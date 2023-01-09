Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
floridapolitics.com
Jane Castor lands bipartisan list of endorsers for re-election campaign
'Together, we have made great progress in our city and I am committed to continuing to work hard for the people of Tampa.'. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Thursday rolled out a sweeping list of endorsements from 20 current or former elected officials and community leaders. The bipartisan list of...
floridapolitics.com
American City Business Journals sues former Tampa publisher Bridgette Bello
The lawsuit claims Bello owes more than $195K in past due loan repayments. American City Business Journals (ACBJ) is suing Former Tampa Bay Business Journal (TBBJ) Publisher Bridgette Bello for repayment of loans granted in 2008 and 2009 totaling more than $195,000. Bello, then going by the name Bridgette Mill,...
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
businessobserverfl.com
Longtime Sarasota insurance agency acquires Tampa firm
Having focused on the Sarasota and Bradenton region since 1959, Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency is now set on expansion. The first stop? Tampa. The agency announced Wednesday that it had acquired Lovinger Insurance, based in south Tampa. The property and casualty insurance agency has a reach that extends through Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
stpetecatalyst.com
What’s the best course for Port St. Pete?
While St. Petersburg’s port lacks the commercial and cargo ship traffic of other harbors, its proximity to an abundance of public and private research organizations provides a distinct benefit. City officials are taking a long-overdue look at the best direction for Port St. Pete, in Tampa Bay. They agreed...
floridapolitics.com
Everything you need to know about the proposals to redevelop the Trop site in St. Pete
One of the plans seems doomed to fail, another lacks specificity. Two others appear frontrunners for the Mayor's nod. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has a big decision before him this month — selecting a development team for the Historic Gas Plant District, current home to Tropicana Field. Four...
achonaonline.com
Violence in Tampa
On the night of December 31, 2022, 16-year-old Mario Jackson was shot by a 13-year-old boy in Curtis Hixon Park. According to the victim’s mother he “went to the park with a group of friends and his girlfriend.” Police say the boys got into a fight that turned physical around 9 p.m. The shooter had 5 or 6 friends who came to assist him in the assault.
995qyk.com
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay
This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
fox13news.com
Midtown East to add to Tampa’s first-of-its-kind, billion-dollar, self-contained community
TAMPA, Fla. - Four years after Tampa Mayor Jane Castor had her first groundbreaking as mayor on what would become the development known as Midtown, she was back, tossing more dirt for what’s being billed as Midtown’s phase 2 project. It is an 18-story, 430,000-square-foot office tower called...
813area.com
Top 10 Restaurants in Tampa to Visit in 2023
Past ten years, Tampa has seen a major transformation in its culinary scene. Fine dining restaurants are making way for trendy food halls and fast-casual eateries. Also, a surge of immigrant-inspired cooking has left its mark on imaginative tasting menus and new Tampa restaurants. Looking ahead to 2023, the city offers plenty to explore.
fox13news.com
Special Operations personnel find home in Tampa
Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community.
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa
Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
Spring Hill Doctor Arrested In Tampa Exposing Himself To A Child
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, January 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported an older man drove up to her requesting directions at the University of South Florida. The victim stated that she
Here's what to know for Tampa's MLK Jr. parade
TAMPA, Fla. — The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is quickly approaching the Tampa Bay area, which means the annual day parade is back!. The annual City of Tampa's MLK Parade will start at noon on Monday, Jan. 16, and begin a Cascade Park, 2901 North 15th Street. The route ends at East Osborne Avenue and North 22nd Street.
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows
It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
fox13news.com
Active, retired Special Operations personnel become part of Tampa Bay area since establishment of SOCOM
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base is the home of US Special Operation Command (SOCOM). Since the command was established in 1987, it’s active and retired personnel have become part of the local community. Jay Powers is the head wrestling coach at Plant High School in Tampa....
Tampa Republican wants stiffer penalties for refusing a breathalyzer
People who refuse to take the tests currently can have their driver’s licenses suspended for a year.
Hundreds attend Plant High School meeting to protest proposed Hillsborough school redistricting
The battle of school rezoning in Hillsborough County is heating up.
Where to get the best pizza in Tampa Bay 🍕
This week is National Pizza Week, so we’re sharing our list of some of the best pizza spots in TBAY.
wild941.com
Favorite St. Pete Burger Spot Makes A Big Business Move
In every city there is a burger spot that is a gem. Well in St. Pete, El Cap restaurant has been a hidden gem for many years. I found this spot during Covid, and it’s my favorite St. Pete burger spot whenever I feel like treating myself. Despite a...
