted in the southbound lanes of I-75, but it has since reopened.
Fort Myers mayor on making a deal to lease out the Fort Myers Yacht Basin
The Fort Myers Yacht Basin is locked up, powerless, and waiting for the next move. But the city is confident a deal will be struck soon, and repairs will finally get underway. Kevin Anderson, the mayor of Fort Myers, believes that there’s a lot of potential that could come from a deal with Suntex Marinas by leasing out the Fort Myers Yacht Basin.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at 2681 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte on Friday morning.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is now behind bars following an attempted bank robbery in Cape Coral, which led to a high-speed police chase that ended on I-75. Cape Coral police responded to a call regarding an alleged robbery at Bank of America, located at 2536 Skyline Boulevard, Wednesday, January 11.
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers home is a goner following a fire Wednesday night. Firefighters report renters left a candle lit inside the home on Sabal Springs Boulevard while they were out to dinner. Firefighters were able to save the couple’s dog while putting out the flames.
