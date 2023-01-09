A man was arrested after deputies say he shot two people outside the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in Port Charlotte early Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Enoch Rogers was arrested after deputies responded to reports of an altercation and gunshots at the pub at 2681 S. Tamiami Trail shortly before 1:30 a.m. A 31-year-old woman had been shot in the hand, and a 22-year-old man had been shot in the back. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO