Buffalo, NY

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
New York Post

Giants ‘confident’ they’ll make New York proud against Vikings: ‘Been a while’

MINNEAPOLIS — The bus to Newark Airport was scheduled to leave 1925 Giants Drive at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and on it were the men hellbent on bringing honor to those who came before them and making New York proud again. “We’re gonna try our very, very best to do that,” Darius Slayton told The Post, “and I’m confident that we will.”  The Big Blue charter to Minneapolis took off filled with defiant dreamers who believe they will beat the Vikings in Sunday’s wild-card playoff game and continue along the Road to Super Bowl 2023.  They are the ones who have dragged the franchise...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDEF

Cleveland Out-Wrestles Bradley Central 35-20

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Cleveland dominated their annual wrestling showdown with Bradley Central on Thursday night at Raider Arena. Blue Raiders raced out to a 20-0 lead before beating the Bears 35-20.
CLEVELAND, TN

