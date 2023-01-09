ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Unplug These Home Appliances to Maximize Your Energy and Money Savings

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
CNET

Slash Your Heat and Electric Bills Now: 5 Easy Tips

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. We're in the depths of winter now, which likely has you turning up your thermostat as much of the country sees low temperatures and snow. That also means you'll quickly feel the impact on your wallet as those heating bills go up. Though utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will jump 17% nationally this winter, it's still possible to find ways to save on those winter bills.
Interesting Engineering

Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?

It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
Interesting Engineering

This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout

Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
homedit.com

How to Clean a Dryer Vent

Over time, your dryer vent accumulates lint, preventing it from proper ventilation. Learn how to clean a dryer vent to keep yours from becoming a fire hazard. Signs it’s time to clean your dryer vent include clothes that won’t dry, having to run the dryer multiple times, and a dryer that’s hot when running. You should have your dryer vent cleaned once per year. Opt for professional dryer vent cleaning or do it yourself following these steps.
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Freethink

New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity

A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...

