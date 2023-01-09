Read full article on original website
Experts say the success of Gov. Hochul’s plan to house New Yorkers with mental illness will hinge on staffing, long-term options
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has not weighed in on whether she will support the creation of a $250 million state housing voucher program proposed for the state budget. We found three cities that have enacted similar plans and asked how it went. [ more › ]
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
State challenges 30,000+ addresses in new FCC broadband map, urges New Yorkers to check for accuracy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Back in November, the Federal Communications Commission released a new nationwide broadband availability map. Coinciding with that release was the ability for the public to challenge, for the first time ever, that data. "No one has done this type of challenge process for these maps before...
In-N-Out Burger To Open Closest Restaurant To New York State
In-N-Out Burger confirmed the news which gives us hope a restaurant may eventually open in the Empire State. On Tuesday, In-N-Out Burger announced plans to open up future restaurants in Tennessee. In-N-Out Burger To Build "Eastern Territory Office" John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler With Kids'...
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
wxhc.com
State Announces Energy Affordability Guarantee
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the state will invest in energy affordability, clean and efficient buildings, and clean water during her State of the State yesterday, January 10th. The proposal will help New Yorker’s via the Energy Affordable Guarantee, to never pay more than 6% of their income on electricity....
Proposed energy shift could mean all-electric buildings in NYS
December's deadly winter storm could create change at the state level. It could disrupt plans for New York to eliminate all gas, oil and other natural fuel options from your home.
Police Stationed Outside Of Various Schools Across New York State
The second half of the school year is almost here and across New York State, student's safety is first and foremost. The new year has brought new challenges and school administrators and law enforcement are working hand-in-hand to tackle them. In Rochester, police officers and security will be stationed outside...
Assassin Bugs Can Be Deadly, Do We Need to Worry In New York?
Recently I was scrolling through TikTok videos when I saw one clip about the 10 Most Dangerous Animals on the planet. I wasn't surprised to see snakes and lions on this list but one in particular, the Assassin Bug, got me thinking. Does this thing live in New York State?
State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments
If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes
An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
Inflation Reduction Act provides new incentives for solar across the board
According to Schulte this is one of the longest extensions of federal tax incentives in recent memory.
New, Very Contagious COVID Variant Spreading Swiftly In New York
Health officials in New York continue to be worried about a very infectious new strain of COVID as deaths skyrocket. The New York State Department of Health confirmed the XBB.1.5 variant, now makes up over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases in New York. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly...
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Is New York a Good Place to Raise a Family? This Study May Surprise You
Some may focus on the high cost of living or raising crime rates as indicators to move somewhere else. But a new study has shed some light on where the best states to raise a family are. It may come as a surprise to some naysayers that New York did quite well, according to this data.
Gov. Kathy Hochul proposes cutting red tape to build 800,000 new homes across New York
Albany, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to speed the construction of 800,000 new housing units across New York over the next decade by creating an alternative path for developers that could bypass local zoning regulations. At her 2023 State of the State speech today, Hochul proposed the “New...
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
More than 3,000 people in New York are seriously injured in car accidents every single year. Now, in New York State, they have started putting a feature in a car that would LIMIT how fast you can go, so you don't go over the speed limit. They are putting the feature in thousands of more cars in 2023.
localsyr.com
How NY’s plan for zero-emission construction affects you
(WSYR-TV) — In Tuesday’s State-of-the-State address, Governor Kathy Hochul outlined her plan to make energy more affordable and to for the state to go emission free. That means a lot of changes for homeowners, builders and business right here in Central New York. RJ Holbrook of Holbrook Heating...
Hochul announces EmPower Plus program to improve home heating
Long-term energy goals include eliminating sales of any new fossil-fuel-powered heating equipment by 2030.
