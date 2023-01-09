MINNEAPOLIS — The bus to Newark Airport was scheduled to leave 1925 Giants Drive at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and on it were the men hellbent on bringing honor to those who came before them and making New York proud again. “We’re gonna try our very, very best to do that,” Darius Slayton told The Post, “and I’m confident that we will.” The Big Blue charter to Minneapolis took off filled with defiant dreamers who believe they will beat the Vikings in Sunday’s wild-card playoff game and continue along the Road to Super Bowl 2023. They are the ones who have dragged the franchise...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO