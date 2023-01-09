ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Red tide lingers in Sarasota and Manatee, respiratory irritation reported at some local beaches

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
A red tide bloom that has lingered in the Sarasota and Manatee county area since last year has continued to cause fish kills and respiratory irritation at local beaches.

The red tide bloom first took hold in Sarasota County at the end of October and has since grown to reach areas as far north as Pinellas County. Conditions have improved in Sarasota County in recent weeks, however, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that bloom conditions continue to create side effects for local beachgoers.

This week, residents and Mote Marine ambassadors are reporting respiratory irritation and fish kills suspected to be caused by red tide at some local beaches.

Previously:Sarasota residents see some respite from red tide, but bloom worsens in Pinellas

In case you missed it:Red tide is blooming offshore from Southwest Florida communities hit hardest by Ian

The commission reported "medium" concentrations of red tide in samples collected in Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties, and one sample showed a high concentration at Stump Pass in Charlotte.

There have been 11 reports of fish kills in Manatee County suspected to be related to red tide and four in Sarasota County, made to the commission by the general public so far in 2023.

Respiratory irritation has also been reported at many Sarasota County beaches over the past week. Those include Caspersen Beach, Lido Key Beach, Longboat Key, Manasota Key Beach, Nokomis Beach, Siesta Key Beach, Stump Pass Park, Turtle Beach, Venice Beach, Venice North Jetty Beach. Respiratory irritation was also reported at all Anna Maria Island beaches in Manatee County.

On Monday, Mote Marine ambassadors reported dark water colors, slight respiratory irritation and some dead fish at Nokomis Beach and Venice North Jetty Beach in Sarasota County, but moderate water color in Siesta Key Beach without dead fish or irritation, and clear conditions at Venice Beach. Ambassadors also reported some dead fish and moderate water color at Lido Key Beach on Sunday.

In Manatee County, ambassadors reported moderate water color and slight respiratory irritation at Manatee and Coquina beaches. They also reported some dead fish and respiratory irritation at the Rod & Reel Pier on Sunday in north Anna Maria Island, although water conditions were clear.

Visitors can check the website visitbeaches.org to see the latest beach conditions reported by Mote Marine ambassadors, and visit habforecast.gcoos.org to check respiratory irritation forecasts for local beaches.

