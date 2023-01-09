ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Remains found in Fort Myers Beach identified as woman missing after Ian

On Thursday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains found in a Fort Myers Beach mangrove were identified as those of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes. Knes’ remains were discovered Tuesday near Fort Myers Beach Town Hall. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference that she was identified via her dental records.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 options remaining for new Fort Myers Police Department headquarters

The City of Fort Myers has narrowed down its list of possible locations for a new police department headquarters. No location has been finalized as of Friday, but the city has narrowed the field down to three locations. And the spots being considered aren’t too far from the current police headquarters.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Teen hospitalized after Radio Road hit-and-run in Collier County

A teen was seriously injured in a Friday morning hit-and-run crash on Radio Road in Collier County. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old bicyclist from Naples was traveling east in the pedestrian crosswalk area located near the Mobil gas station at 5680 Radio Road when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to NCH North in serious condition.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of stealing over $5K in vacuums in south Fort Myers

Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing over $5,500 in Dyson vacuums from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in south Fort Myers in December. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 27 and left with the vacuums. He left the parking lot in a dark blue SUV of unknown make or model.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral suspect arrested after attempted armed robbery, I-75 chase

An armed Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he attempted to rob a bank and led law enforcement on a chase down I-75. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 72-year-old Patrick Schroeder was arrested after officers responded to a call from the Bank of America at 2536 Skyline Blvd. at around 11:15 a.m. in reference to an alleged robbery.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of injuring 2 in shooting at Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte

A man was arrested after deputies say he shot two people outside the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte early Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Enoch Rogers was arrested after deputies responded to reports of an altercation and gunshots at the pub at 2681 S. Tamiami Trail shortly before 1:30 a.m. A 31-year-old woman had been shot in the hand, and a 22-year-old man had been shot in the back. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers. Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers mayor on making a deal to lease out the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

The Fort Myers Yacht Basin is locked up, powerless, and waiting for the next move. But the city is confident a deal will be struck soon, and repairs will finally get underway. Kevin Anderson, the mayor of Fort Myers, believes that there’s a lot of potential that could come from a deal with Suntex Marinas by leasing out the Fort Myers Yacht Basin.
FORT MYERS, FL

