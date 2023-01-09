It’s wintertime….do you know where your throws are? Seriously, a good blanket, one unattached to your bedspread, is a necessity for any sensible abode during the cold months, and not just an $11 Ikea piece you grabbed in college. Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with that TJ Maxx throw (we own a couple ourselves). But you, an evolved human with disposable income, should probably be investing in something a tad bit nicer — that is, if you’re not already. After all, the best throw blankets are so much more than a utility to keep your tootsies warm. They’re an aesthetic addition to your living room, a much-needed cover for your thrifted couch, even a low-key tapestry for your cabin upstate.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO