Delaware Gazette
Edge Adventure Park proposed in Westerville
There will be a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, regarding the proposed Edge Adventure Park in Westerville. The meeting will be held in the Community Center’s multi-purpose rooms, 350 N. Cleveland Ave., Westerville. The park would be in a wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland...
There’s Still To To Express Your Opinion On Ohio’s Outdoors
People have been spending a lot of time outdoors in Ohio, whether it’s kayaking, camping, hiking, fishing, or swimming. There are just two weeks left to let the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) know what you want to see more of in the great outdoors. The statewide survey to contribute to Ohio’s State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) is available through the end of this month.
City Updates: Council Seeks To Fill 2nd Ward Seat; Holiday Refuse Pickup
City of Delaware offices are closed Monday, January 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and there will be no refuse collection. Residential refuse and recycling crews will operate on the “next day” collection schedule, Tuesday, January 17, through Saturday, January 21, to complete the week’s collections. Questions concerning collections can be directed to pwcs@delawareohio.net or 740-203-1810.
Delaware Gazette
City, ODOT set to tackle Point
Preparations for the highly-anticipated Point Improvements Project are nearing completion following Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council. During the meeting, council approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Tom Homan to enter into a contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for the construction of the project. With the contract in place, the project has now entered the bidding stage to decide who will lead the construction.
Students at Big Walnut HS walk out over proposed book ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 100 students at Big Walnut High School walked out in unison on Thursday in protest over a proposed book ban. Supporters of the book's removal say author John Green's book, "Looking for Alaska" is not appropriate reading for students. “We are telling the board...
Big Walnut schools vote to keep book in curriculum
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Following months-long debate, the Big Walnut Local School District voted on a controversial book ban. The conversation began after parents voiced concern to the board of education about “Looking for Alaska” and potentially dozens of other books for being too sexually explicit. During a five hour meeting the board voted to […]
Changes Announced At Delaware County District Library
In the past few days, changes have been announced which impact the services and schedule for the Delaware County Distirct Library. Magazines – Beginning this month, you will be able to check out current issues of magazines at the Library and taken them home with you. These will circulate in the same fashion as books and other items. There is a limit of 20 magazines at a time and a time limit of two weeks.
Book Signing Set For Book About Underground Railroad
The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) has announced an author presentation and book signing event in support of The Underground Railroad in Ohio by author Kathy Schulz. The free event will take place on Sunday, January 22, at 2:00 PM at The Barn at Stratford, located at 2690 Stratford Road,...
Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
Delaware deputy’s killing of a man was justified, U.S. Court of Appeals upholds
CINCINNATI (WCMH) – A deputy’s use of deadly force on a Sunbury man was deemed reasonable in a second court ruling stemming from a June 2018 incident. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit upheld a lower court’s ruling that former Delaware County Deputy Zachary Swick used appropriate action when he shot and […]
pv-magazine-usa.com
BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta
Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds
MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week
Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
‘You name it, we had it:’ Two women of Gahanna Hardware reflect on store ahead of its January closure
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — For two central Ohio women, and generations of customers, late January will mark the end of an era for a storefront that largely stuck to its roots: selling a little bit of everything. Gahanna Hardware, an old Gahanna mainstay that offers hand tools and paints and wind chimes, is set to […]
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
unioncountydailydigital.com
What To Do With The ADUs?
They are called Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs for short, and it was this subject that consumed the best part of a two-hour Marysville City Council meeting Monday. ADUs are just as described, additional housing units – which can be either attached or detached from a single-family home – inside the city limits. While there are a number of ADUs in use in the city right now, the Marysville City Council is seeking to codify their existence. New ADUs will have to meet certain standards to include matching architectural styles, living space minimums and maximums, height requirements and so on. As of now, the City of Marysville has no standard code for the use of ADUs and two ordinances that were before Council Monday for second readings and public hearings would regulate their construction and use. ADUs that are already in use will be grandfathered in; the legislation will mostly affect only new construction.
Southern Delaware County Continues Its Economic Growth With New Tech Hub
The Polaris area in southern Delaware County is already home to one of the largest banking centers in the country. That concentration of financial services is about to grow with a new, $2.2 million technology hub set for Western Alliance Bancorporation, one of the country’s top-performing banks with more than $65 billion in assets.
Ohio man charged with kidnapping arrested in Indiana
MOOREFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A Zanesfield, Ohio, man has been arrested in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped and detained two women in Springfield, Clark County, Tuesday. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Charles E. Womack, 49, is facing kidnapping and other charges in connection with the Tuesday incident. Womack went to a house […]
wnewsj.com
Beer truck accident on I-71 closes southbound lanes
CLINTON COUNTY – A portion of Interstate 71 southbound was closed for nearly 10 hours Thursday night into Friday morning after a 2021 Volvo semi-truck hauling bottles of Guinness beer was involved in an accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is currently investigating the single-vehicle injury crash.
1808Delaware
