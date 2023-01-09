Calling all artists: How you can stay on Mackinac Island for free

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — For the fifth year in a row, Mackinac Island is offering artists the chance to stay on the island rent-free for two weeks during the summer.

The Artist-in-Residence Program, offered since 2019, allows artists from across the country the chance to draw inspiration from the island.

“Mackinac is just such an inspirational place for the creation of art, for the nurturing of art,” Mackinac’s Chief of Marketing Dominick Miller said.

Over the course of 16 weeks, eight artists who work in different mediums will be selected to journey to Mackinac Island and spend two weeks working on projects and teaching the public. Every artist will hold a workshop in the middle of their stay that must be open to those in the area.

Artists will be selected by a panel of judges from different backgrounds on the island.

“The great thing about art (is that) what’s beautiful or what speaks to me could be very different to another judge or juror, so that’s where that conversation starts,” Miller said.

Artists will be responsible for getting to and from the island themselves and for covering meals. They’ll stay at a studio apartment in the Mackinac Island Visitor’s Center, which was formerly a U.S. Coast Guard station. The room comes equipped with a shower, kitchen, Wi-Fi, washer and dryer and a full-size bed.

Artists must submit samples as part of their applications, which are due Jan. 13. They will find out whether they were selected for the program by Feb. 10. The residences begin June 8 and last through Sept. 24. To apply or find more information on the Artist-in-Residence Program, click here .

