Read full article on original website
Related
Hoka shoes review: We tested the comfort and durability of these running shoes on the trails and through a marathon
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hoka Women’s Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoes review. Spoiler alert: We love Hoka Women’s Speedgoat 5 Trail Running Shoes. They have everything a distance runner or a trail runner needs in a shoe. Your feet are comfortable and protected, even when you’re navigating challenging terrain.
Patagonia vs Arc’teryx: the two outdoor gear brands compared head-to-head
Not sure where to get your gear? We take a closer look at the differences and similarities of the two popular outdoor clothing companies
The 15 Best Throw Blankets to Cozify Your Home This Winter
It’s wintertime….do you know where your throws are? Seriously, a good blanket, one unattached to your bedspread, is a necessity for any sensible abode during the cold months, and not just an $11 Ikea piece you grabbed in college. Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with that TJ Maxx throw (we own a couple ourselves). But you, an evolved human with disposable income, should probably be investing in something a tad bit nicer — that is, if you’re not already. After all, the best throw blankets are so much more than a utility to keep your tootsies warm. They’re an aesthetic addition to your living room, a much-needed cover for your thrifted couch, even a low-key tapestry for your cabin upstate.
Hailey Bieber Swears By This Chocolate Banana Pancake Recipe, So I Tried It And It's The Only Thing I'll Be Eating For Breakfast For A While
Still thinking about these pancakes.
rvlifestyle.com
7 Essential RVing Tips for the Perfect Road Trip + Resources
From proper maintenance and packing to route planning and emergency preparedness, these tips & resources will help you have the perfect road trip…. RVing is a great way to explore the country and have a unique and flexible vacation. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a first-time RVer, there are always new things to learn and tips to make your road trip even better.
rmiguides.com
Aconcagua: King & Team Build Camp at 18,000ft
Today we moved camp to 18,000'. The clear mornings and snowstorms in the afternoon trend continues. We got a heat wave of calm air and lots of sun on new snow reflecting off the hillsides. Once through the Col we got some respite but it was not to last as the subtle breeze died as we built camp and the frying of skin began again. We are in tents with snow falling. Thanks for following along.
makeuseof.com
The Best Heated Gloves for the Winter
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Maybe you're someone who suffers from bad circulation during the colder months? Perhaps you work out in the cold for long stretches of time? Whoever you are, you're almost certainly going to reap the benefits of a pair of heated gloves during the colder months.
trailrunnermag.com
The Outside+ Trail Runner Member’s Guide to 2023
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. If you’re reading this, that means that, somewhere along the line, you said “yes” – yes to following Trail Runner’s offerings of necessary stories from the trail. Yes to research-backed, constantly updated training plans and recovery protocols. Yes to expert-reviewed nutrition tips and top-shelf gear recommendations.
Fizik Vento Ferox Carbon review - super robust gravel bike shoes with good breathability
Velcro retention won’t suit all - especially at this price point - but the Vento Ferox Carbon are super stiff, lightweight and employ a very impressively wear-resistant upper
RideApart
Italian Brand Eleveit Presents The T Spirit Evo WP Touring Boots
While riding around town or in the city, you can easily get away with your favorite pair of hiking boots, or a quality pair of riding sneakers from the plethora of manufacturers that offer them. However, as you ride further and rack up the miles, you're always better off protected by something better. Naturally, going beyond the confines of the urban settings opens doors to a myriad of variables—stuff you want to be prepared for.
How to store your camping water filter over winter
If you’ve packed away your tent for the colder months, learn how to store your camping water filter over winter to help you get back outside faster when the long days return
Mammut Aenergy ST 32 ski backpack review: a versatile pack built for female ski tourers
Designed specifically for women, the Mammut Aenergy ST 32 is a backcountry ski pack that’s durable and versatile
Take up to 70% off running gear and apparel right now at REI
This time of January is just about when our resolution for our resolutions starts to wear out. But for anyone who’s ever hit a wall (or plateau), sometimes buying your way to motivation is a cheap capitalistic trick that can actually work. Right now REI has a huge running sale going on, with apparel, gear and more up to 70% off.
rmef.org
After the Hunt Essentials
Harvesting an elk is a life changing event. Sure, it’s tough. The days are grueling and the miles seem to get longer, but the reward after a successful hunt is what brings hunters back to the woods every fall. After the hard work is done and the meat is...
Hoka Bondi vs Clifton: which big, bouncy running shoe is for you?
When it comes to the Hoka Bondi vs Clifton running shoes, it’s all a matter of big and bouncy vs bigger and bouncier
Comments / 0